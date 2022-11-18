Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Roberto Duran Feels Canelo Should Correct Mistakes, Face Bivol Sooner Than Later
Boxing legend Roberto Duran is surprised that Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez did not opt for an immediate rematch with WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol. Back in May, Bivol shocked a lot of observers by outboxing Canelo over twelve rounds. Canelo had the ability to exercise a rematch clause,...
Boxing Scene
Cris Cyborg Added To Crawford vs. Avanesyan PPV Card
Legendary MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, will be making her return to the boxing ring on December 10, when she battles Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence Crawford vs. David Avanesyan BLK Prime PPV showdown. Cyborg vs. Holloway, a scheduled 4-round bout in the lightweight division, will serve as a special feature attraction.
Boxing Scene
Errol Spence vs. Keith Thurman Title Fight Approved By The WBA
The World Boxing Association (WBA) has confirmed that their organization has approved a request for Errol Spence to make a world title defense against former unified champion Keith Thurman in the month of February. "On November 14, 2022, TGB Promotions applied for special permission on behalf of Spence to fight...
Boxing Scene
William Zepeda Warns Stevenson: Don't Mention Me - Send A Contract... And We'll Be There
William Zepeda is less impressed with being called out by one of the best in the sport than he will be once it leads to an actual fight. The unbeaten lightweight has made it to the hit list of Shakur Stevenson (19-0, 9KOs). The undefeated former two-division titlist is currently awaiting the first step in talks for a mandated WBC title eliminator with Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz, but senses that he will have to look elsewhere for his lightweight debut. It motivated the Newark, New Jersey native to namedrop Zepeda (27-0, 23KOs) and former unified lightweight champ George Kambosos Jr. (20-2, 10KOs).
Boxing Scene
Janibek's Trainer Believes Subpar Performance Will Lure Big Names
An incredulous Buddy McGirt rubbed his eyes as he couldn’t believe what he was witnessing. After watching Janibek Alimkhanuly lay waste to his middleweight competition, McGirt, Alimkhanuly’s trainer, was completely convinced that no one would stand up to his pernicious knockout power, a sentiment Alimkhanuly wholeheartedly agreed with. So as the first defense of his newly won WBO trinket grew near, Alimkhanuly (13-0, 8 KOs) dismissed the idea of Denzel Bentley providing him with a stern test.
Boxing Scene
Stevenson: If Little Puppy Cruz Doesn't Want Fight, Bring On Zepeda, Kambosos
Shakur Stevenson is looking to make a statement for his 135-pound debut. The former two-division champion won’t be fighting at 130 pounds anymore after failing to make weight and losing his titles on the scale during his September unanimous decision win against Robson Conceicao. At the WBC Convention in...
Boxing Scene
Benavidez Promoter on Plant Fight: It Was Fantasy Before; Now Is the Time
Sampson Lewkowciz remembers the time when Caleb Plant, barely some 10 fights into his professional career, kept imploring him to make a fight between him and David Benavidez. But Lewkowciz, the longtime promoter of super middleweight contender Benavidez, repeatedly told Plant that such a fight was premature; Lewkowciz saw the matchup as tent-pole material down the line, and he felt that “marinating” the contest was the right move.
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: If Usyk Don't Want No Smoke In February, Then Let’s Do Joe Joyce At Wembley
Tyson Fury figures he’ll fight Oleksandr Usyk next if Fury defeats Dereck Chisora on December 3 in London. A showdown with Uysk would afford Fury, the WBC champ, and Usyk, who owns the IBF, IBO, WBA and WBO belts, the opportunity to become boxing’s first fully unified heavyweight champion of the four-belt era. Bob Arum and Frank Warren, Fury’s co-promoters, have told BoxingScene.com and other outlets that they don’t see any obstacles that would prevent Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) from fighting Usyk (20-0, 13 KOs) either late in February or early in March, assuming he conquers Chisora for the third time at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren: Zach Parker is Special, Ryder Fight is Chance To Demonstrate That
WE’VE GOT AN absolute banger of a show in prospect at The O2 on Saturday with six major titles on the line being fought for between British fighters. The main course on the Greenwich Peninsula, of course, is the fascinating clash between Zach Parker and John Ryder for the WBO Interim world super middleweight title, with the prize of either fighting Canelo Alvarez or being elevated to full champion.
