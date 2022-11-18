What to know about Colorado skiing during the 2022-23 season

Winter has arrived in Colorado, and with it some of the state’s most-popular activities: skiing and snowboarding.

Several resorts in the state are already open for the season and most of the others are scheduled to open by early December.

Planning ahead can save Colorado skiers and snowboarders a lot of money this year, with just about every resort offering significant discounts on daily and multi-day tickets purchased in advance online. Early online bookings will also save skiers money on rental equipment and lessons at most Colorado ski areas.

With COVID-19 restrictions that altered operations the past three ski seasons gone, the state’s resorts are generally back to normal pre-pandemic operations.

Skiers and snowboarders can buy tickets at walk-up windows, rent equipment on-site, join group lessons on the same day and enjoy the amenities of on-mountain and base-area lodges, restaurants and bars.

If you’re planning to ski or snowboard at a Colorado resort this season, here’s what you need to know:

Arapahoe Basin

Status: Open

Open Location: 64 miles west of Denver, 11 miles east of Dillon

64 miles west of Denver, 11 miles east of Dillon Website: https://arapahoebasin.com/

https://arapahoebasin.com/ Operating hours: Lifts open at 8:30 a.m. weekends and holidays, 9 a.m. weekdays. Lifts close between 3:15-4 p.m.

Lifts open at 8:30 a.m. weekends and holidays, 9 a.m. weekdays. Lifts close between 3:15-4 p.m. Lift tickets: Online purchase only; ticket window open only for verification and validation of certain discounted tickets purchased online

Online purchase only; ticket window open only for verification and validation of certain discounted tickets purchased online Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Advance online booking required

Advance online booking required Lessons: Online booking recommended but not required

Aspen (Aspen Highlands, Aspen Mountain, Buttermilk, Snowmass)

Status: Aspen Mountain and Snowmass open; Aspen Highlands scheduled to open Dec. 10; Buttermilk scheduled to open Dec. 17.

Aspen Mountain and Snowmass open; Aspen Highlands scheduled to open Dec. 10; Buttermilk scheduled to open Dec. 17. Location: 198 miles west of Denver; 41 miles southeast of Glenwood Springs

198 miles west of Denver; 41 miles southeast of Glenwood Springs Website: https://aspensnowmass.com/

https://aspensnowmass.com/ Operating hours: Most lifts open daily at 9 a.m. and close between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

Most lifts open daily at 9 a.m. and close between 3:30 and 4 p.m. Lift tickets : Adults $159-$229 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 65 and over and and children ages 7-17 $117-$169, children 6 and under free; advance purchase online recommended since daily capacity limited

: Adults $159-$229 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 65 and over and and children ages 7-17 $117-$169, children 6 and under free; advance purchase online recommended since daily capacity limited Pass holders: No reservations required for AspenSnowmass ticket holders; reservations required for Ikon and Mountain Collective pass holders through the websites for those passes

No reservations required for AspenSnowmass ticket holders; reservations required for Ikon and Mountain Collective pass holders through the websites for those passes Rentals: Available in person; online reservations made at least 48 hours in advance receive 20% discount

Available in person; online reservations made at least 48 hours in advance receive 20% discount Lessons: Advance reservations recommended but not required

Beaver Creek

Status: Open

Open Location: 109 miles west of Denver; 13 miles west of Vail

109 miles west of Denver; 13 miles west of Vail Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website: https://beavercreek.com/

https://beavercreek.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $215-$279 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 65 and over $205-$265, children ages 5-12 $148-$190, children 4 and under free; advance purchase online recommended since daily capacity will be limited

Adults $215-$279 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 65 and over $205-$265, children ages 5-12 $148-$190, children 4 and under free; advance purchase online recommended since daily capacity will be limited Pass holders: No reservations required for Epic pass holders

No reservations required for Epic pass holders Rentals: Online booking in advance recommended but not required; local delivery and early pickup available

Online booking in advance recommended but not required; local delivery and early pickup available Lessons: Online booking in advance recommended but not required

