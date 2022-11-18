(Fargo, ND) -- If you are hitting the road for the Thanksgiving holiday, you'll be paying less to get there, thanks to falling gas prices. According to Triple A, average prices at the pumps in North Dakota and Minnesota have fallen ten cents a gallon over the past week. The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Minnesota is $3.47, while in North Dakota, the average is $3.55 a gallon.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO