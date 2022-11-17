ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Support ACC students this #GivingTuesday

The ACC Foundation is asking the community to support ACC students on #GivingTuesday, November 29. The college hopes to raise $10,000 for student scholarships to fund four new annual scholarships. What you can do to give:. On #GivingTuesday, November 29, make a contribution. Donate via the Give Now link on...
AUSTIN, TX