Breckenridge

Status: Open

Open Location: 81 miles west of Denver; 10 miles south of Frisco

81 miles west of Denver; 10 miles south of Frisco Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 or 4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 or 4 p.m. Website: https://www.breckenridge.com/

https://www.breckenridge.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $179-$255 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 65 and over $159-$245, children ages 5-12 $116-$156, children 4 and under free; advance purchase recommended since daily capacity will be limited

Adults $179-$255 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 65 and over $159-$245, children ages 5-12 $116-$156, children 4 and under free; advance purchase recommended since daily capacity will be limited Pass holders: No reservations required for Epic pass holders

No reservations required for Epic pass holders Rentals: Online booking in advance recommended but not required; local delivery and early pickup available

Online booking in advance recommended but not required; local delivery and early pickup available Lessons: Online booking in advance recommended but not required

Copper Mountain

Status: Open

Open Location: 78 miles west of Denver; 12 miles west of Dillon

78 miles west of Denver; 12 miles west of Dillon Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. until 3-4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. until 3-4 p.m. Website : https://www.coppercolorado.com/

: https://www.coppercolorado.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $169-$229 (prices vary by date), children ages 5-12 $119-$149, children 4 and under free

Adults $169-$229 (prices vary by date), children ages 5-12 $119-$149, children 4 and under free Pass holders: No reservations required for Copper Mountain or Ikon pass holders

No reservations required for Copper Mountain or Ikon pass holders Rentals: Online booking in advance recommended but not required

Online booking in advance recommended but not required Lessons: Online booking in advance recommended but not required

Crested Butte

Status: Scheduled to open Nov. 23

Scheduled to open Nov. 23 Location: 228 miles southwest of Denver; 28 miles north of Gunnison

228 miles southwest of Denver; 28 miles north of Gunnison Hours of operation: Lifts open daily 9 a.m. to 3:30-4 p.m.

Website: https://www.skicb.com/

https://www.skicb.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $119-$179 (prices varies by date), seniors ages 65 and over $100-$150, children ages 5-12 $69-$104, children 4 and under free

Adults $119-$179 (prices varies by date), seniors ages 65 and over $100-$150, children ages 5-12 $69-$104, children 4 and under free Pass holders: No reservations required for Epic pass holders

No reservations required for Epic pass holders Rentals: Online booking in advance recommended but not required; local delivery and early pickup available

Online booking in advance recommended but not required; local delivery and early pickup available Lessons: Online booking in advance recommended but not required

Echo Mountain

Status: Opening TBA

Opening TBA Location: 36 miles west of Denver; 11 miles south of Idaho Springs

36 miles west of Denver; 11 miles south of Idaho Springs Hours of operation: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Website: https://echomntn.com/

https://echomntn.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $79 or more (prices vary by date), children ages 6-16 $50 or more

Adults $79 or more (prices vary by date), children ages 6-16 $50 or more Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Online advance booking required; rental equipment not available for night skiing

Online advance booking required; rental equipment not available for night skiing Lessons: Not available

Eldora

Status: Open

Open Location: 50 miles west of Denver; 21 miles west of Boulder (parking reservations required on Saturdays and Sundays; must be booked in advance online)

50 miles west of Denver; 21 miles west of Boulder (parking reservations required on Saturdays and Sundays; must be booked in advance online) Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website: https://eldora.com

https://eldora.com Lift tickets: Adults $99-$189 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 70 and over and children ages 6-15 $79-$139, children 4 and under $29

Adults $99-$189 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 70 and over and children ages 6-15 $79-$139, children 4 and under $29 Pass holders: No reservations required for Eldora or Ikon pass holders

No reservations required for Eldora or Ikon pass holders Rentals: Online booking in advance recommended but not required

Online booking in advance recommended but not required Lessons: Online booking in advance recommended but not required

Granby Ranch

Status: Scheduled to open Dec. 10

Scheduled to open Dec. 10 Location: 86 miles west of Denver; 5 miles south of Granby

86 miles west of Denver; 5 miles south of Granby Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 3-4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 3-4 p.m. Website: https://granbyranch.com

https://granbyranch.com Lift tickets: Adults $99-$124 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 80 and over $20-$30, children ages 6-12 $69-$89, children ages 4 and under free

