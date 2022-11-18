Read full article on original website
'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro
The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
Old Hickory mutton pizza debuts at Azzip Pizza
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Azzip Pizza has a brand new pizza that is exclusive to Owensboro and is inspired by a local mainstay. Officials say with over 100 years of experience serving up award-winning BBQ, the Azzip team knew they were on to something special when Chef Blake Kollker and the Owensboro team started experimenting […]
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway at Bosse Field
There's another mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say they'll be hosting the food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The food distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until boxes run out. The local nonprofit...
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
Food box distribution held Monday night
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Monday night, officials with Rhythm Church held a food box distribution. It was at 1230 East Michigan Street, just south of Oak Hill Cemetery. The event ended at 8 p.m. Officials say anyone in need was welcome, and they handed out more than 150 boxes before...
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
Owensboro’s Windy Hollow Biscuit House Offering Pay-as-You-Can ‘Friendsgiving’
Chosen family. Friendsgiving. I am enamored of both of these relatively new terms which have entered our national lexicon, and they aren't going anywhere. Actually, I think these concepts were in place long before there was a name for them, and they mean so much to so many people. Not to diminish anyone's relationship with their biological families, but there's a reason "You can choose your friends, but you can't choose your family" shows up on coffee mugs, t-shirts, and bumper stickers.
Community shares Thanksgiving meal in Dawson Springs
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joined Dawson springs residents to start their holiday a couple days early at the town’s pre-Thanksgiving celebration located at Pennyrile Forest State Resort Park. “I’m just thankful that they’re all alive, that we’re all alive,” said Henrietta Lane....
Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving lunch
The Salvation Army is ready to help feed people lunch on Thanksgiving.
City of Owensboro hosts Christmas Parade
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro officials invited everyone to be a part of the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade. Owensboro held its annual lighting of the Christmas tree ceremony Friday with the parade starting Saturday at 4:30 p.m. The theme for the 84th Christmas Parade was “Christmas in the Movies.”...
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
Things to Do in the Evansville – Henderson Area on Thanksgiving Weekend 2022
After the meal has been cooked and the in-laws retreated, what is left to do besides the dishes? Are you coming up with Call of Duty Warzone tactics on how to best score all your wanted Black Friday deals? Maybe you would rather not throw elbows for the sake of a flat-screen marked down 10% I don't blame you, I'm certainly not trying to spend half an hour attempting to 'pivot' a 55" TV into the backseat of my car. Here are some ideas on what to do with the holiday weekend.
Traffic jams on Highway 41 for free food giveaway
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A food giveaway caused traffic to back-up on the Highway 41 strip yesterday. Cars lined up to get food in the Audubon Village parking lot starting at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning. The Tri-State Food Bank began setting up around 8 a.m. and started their giveaway early because of the demand. They […]
14 News announces Sunrise School Spirit food display winner
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Time is up to vote for your favorite Sunrise School Spirit food display. As we told you, Carmi White County collected the most food this year in the Sunrise School Spirit competition. Now, we are announcing the winner of the best food display. This year’s ‘best...
Top 3 Things to Do in Owensboro This Weekend: November 25-27
When it comes to shopping for your loved ones, Owensboro has tons of amazing, locally-owned stores that make it easy to find anything and everything you could possibly find on a Christmas List. Powered by Independence Bank and hosted by the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, you’ll have the chance to shop locally and score great deals for an entire week with Shop Owensboro, running November 26-December 3 this year. Head to Independence Bank Frederica Street for Shop Owensboro bags with coupons and great deals on November 26 at 9 a.m. at Independence Bank!
New Owensboro assisted living facility holds ribbon cutting
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce Held a ribbon cutting for a new facility. The celebration was for ‘Fern Terra’, an assisted living facility that focuses on providing better care and more amenities to residents. The facility has placed an emphasis on healthier living...
Fun Ways to Watch the 2022 Owensboro Daviess County Christmas Parade
Santa Claus is coming to town and he'll be here Saturday evening as the Owensboro-Daviess County Christmas Parade returns. The parade is set for 4:30pm, Saturday, November 19th and will run along 2nd Street downtown. The theme of this year's parade is "Christmas in the Movies" and all participating floats...
Grinch on the run, believed to be in Owensboro
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — “Be on the look out!” the Daviess County Detention Center warns. Officials believe Mr. Grinch might stir up an incident during this weekend’s Christmas parade, despite recent rehabilitation efforts. “After he received an early release, Probation & Parole reported he reoffended and is attempting to steal Christmas cheer from our […]
Henderson City Council approves lease of Jefferson Elementary School
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the lease of the old Jefferson Elementary School to the police department Tuesday. Police Chief Sean McKinney presented his reasons for the school’s usefulness to the city commissioners. Officials say the main purpose of having this building active school shooter training.
Why is This Evansville Police Officer Choosing to be Homeless for 48 Hours?
Thirteen community leaders and volunteers will literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. This is the second year of the homeless experiment. Each person will be given a backstory and challenges much like people living on the streets of Evansville face every day.
