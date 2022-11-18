ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, MI

Here's how to apply to replace Jay DeBoyer as St. Clair County clerk

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald
 4 days ago
As Jay DeBoyer readies to take office in Lansing after his win last week for state representative, the county is taking applications for those interested in filling his shoes as St. Clair County’s clerk.

Under state statute, county clerk and prosecutor vacancies are filled via an appointment by judges of the local circuit court. Those interested in DeBoyer’s role, which also includes the register of deeds, have until 4 p.m. Dec. 2 to mail or email letters of interest and resumes to Mike McMillan, the circuit court administrator.

According to the vacancy listing, the clerk covers vital and circuit court records, the deeds office, elections, and concealed pistol licenses, as well as oversight of 15 employees, budget preparation, technology, and other duties.

Whoever is selected to fill in the countywide position would fill the remainder of DeBoyer’s four-year term ending Dec. 31, 2024.

The current position will remain vacant until Dec. 31 this year as DeBoyer takes office in the redrawn 63rd state House District.

Finding a replacement isn’t expected to be like appointing replacements for other county elected officers, such as county commissioners, where interviews have been conducted at public meetings.

Rather, McMillan said it’ll be more like “any other job posting.”

“Basically, the three of them get in a room and figure that out when we get the list of applicants, depending on who applies,” he said, referring to Circuit Court Judges Michael West, Dan Damman, and Cynthia Lane.

Earlier this month, DeBoyer said the last time a clerk was replaced mid-term was when he was appointed in 2011 with the retirement of former clerk Marilyn Dunn.

He couldn't be reached for comment in follow-up, but earlier this year, when asked about his county office, he said, “I'm proud of what my office does. I'm proud of how it functions. I think it does a really good job. I think when you talk to people that deal with my office, they'll tell you that it does a really good job. I'll tell you I have a fantastic staff. I have people that work in that office. One of my standards is we treat people that come through that door like customers. We give them good customer service. I love my job. I love what I'm doing.”

DeBoyer exits after more than a decade in county office with a previous stint in office in Clay Township.

Those interested in applying to replace him as county clerk and register of deeds can send materials to McMillan at 201 McMorran Blvd., Room 2800, Port Huron MI 48060, or mmcmillan@stclaircounty.org.

Candidates must have been a registered elector in the county for a year to qualify.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

