Hamilton County, OH

Opinion: Hamilton County fumbles public's right to know details of stadium deal

By Jack Greiner
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
For over 25 years, I have represented The Cincinnati Enquirer in all manner of public records disputes. We’ve not won every time, but on balance, we have made state and local governments more transparent. Shortly after the completion of Paul Brown Stadium, The Enquirer successfully fought for the release of records showing substantial cost overruns incurred in the construction of the stadium. The public was able to peer behind the curtain and see how its tax dollars were being spent on the county’s massive investment. That was and is a good thing.

But a citizen seeking information about the workings of its government can only recover records that the government creates, receives and maintains. With some limited exceptions, private parties, such as NFL teams, aren’t subject to the Public Records Act, no matter how much they benefit from government largess. And so, this is where we find ourselves with the Bengals and the naming rights it recently sold to Paycor. Apparently, the Bengals never provided Hamilton County with a copy of their agreement with Paycor. And under the terms of the stadium lease, the Bengals likely don’t have to.

Section 10.5 of the lease covers naming rights. It provides that the Bengals get to retain the first $16.67 million (now approximately $60 million due to an escalator formula in the lease) in net revenues realized from the sale of the naming rights. Any net revenues over that threshold is supposed to be split between the Bengals and Hamilton County, with the Bengals getting 70% and the county getting 30%. We have now learned that, according to an analysis conducted by a local accounting firm hired by the Bengals, the net revenues do not exceed the threshold, meaning Hamilton County gets exactly $0.

It is important to note that the net revenue is essentially the total amount paid for the naming rights, less "fulfillment obligations" provided to Paycor, such as seats, a suite and stadium advertising. In its letter to Hamilton County, the accounting firm assures the county that in assessing the fulfillment costs, it used "the lowest rate charged by [the Bengals] to other third parties." But nowhere does the letter itemize what "fulfillment obligations" were provided, or how much each cost. Nor does the letter state the total revenue realized from the naming rights deal. The letter concludes:

"Based on our procedures and calculation, the net revenue expected to be derived from the sale of naming rights, calculated in accordance with Article 10, Section 10.5.3 of the Agreement, will not exceed the $16.67 million revenue sharing threshold stipulated in the Agreement. This statement holds true through the Initial Term of the Agreement, through any Extension Terms exercised thereunder, and through the potential full term of the NRSA."

It could just as easily have said, "Trust us, we’re good here."

And guess what? There is nothing requiring the Bengals to provide anything more than that. Hamilton County never bothered to put any language in the lease requiring the Bengals to provide a copy of the naming rights deal. And the only leverage the county retained was the ability to withhold its consent. But it could only do that if the name was "in violation of Legal Requirements or would not be suitable for a public building," i.e. "immoral, unpatriotic or offensive."

Hamilton County had no right to withhold consent on the basis that the county got a raw deal. The county included nothing in the lease that would allow it to assess the merits of the naming rights deal. And since the county apparently never got a copy of the naming rights agreement, all the public records requests in the world won’t pry it lose.

I hope this Sunday when Joe Burrow runs the play action, he hides the ball this effectively. But for taxpayers, it’s a white out.

Jack Greiner is a partner at the Graydon law firm in Cincinnati. He represents Enquirer Media in First Amendment and media issues.

ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