Adults $99-$124 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 80 and over $20-$30, children ages 6-12 $69-$89, children ages 4 and under free Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Advance booking online recommended but not required Lessons: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Hesperus

Status: Opening TBA

Opening TBA Location: 361 miles southwest of Denver; 25 miles west of Durango

361 miles southwest of Denver; 25 miles west of Durango Operating hours: Lifts open from 4-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Lifts open from 4-9 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday Website: https://www.ski-hesperus.com/

https://www.ski-hesperus.com/ Lift tickets: 2022-23 rates not available. 2021-22 rates were adults $46, $34 night-skiing only; seniors ages 60-74 $39, $29 night-skiing only; teens ages 20 and under $38, $29 night-skiing only; seniors 75 and over and children 12 and under free.

Howelsen Hill

Status: Scheduled to open Nov. 26

Scheduled to open Nov. 26 Location: 166 miles northwest of Denver; in Steamboat Springs

166 miles northwest of Denver; in Steamboat Springs Operating hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday Website: https://steamboatsprings.net/131/Howelsen-Hill-Ski-Area

https://steamboatsprings.net/131/Howelsen-Hill-Ski-Area Lift tickets: Adults $43, seniors ages 65 and over and youths ages 6-18 $31, children 4 and under free; Sundays free for all

Adults $43, seniors ages 65 and over and youths ages 6-18 $31, children 4 and under free; Sundays free for all Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Not available

Not available Lessons: Not available

Kendall Mountain

Status: Scheduled to open Dec. 16

Scheduled to open Dec. 16 Location: 325 miles southwest of Denver; in Silverton

325 miles southwest of Denver; in Silverton Operating hours: Lifts open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holiday periods (Dec. 23-Jan. 2, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 17, March 24-April 3)

Lifts open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday-Sunday and holiday periods (Dec. 23-Jan. 2, Jan. 16, Feb. 20, March 17, March 24-April 3) Website: https://www.skikendall.com/

https://www.skikendall.com/ Lift tickets: Advance purchase online required; adults $26, seniors ages 65 and over and children ages 6-18 $18, children 5 and under free

Advance purchase online required; adults $26, seniors ages 65 and over and children ages 6-18 $18, children 5 and under free Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Online booking in advance required

Online booking in advance required Lessons: Not available

Keystone

Status: Open

Open Location: 77 miles west of Denver

77 miles west of Denver Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., night skiing available 3-8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, select Sundays and holiday periods

Lifts open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., night skiing available 3-8 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, select Sundays and holiday periods Website: https://www.keystoneresort.com/

https://www.keystoneresort.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $155-$225 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 65 and over $145-$215, children ages 5-12 $90-$131, children ages 4 and under free; advance purchase recommended since daily capacity will be limited

Adults $155-$225 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 65 and over $145-$215, children ages 5-12 $90-$131, children ages 4 and under free; advance purchase recommended since daily capacity will be limited Pass holders: No reservations required for Keystone, Summit and Epic pass holders

No reservations required for Keystone, Summit and Epic pass holders Rentals: Advance booking online recommended but not required; local delivery and early pickup available

Advance booking online recommended but not required; local delivery and early pickup available Lessons: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Loveland

Status: Open

Open Location: 57 miles west of Denver; 13 miles west of Georgetown

57 miles west of Denver; 13 miles west of Georgetown Operating hours: Lifts open at 8:30 a.m. weekends and holidays, 9 a.m. weekdays and close from 3:30-4 p.m.

Lifts open at 8:30 a.m. weekends and holidays, 9 a.m. weekdays and close from 3:30-4 p.m. Website: https://skiloveland.com/

https://skiloveland.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $99-$119 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 60 and over $89, children ages 6-14 $37-$40, children 5 and under free; Loveland Valley only, adults $50, children ages 6-14 $30

Adults $99-$119 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 60 and over $89, children ages 6-14 $37-$40, children 5 and under free; Loveland Valley only, adults $50, children ages 6-14 $30 Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Advance booking online recommended but not required Lessons: Advance booking online or by phone, 303-571-5580, recommended but not required

