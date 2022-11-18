ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mexico, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fort Drum road conditions ‘variable,’ soldiers return to duty

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews are still working to dig out the Fort Drum military installation. Road conditions remain variable across post as there is still the possibility of blowing and drifting snow, and there are still several areas where parking is an issue, according to an update on Fort Drum’s website.
FORT DRUM, NY
informnny.com

Fort Drum cancels duty day for fourth day in a row

FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers and civilians who work at Fort Drum have been asked to stay home once again. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued another “DO NOT REPORT ORDER” for Monday, November 21. This is due to continued recovery from severe winter weather that...
FORT DRUM, NY
wwnytv.com

Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
WATERTOWN, NY
localsyr.com

Central New Yorkers still getting plenty of snow

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has yet to see major snowfall, plenty outside the city have been hit hard. Neighbors to the north of the city have seen a fair amount of snow along with less-than-ideal driving conditions. “It’s really, really cold. It hurts.” CJ...
SYRACUSE, NY
WIBX 950

Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post

It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
FLORIDA STATE
urbancny.com

City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday

Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Eight-year-old child dead in Town of Clay house fire

TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old child is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sherrif’s Office says that an adult man is […]
CLAY, NY
informnny.com

Salmon Run Mall extends hours for holiday season

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Salmon Run Mall has announced an extended hours schedule for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Salmon Run Mall, joining fellow industry leaders, will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. The mall will reopen on Black Friday, November 25, at 7 a.m. with some stores opening earlier. The complete list of opening hours for Black Friday is available on the mall’s website.
WATERTOWN, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Heavy snow targets Oswego County Sunday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario. While it […]
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Snow piles up as lake effect storm pummels parts of north country

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown prepared for lake effect snow, New York state sent in help. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday and the governor said New York would send in extra snowplows for the city. Those plows were going to take care of...
WATERTOWN, NY
Syracuse.com

Oswego County firefighters battle house fire

Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

