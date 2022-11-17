Read full article on original website
Support ACC students this #GivingTuesday
The ACC Foundation is asking the community to support ACC students on #GivingTuesday, November 29. The college hopes to raise $10,000 for student scholarships to fund four new annual scholarships. What you can do to give:. On #GivingTuesday, November 29, make a contribution. Donate via the Give Now link on...
Workforce Solutions Capital Area & ACC partner to improve outcomes for Continuing Education at Northridge Campus
Austin Community College District’s (ACC) partnership with Workforce Solutions Capital Area (WFS) is expanding. WFS career counselors now have a permanent home at ACC’s Northridge Campus. The move is part of a new co-location formed in order to connect students more seamlessly to city and county funding for workforce training.