Monarch

Status: Opening TBA

Opening TBA Location: 157 miles southwest of Denver; 21 miles west of Salida

157 miles southwest of Denver; 21 miles west of Salida Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website: https://www.skimonarch.com/

https://www.skimonarch.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $104-$139 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 62-68 $74-$109, teens ages 13-17 $74-$109, children ages 7-12 $64-$99, seniors 69 and over and children 6 and under free

Adults $104-$139 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 62-68 $74-$109, teens ages 13-17 $74-$109, children ages 7-12 $64-$99, seniors 69 and over and children 6 and under free Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Advance booking online recommended but not required Lessons: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Powderhorn

Status: Scheduled to open Nov. 25

Scheduled to open Nov. 25 Location: 233 miles west of Denver; 39 miles east of Grand Junction

233 miles west of Denver; 39 miles east of Grand Junction Operating hours: TBA upon opening

TBA upon opening Website: https://www.powderhorn.com/

https://www.powderhorn.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $79 weekdays, $89 weekends; children ages 6-12 $49-$59, seniors 75 and over and children 5 and under free

Adults $79 weekdays, $89 weekends; children ages 6-12 $49-$59, seniors 75 and over and children 5 and under free Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: TBA upon opening

TBA upon opening Lessons: TBA upon opening

Purgatory

Status: Open

Open Location: 363 miles southwest of Denver; 27 miles north of Durango

363 miles southwest of Denver; 27 miles north of Durango Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website: https://www.purgatoryresort.com/

https://www.purgatoryresort.com/ Lift tickets: Same-day prices not available, advance purchase online $42-$94 (prices vary by date)

Same-day prices not available, advance purchase online $42-$94 (prices vary by date) Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Advance booking online recommended but not required Lessons: Advance booking online required

Ski Cooper

Status: Scheduled to open Dec. 7

Scheduled to open Dec. 7 Location: 109 miles southwest of Denver; 10 miles north of Leadville

109 miles southwest of Denver; 10 miles north of Leadville Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website: https://www.skicooper.com/

https://www.skicooper.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $95, children ages 6-14 $70; season passes for seniors 75 and over and children 5 and under $10

Adults $95, children ages 6-14 $70; season passes for seniors 75 and over and children 5 and under $10 Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Online and onsite purchase available

Online and onsite purchase available Lessons: Advance registration required by calling 800-707-6114

Silverton Mountain

Status: Helicopter skiing scheduled to open Nov. 25; guided skiing from lift scheduled to open Dec. 29

Helicopter skiing scheduled to open Nov. 25; guided skiing from lift scheduled to open Dec. 29 Location: 330 miles southwest of Denver; 6 miles north of Silverton

330 miles southwest of Denver; 6 miles north of Silverton Operating hours: Thursday-Sunday, lift opens at 9 a.m. Open Wednesdays, too, from March 15-April 16

Thursday-Sunday, lift opens at 9 a.m. Open Wednesdays, too, from March 15-April 16 Website: https://silvertonmountain.com/

https://silvertonmountain.com/ Lift tickets: $219-$1,999 (prices vary by date, level of service and number of people in your party), advance purchase online highly recommended but not required

$219-$1,999 (prices vary by date, level of service and number of people in your party), advance purchase online highly recommended but not required Rentals: Skis, snowboards and required avalanche equipment available; bring your own boots and snowboard bindings

Skis, snowboards and required avalanche equipment available; bring your own boots and snowboard bindings Lessons: Not available

Steamboat

Status: Scheduled to open Nov. 23

Scheduled to open Nov. 23 Location: 164 miles west of Denver; 4 miles south of Steamboat Springs

164 miles west of Denver; 4 miles south of Steamboat Springs Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30-4 p.m.; night-skiing lifts open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and holiday periods, beginning Dec. 15

Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30-4 p.m.; night-skiing lifts open at 5:30 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and holiday periods, beginning Dec. 15 Website: https://www.steamboat.com/

https://www.steamboat.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $135-$269 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 70 and over $105-$233, children ages 5-12 $98-$182, children 4 and under $10

