Livingston County, MI

Semi-truck going ‘too fast’ crashes on US-23 in Livingston County

By Andrew Birkle
 4 days ago

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A semi-truck pulling a trailer with 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed on US-23 near Fausett Road.

Officers from the Michigan State Police investigated the crash and said they determined the truck was going too fast for road conditions, which caused it to overturn.

Officials said US-23 was closed for over three hours, but has since reopened.

Thankfully, there were no injuries to the driver or anyone else on the roads, MSP said.

Comments / 15

AmericaFirst
4d ago

Well..that darn first snow gets people in trouble every time.People forget how to drive in it.And truckers are the worst.Think they own the roads.

angie
4d ago

With all that snow on the road this morning I had my four-wheel-drive on doing 50 miles an hour. The road was covered. You couldn’t even see the lanes and I had at least 10 semi‘s passed me at 5:30 in the morning nearly blowing me off the road one nearly did run me off the road because he couldn’t see the lane in the snow. It was flying so bad I think he lost sight of me Slow down you’ve got a loaded weapon.

