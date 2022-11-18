Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
informnny.com
Fort Drum road conditions ‘variable,’ soldiers return to duty
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Crews are still working to dig out the Fort Drum military installation. Road conditions remain variable across post as there is still the possibility of blowing and drifting snow, and there are still several areas where parking is an issue, according to an update on Fort Drum’s website.
informnny.com
Jefferson County digs out after historic lake effect snowstorm
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — The snow is gone, which means the work begins as Jefferson County digs out from a historic lake effect snowstorm. The storm brought over six feet of snow to places in Jefferson County in the span of 48 hours. This shocked local people. “We haven’t...
informnny.com
Fort Drum cancels duty day for fourth day in a row
FORT DRUM, N.Y. (WWTI) — Soldiers and civilians who work at Fort Drum have been asked to stay home once again. The Fort Drum Garrison Commander issued another “DO NOT REPORT ORDER” for Monday, November 21. This is due to continued recovery from severe winter weather that...
wwnytv.com
Dealing with almost 5 feet of snow in Watertown
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In the streets of Watertown, you would have found a tractor trailer stuck on the road, people digging out of their driveways and even one nearby home damaged by the accumulation. But through it all, people’s thoughts on the storm vary, it depends on who...
localsyr.com
Central New Yorkers still getting plenty of snow
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Although the city of Syracuse has yet to see major snowfall, plenty outside the city have been hit hard. Neighbors to the north of the city have seen a fair amount of snow along with less-than-ideal driving conditions. “It’s really, really cold. It hurts.” CJ...
Florida Meteorologist Roasts Upstate New York With Hilarious Facebook Post
It was a low blow... but at least we can all laugh it off. A majority of Upstate New York, specifically Buffalo and Watertown, got buried in snow this past week thanks to the first major snow storm of the season. With the non-stop coverage of all the snow in Western New York, one Meteorologist in Florida decided to bring some attention back to his own state.
urbancny.com
City of Syracuse to Close Thursday and Friday for Thanksgiving Holiday
Syracuse, N.Y. – City of Syracuse administrative offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Trash and recycling pickup will be delayed by one day on Thursday and Friday. Crews will collect Thursday’s trash and recycling on Friday, and Friday’s trash and recycling on Saturday.
Eight-year-old child dead in Town of Clay house fire
TOWN OF CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — An eight-year-old child is confirmed dead from a house fire, according to Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office. A fire broke out on the 100 block of Lawdon Street in the Town of Clay on Tuesday, November 22 at 7:35 p.m. Onondaga County Sherrif’s Office says that an adult man is […]
informnny.com
Salmon Run Mall extends hours for holiday season
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – Salmon Run Mall has announced an extended hours schedule for the upcoming holiday shopping season. Salmon Run Mall, joining fellow industry leaders, will remain closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 24. The mall will reopen on Black Friday, November 25, at 7 a.m. with some stores opening earlier. The complete list of opening hours for Black Friday is available on the mall’s website.
informnny.com
Two people from Utica shot in Saratoga Springs in shootout with off-duty Sheriff from Vermont
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) — An argument in the bar between a group from Utica and an off-duty sheriff deputy escalated into a confrontation between Saratoga Springs Police and the off-duty deputy. Responding police officers encountered an armed man and ordered him eight times to put down his gun...
Motorcyclist who collided with box truck in North Country dies, troopers say
Alexandria, N.Y. — A man died in a Syracuse hospital Tuesday after his motorcycle collided with a box truck on Nov. 2, troopers said. Nicholas A. Bellman, 51, of Alexandria Bay, was driving east on Route 26 when the box truck turned onto the highway and onto the path of Bellman’s 2005 Honda motorcycle, state police spokesman Trooper Jack Keller said.
Cayuga County sheriff warns of ‘difficult morning commute’ due to heavy snow
Auburn, N.Y. — The Cayuga County sheriff issued a travel advisory Sunday night after an intense band of lake effect snow has covered roads in the northern portion of the county. “Heavy snow in northern Cayuga County has made travel difficult and will likely impact (Monday’s) morning commute,” Sheriff...
38 new businesses in Central NY including beauty services, a restaurant
Just in time for the holidays, a new eatery and several beauty-based businesses have opened in the Central New York area. They are among the 38 new businesses that filed certificates in Onondaga, Cayuga and Madison County Clerk’s offices from Nov. 13 through Nov. 18. One corporation dissolved in...
informnny.com
President Biden approves emergency declaration for North Country counties following historic winter storm
ALBANY, N.Y. (WWTI) — President Joe Biden has approved an emergency declaration request for several New York counties following the historic winter storm, according to a press release from New York Governor Kathy Hochul. This includes Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence counties, as well as Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee,...
Heavy snow targets Oswego County Sunday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After a breather from the snow Saturday, heavy lake effect snows are likely Sunday in a part of Central New York. Sunday is shaping up to be a good indoor day for some CNY’ers. Lake effect snow warnings are in effect for Sunday east and southeast of Lake Ontario. While it […]
WKTV
More than 300 gifts will be given to children in Utica through Oneida Square Project
UTICA, N.Y. -- Over 300 gifts will be given to children on Friday by The Oneida Square Project in partnership with Cornerstone Community and Plymouth Bethesda Church. For 10 years, they have worked with numerous social agencies to pre-select families in the area to come and shop on Black Friday, at the Plant Street Church.
wwnytv.com
Snow piles up as lake effect storm pummels parts of north country
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Watertown prepared for lake effect snow, New York state sent in help. Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith spoke with Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday and the governor said New York would send in extra snowplows for the city. Those plows were going to take care of...
Oswego County firefighters battle house fire
Constantia, N.Y. — Volunteer firefighters from seven departments responded to a house fire Monday night in Constantia, according to Oswego County 911. Someone called 911 at 8:26 p.m. to report the fire at 646 Dutcherville Road, dispatchers said. Constantia, Cleveland, Central Square, Mexico, Parish, West Amboy and West Monroe...
Comments / 2