Adults $135-$269 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 70 and over $105-$233, children ages 5-12 $98-$182, children 4 and under $10 Pass holders: No reservations required for Steamboat or Ikon pass holders

No reservations required for Steamboat or Ikon pass holders Rentals: Advance purchase online recommended but not required; early pick-up and delivery available

Advance purchase online recommended but not required; early pick-up and delivery available Lessons: Advance purchase online recommended but not required

Sunlight

Status: Scheduled to open Dec. 9

Scheduled to open Dec. 9 Location: 170 miles west of Denver; 13 miles south of Glenwood Springs

170 miles west of Denver; 13 miles south of Glenwood Springs Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website: https://sunlightmtn.com/

https://sunlightmtn.com/ Lift tickets: Adults $59-$82 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 70-79 $49-$62, children ages 6-12 $29-$45, seniors ages 80 and over and children 5 and under free

Adults $59-$82 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 70-79 $49-$62, children ages 6-12 $29-$45, seniors ages 80 and over and children 5 and under free Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Advance booking online recommended but not required Lessons: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Telluride

Status: Scheduled to open Nov. 24

Scheduled to open Nov. 24 Location: 331 miles southwest of Denver; in Telluride

331 miles southwest of Denver; in Telluride Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:15-4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:15-4 p.m. Website: https://tellurideskiresort.com/

https://tellurideskiresort.com/ Lift tickets: Prices TBA upon opening

Prices TBA upon opening Pass holders: No reservations required for Telluride or Epic pass holders

No reservations required for Telluride or Epic pass holders Rentals: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Advance booking online recommended but not required Lessons: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Vail

Status : Open

: Open Location: 97 miles west of Denver; in Vail

97 miles west of Denver; in Vail Operating hours : Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

: Lifts open daily from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Website: https://www.vail.com

https://www.vail.com Lift tickets: Adults $214-$275 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 65 and over $205-$265, children ages 5-12 $148-$190, children 4 and under free; advance purchase recommended since daily capacity will be limited

Adults $214-$275 (prices vary by date), seniors ages 65 and over $205-$265, children ages 5-12 $148-$190, children 4 and under free; advance purchase recommended since daily capacity will be limited Pass holders: No reservations required for Epic pass holders

No reservations required for Epic pass holders Rentals: Advance booking online recommended but not required; local delivery and early pickup available

Advance booking online recommended but not required; local delivery and early pickup available Lessons: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Winter Park

Status : Open

: Open Location: 66 miles west of Denver; 34 miles northwest of Idaho Springs

66 miles west of Denver; 34 miles northwest of Idaho Springs Operating hours: Lifts open at 8:30 a.m. weekends, 9 a.m. weekdays and close 3:30-4 p.m.

Lifts open at 8:30 a.m. weekends, 9 a.m. weekdays and close 3:30-4 p.m. Website: https://winterparkresort.com

https://winterparkresort.com Lift tickets: Adults $119-$249 (prices vary by date), children ages 5-12 $63-$127, children 4 and under $20

Adults $119-$249 (prices vary by date), children ages 5-12 $63-$127, children 4 and under $20 Pass holders: No reservations required for Winter Park or Ikon pass holders

No reservations required for Winter Park or Ikon pass holders Rentals: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Advance booking online recommended but not required Lessons: Advance booking online recommended but not required

Wolf Creek

Status: Open

Open Location: 253 miles southwest of Denver; 24 miles northeast of Pagosa Springs

253 miles southwest of Denver; 24 miles northeast of Pagosa Springs Operating hours: Lifts open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Lifts open daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Website: https://wolfcreekski.com

https://wolfcreekski.com Lift tickets: Adults $85-$95, seniors ages 65-79 $54-$64, seniors 80 and over free, children ages 6-12 $42-$52, children ages 5 and under $6

Adults $85-$95, seniors ages 65-79 $54-$64, seniors 80 and over free, children ages 6-12 $42-$52, children ages 5 and under $6 Pass holders: No reservations required

No reservations required Rentals: Online booking available but walk-ups welcome

Online booking available but walk-ups welcome Lessons: Online booking available but walk-ups welcome

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What to know about Colorado skiing during the 2022-23 season