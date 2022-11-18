Akon says Breezy has the talent, but he has “Bloods” and “little gangbangers” around him. There has been an ongoing debate about Chris Brown and Michael Jackson, and now Akon is chiming in. The world was devastated when we unexpectedly lost the King of Pop back in 2009. Since that time, music fans have been weighing on who could compare to Jackson’s legacy, and often, Brown is mentioned in conversations. Akon agrees that Breezy has the talent to carry on the legacy, but there is a hiccup in his inner circle.

4 DAYS AGO