It's been another soggy day across SE Texas with chilly temps in the 40s and widespread rain. Those temperatures are running about 20-25 degrees below normal for this time of the year! We finally get to enjoy some warmer weather as we move into the Thanksgiving holiday with temperatures by then near 70 degrees. Most of the rain goes away the next few days but returns for Thanksgiving day and could be heavy at times. So plan on a warmer but wet Thanksgiving with a few showers possibly lingering for Black Friday shopping as well.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO