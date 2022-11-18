Semi-truck going ‘too fast’ crashes on US-23 in Livingston County

TYRONE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A semi-truck pulling a trailer with 40,000 pounds of mulch crashed on US-23 near Fausett Road.

Officers from the Michigan State Police investigated the crash and said they determined the truck was going too fast for road conditions, which caused it to overturn.

Officials said US-23 was closed for over three hours, but has since reopened.

Thankfully, there were no injuries to the driver or anyone else on the roads, MSP said.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.