Boxing Scene
Josh Lupia vs. Lanardo Tyner Set For December 18 in Toronto
Toronto will be home to another great night of professional boxing, promoted by Lee Baxter Promotions. Headlining the event, Josh Lupia (8-0-0 7KOs) takes on Lanardo Tyner (35-16-2 22KOs) at REBEL Entertainment Complex, on Sunday December 18. Lupia, an undefeated prospect from Niagara Falls, looks to continue his impressive form...
Boxing Scene
Regis Prograis: Zepeda Has Never Fought a Workhorse Like Me
Regis Prograis has listed the six reasons why he will defeat Jose Zepeda and reinstate himself as the best super lightweight in the world. Prograis faces Zepeda in Carson, California on Saturday night, with the vacant WBC world super lightweight title up for grabs. The 33-year-old, a former WBA titleholder,...
Boxing Scene
Dmitry Bivol: "Canelo Is More Powerful, Punch More Harder Than Ramirez"
The 2022 boxing calendar has been incredibly kind to Dmitry Bivol. While his overarching skills have always been lauded by boxing purists, the Russian native was mostly kept out of the public eye. But after racking up back-to-back notable wins against Gilberto Ramirez and pound-for-pound luminary Canelo Alvarez, Bivol’s star power has skyrocketed.
Boxing Scene
Ioka-Franco Unification Clash Lands At Ota-City General Gymnasium In Tokyo On New Year's Eve
A hosting venue has been secured for the final title fight of the year. Kazuto Ioka will once again headline at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, which has landed his already confirmed December 31 junior bantamweight title unification bout with Joshua Franco. Ioka will attempt the sixth defense of his WBO junior bantamweight title, while Franco makes his first official defense as a full WBA titlist after being upgraded from his secondary title reign earlier this summer.
Boxing Scene
Dmitriy Salita, Franklin’s Promoter, Certain Dillian Whyte Is ‘Taking Jermaine Lightly’
Dmitriy Salita sensed Dillian Whyte wanted what Whyte would consider an easy fight after his sixth-round knockout loss to Tyson Fury seven months ago. The British heavyweight contender chose the wrong guy, according to Salita, whose company promotes Jermaine Franklin. Most handicappers have installed Whyte as at least a 12-1 favorite to beat the undefeated Franklin on Saturday night in London, but Salita insists that their 12-round fight will be much more difficult for Whyte than those one-sided odds suggest.
Boxing Scene
Artem Dalakian-David Jimenez: Terms Reached For WBA Flyweight Title Fight
It was all but a given that Artem Dalakian would have to travel for his next outing. The good news for the unbeaten WBA flyweight titlist is that the road trip will take place on neutral ground. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that a deal has been reached in principle between Ukraine’s...
Boxing Scene
Jaime Munguia Stays Treading Water: Weekend Afterthoughts
Jaime Munguia may yet turn out to be the real deal. He’s only 26 years old, is a former titlist at Jr. middleweight, and Saturday he scored the walkover everyone knew was coming against Gonzalo Coria, stopping the hopeless foe in three. It was Munguia’s third win of 2022,...
Boxing Scene
Gallagher Confident Jonas Would Aim To Stop Katie Taylie in a Rematch
Joe Gallagher, head trainer and manager for unified junior middleweight champion Natasha Jonas, says the boxer is targeting the biggest fights possible in the coming year. Jonas will return to the ring in early 2023. She would love to avenge a 2021 decision loss to Katie Taylor, who presently holds...
Boxing Scene
Lucy Wildheart: ‘ Hope To Win Several World Titles, Become Undisputed
Dedicated and determined in equal measure, Lucy Wildheart, the aesthetic and powerful 5ft 5 ½in Scandinavian storm claims she has both the skill set and mindset to conquer the 126lb division. First she fights this Friday night at London’s York Hall, Bethnal Green, when she takes on France’s experienced...
Boxing Scene
Joe Joyce Impressed By Francis Ngannou's Power, Would Love To Fight Him
Heavyweight contender Joe Joyce would embrace the opportunity to box against UFC champion Francis Ngannou. Leading up to his 2020 fight with Daniel Dubois, Joyce sparred a few rounds with Ngannou at the UFC‘s Performance Institute in Las Vegas. Over the last two years, Ngannou has been very vocal...
Boxing Scene
Wilder's Trainer: Chisora Must Beat Fury Up On The Inside, Can't Allow Fury To Hold
Malik Scott, the head trainer of Deontay Wilder, says Derek Chisora must work on the inside to have any possibility of upsetting WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. The fight between Fury and Chisora takes place on December 3 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. They met on two prior occasions, with Fury...
