Minnesota health officials sounding alarm as more kids get sick in state

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Health officials are sounding the alarm as a growing number of kids get sick in Minnesota. The Minnesota Medical Association and eleven healthcare systems held a news conference to raise awareness about RSV and other widespread illnesses affecting children across the state. Healthcare experts warned parents to...
Minnesota State Fair CEO retiring

(Falcon Heights, MN) -- Minnesota State Fair CEO Jerry Hammer is retiring. Fair officials announced Hammer's retirement Monday. Hammer has been CEO for the past 26 years and is the longest serving chief executive in the organization's 169-year history. Hammer began working at the fair's greenhouse in the early 1970s...
Average gas prices in North Dakota and Minnesota fall 10 cents a gallon in time for Thanksgiving holiday travel

(Fargo, ND) -- If you are hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, you'll be paying less to get there, thanks to falling gas prices. According to Triple A, average prices at the pumps in North Dakota and Minnesota have fallen ten cents a gallon over the past week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota is $3.47, while in North Dakota, the average is $3.55 a gallon.
North Dakota Lawmaker disputing report on AG office cost overrun

(Bismarck, ND) -- A North Dakota lawmaker is disputing a state auditor's report that has implicated him in wrongdoing in the one-point-eight million dollar cost overrun in the Attorney General's office. Representative Jason Dockter owns the building leased by the late Wayne Stenehjem's office, which racked up questionable costs according...
North Dakota state lawmaker offers own report after being implicated in state auditor's report

(Fargo, ND) -- A state lawmaker is challenging an auditor's report with his own report. State Representative Jason Dockter was implicated in wrong-doing after a state auditor's report showed a one-point-eight-million-dollar over-run for a building he leased out to the Attorney General's office. State Auditor Joshua Gallion's report alleges "hundreds of thousands of questionable costs." Dockter says the rent he charges is fair and his report claims the over-run is "only" one-point-two-million-dollars.
North Dakota Game and Fish setting fall advisory board meetings, rules hearing

(Bismarck, ND) -- North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is setting its fall advisory board meetings. Meetings will begin in Tioga Monday. Events in Valley City, Belfield, Embden, Stanley, Bismarck, and New Rockford will follow. The final meeting of the season will happen December 6th in Cavalier. A separate rules...
