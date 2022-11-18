Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Summer Walker & Her Baby Bump Show Out In New Rap Single & Music Video: Watch
As she awaits the arrival of her second baby, Summer Walker’s name has been in and out of the headlines. Firstly, she addressed fan questions about her relationship with her second baby daddy, Larry, which has now come to an end. Secondly, the R&B starlet has been speaking out...
hotnewhiphop.com
Joe Budden Calls Out Saweetie For Alleged Quavo Bars Amid Takeoff’s Death
He thought it was “bad timing” for Saweetie to emerge with a track that seemingly addressed controversies with Quavo and Lil Baby. Days ago, Saweetie delivered a new project, but immediately, she took hits on social media. Saweetie’s fans have been patiently awaiting the arrival of her major label debut Pretty B*tch Music, but reported delays have kept the album from streaming services. Over the years, Saweetie gave several excuses as to why PBM was indefinitely shelved, but last week, she returned with The Single Life.
hotnewhiphop.com
ATL Jacob Details His First Song With Future, Dream Collabs, And “WAIT FOR YOU” In “On The Come Up”
ATL Jacob spoke with HotNewHipHop about his influences, dream collaborations, and his favorite song on the latest episode of “On The Come Up.”. The number of beat tags that emerged in the past decade is endless. Some of them are quite iconic in their own right, while others largely raise awareness of the producer’s profile. One tag that became a mainstay in the culture, especially in Future’s recent catalog, is “ATL Jacob, ATL Jacob.”
Complex
Here Are the First-Week Sales Projections for Nas and Hit-Boy’s ‘King’s Disease III’
Nas is likely to score another top-10 record. According to projections shared by HitsDailyDouble, the rapper’s King’s Disease III album is expected to debut at No. 9 on the Billboard 200, with approximately 30,000 units earned in its first week. For comparison, Nas’ previous project, Magic, debuted at No. 27 with 22,000 units, while 2021’s King’s Disease II took the No. 2 with 47,000 units.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jacquees Reminds Us He’s “Still That” On Our “R&B Season” Update
Find new songs from Kelela, Fousheé, Rod Wave, and more inside. Yesterday (November 19) we filled our Fire Emoji playlist with tons of new tracks for you to enjoy. Among the artists who caught our eye are Travis Scott, Pharrell, Chance the Rapper, and Roddy Ricch. Today (November 20), we’re turning up the heat on our R&B Season roundup. Kicking things off is the latest from Jacquees.
hotnewhiphop.com
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
hotnewhiphop.com
Machine Gun Kelly Hits Back At Critics During AMAs Speech
Machine Gun Kelly called out his haters in “the rock community” at the AMAs. Machine Gun Kelly called out those who view him as a “tourist” in rock music on stage at the 2022 American Music Awards, Sunday. Kelly had won the award for Favorite Rock Artist for a second straight year.
hotnewhiphop.com
Young Thug & Gunna Look Positive In New Photos
The case against the two rappers is set to begin in less than two months. It’s reported that 300 witnesses will be called by the prosecution. The impending trial involving Young Thug and Gunna has received an update. The two rappers have remained incarcerated for much of the year as they await their fates. Thugger and Gunna have been named in a comprehensive RICO case that alleges YSL is a gang, not a record label. Legal teams for both rappers refuted these claims, and next year, they are set to go to trial.
hotnewhiphop.com
Akon Thinks Gangs Ties Keep Chris Brown From Achieving MJ’s Legacy
Akon says Breezy has the talent, but he has “Bloods” and “little gangbangers” around him. There has been an ongoing debate about Chris Brown and Michael Jackson, and now Akon is chiming in. The world was devastated when we unexpectedly lost the King of Pop back in 2009. Since that time, music fans have been weighing on who could compare to Jackson’s legacy, and often, Brown is mentioned in conversations. Akon agrees that Breezy has the talent to carry on the legacy, but there is a hiccup in his inner circle.
ETOnline.com
Cardi B Makes a Surprise Appearance at 2022 AMAs Following Takeoff Tribute
Cardi B made a surprise appearance at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday -- joining GloRilla onstage for a high-energy performance of their hit, "Tomorrow 2." The moment marked Cardi's first televised performance following the death of rapper Takeoff, the former Migos bandmate and cousin of Cardi's husband, Offset.
hiphop-n-more.com
New Video: Jeezy – ‘MJ Jeezy’
Fans have been enjoying Jeezy and DJ Drama’s new project SNOFALL and are calling it the Atlana rapper’s best work in a long time. Since the release of the new album, Snow has been steadily dropping music videos for cuts form it. First he shared ‘Put The Mink Down‘ with 42 Dugg and then he put out the ‘King’s Crown‘ video. Now, he follows both of them up and gives ‘MJ Jeezy’ the visual treatment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Charleston White Responds To T.I. Diss
Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss. Charleston White has responded to T.I.’s recent diss aimed at the YouTuber. White says that he wants to hop on the remix of the song. “My dear T.I., we got us a hit,” he said, as noted by HipHopDX. “I...
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Puts A Hole In Kai Cenat’s Wall
Things took a chaotic turn during Kai Cenat’s interview with Blueface and Chrisean Rock. Blueface and Chrisean Rock’s relationship is a tumultuous one. The controversial couple has been making their rounds in promotion of their new Zeus show Crazy In Love. The latest stop on their promo tour was a sit down with Kai Cenat on her Twitch show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nas Ties Jay-Z’s Billboard Record With “King’s Disease III”
Nas scores his 16th top 10 album on the Billboard 200 with “King’s Disease III.”. Nas came through with a last-minute contender for album of the year with his latest collaborative effort alongside Hit-Boy, King’s Disease III. Critics and fans dubbed the newest opus from the Queensbridge luminary as one of his best in decades, and it looks like the numbers are backing this sentiment.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chris Brown’s Cancelled AMA Performance Explained
Celebrities rallied for the AMAs to explain why they cancelled Chris Brown’s performance. Chris Brown was scheduled to take the stage at the 2022 American Music Awards on Sunday. However, producers of the show opted to cancel Brown’s performance. Fans were outraged after finding out that Chris Brown’s appearance was canceled.
decrypt.co
Bitcoin Bling: Drake Is Latest Rapper to Flex Iced-Out Ledger Wallet
Drake showed off a diamond-encrusted Ledger hardware wallet on his Instagram—but unlike some other rappers, Ledger says he’s not a partner. Famed rapper Aubrey "Drake" Graham is a known Bitcoin fan, having previously won big on Bitcoin-based Super Bowl bets and other crypto-centric wagers. And he apparently stores his BTC holdings in style, if a new Instagram share is any indication.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ne-Yo Trends After Caressing Twerking Fan
A video of Ne-Yo caressing a twerking fan from behind has been making its rounds on social media. Ne-Yo isn’t letting his pending divorce stop his fun. The “So Sick” singers is currently going through a divorce from ex-wife Crystal Renay. But judging by his recent outing with fans, Ne-Yo isn’t taking his split from Crytal too hard.
hotnewhiphop.com
Major Brawl Breaks Out At DaBaby Concert
DaBaby reportedly stopped a show in Los Angeles after a major melee ensued amongst a group of women in the crowd. DaBaby has had his fair share of ups and downs trouble in recent years. The North Carolina rapper has been making headlines over alleged poor ticket sales. But over the weekend, it was DaBaby’s amped up audience that caused him to trend on social media.
