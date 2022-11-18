Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wbiw.com
Englewood Fire Station remains closed due to needed repairs and renovations
BEDFORD – The Englewood Fire Station is expected to remain closed for another two to three weeks after the remediation work of the fire station was completed. BlueMoose of Bloomington was hired to clean-up the fire station after birds had entered the building and caused health concerns for the Fire Station and Firefighters in the amount of $13,900.
wbiw.com
Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval
BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
wbiw.com
Final I-69 Finish Line update for Marion, Morgan and Johnson counties
INDIANA – Continued work in Marion County to remove median barrier walls on I-465 between Mann Road and State Road 37 is expected to require nightly lane closures tonight and Tuesday night. The left lanes of westbound and eastbound I-465 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.Motorists...
wbiw.com
Bedford Fire Chief approved to dispose of surplus items to local VFDs in need
BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Chief John Hughes requested the approval of the disposition of Bedford Fire Department surplus equipment to Volunteer Fire Departments in Lawrence County. The department has been upgrading equipment and materials over the past couple of years, and finds itself with additional items no longer in...
wbiw.com
Bloomington City Hall will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday
BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington City Hall will be closed Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Sanitation routes for Thursday will be picked up on Friday, November 25th. City services can still be accessed online. Normal office hours will resume on Monday,...
wbiw.com
Updated Brown County State Park brushfire
NASHVILLE — DNR crews returned to the scene of a brush fire at Brown County State Park at 7:30 a.m. Monday. They expect to have the brush fire under control later in the day. The DNR said the crew working the fire Monday is DNR due to challenging terrain.
wbiw.com
Police Log: November 22, 2022
2:42 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 5:30 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 6:06 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 700 block of J Street. 6:20 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 800 block of Limestone Run Road. 6:40 a.m. Medical emergency in...
wbiw.com
Construction now underway for the new Bedford Police Department building
BEDFORD – Construction for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street is now underway, as Fox Construction from Bloomington arrived at the location Monday morning. Finalizing the purchase of the Former Aldi building in March of 2022, the City has been working diligently to get the project...
wbiw.com
Burris Elementary students evacuated due to possible gas leak report
MITCHELL – Students at Burris Elementary School were evacuated from the building Friday afternoon after the odor of a gas leak. Lawrence County Emergency Management, Mitchell, and Marion Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the school at 1:23 p.m. School officials evacuated the building before emergency crews responded to...
wbiw.com
Woman suffers minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident on US 50 East
BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Shawswick Volunteer Fire Department first responders rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US 50 East at Stonegate Court at 6:44 p.m. Saturday. According to a police report, Sherri May, 51, of Bedford was traveling east on US...
wbiw.com
Drop your postcards to Santa Claus in the special mailbox in Orleans
ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is once again sponsoring a special “Mail Box” for Santa Claus this year. The mailbox is located just outside the Chamber Office/Welcome Center on the north side of the Orleans Town Square. Special postcards for Santa are now available free...
wbiw.com
One unconscious with head injury after vehicle travels wrong way
– On Friday, November 18th, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a crash on State Road 37 at 9:29 p.m. According to the police report, deputies responded to State Road 37 and Trogdon Lane after dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane.
wbiw.com
City of Bedford table proposed payment to White River Humane Society
BEDFORD – The City of Bedford will be delaying the proposed payment to the White River Humane Society until an agreement can be made about including a City Council member on the Humane Society Board of Directors. The funding from the city is a contract service and requires the...
wbiw.com
Hoover’s Candy Shop hosting a free photo op with the Grinch
BEDFORD – Hoover’s Candy Shop will host its 2nd Annual Free Photo Op with the Grinch on Saturday, December 17 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The event will be held rain or shine on the patio of the shop at 35 Patton Heights in Bedford. While there,...
wbiw.com
The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1
BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
wbiw.com
GM announces $45 million expansion project in aluminum die-casting foundry at Bedford plant
BEDFORD – General Motors is investing $45 million into expanding its aluminum die-casting foundry in Bedford to feed two metro Detroit assembly plants that will produce electric vehicles. This investment is a critical move in the automaker’s plans to produce vehicles that provide zero emissions by 2035. This...
wbiw.com
Stuff A Bus for L.I.F.E. Food Pantry sees nearly 6,000 items donated by community members Saturday
BEDFORD – On Saturday, the annual “Stuff A Bus” food drive was facilitated at Jay-C Plus Foods Store located on West 16th Street, which saw community members brave the weather and come together to donate items for those in need. The annual event, presented by Rogers Group...
wbiw.com
Orleans will be bustling with holiday activities this Saturday
ORLEANS – Several Orleans small business owners will be participating in the upcoming Small Business Saturday event this Saturday. Participants include Alana Judah Art, Feminine Mystique, Freestyle Salon & Boutique, J & S Sportswear, SpeakEasy Pizza, Barbed Bling Boutique, Flower Cottage, Hometown Scoops, Orleans Flower Shop, Kirk Veterinary Service, The Hair Dugout, Sunnies Natural, and 1815 Barber Co.
wbiw.com
Seals Ambulance services to conclude on December 16th in Lawrence County
LAWRENCE COUNTY – Starting on Friday, December 16th, 2022, Seals Ambulance Service will no longer provide ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. This move has been anticipated following the announced closure of St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, who had contracted services with the company to provide services to their facility. Recently...
wbiw.com
Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Daviess County
DAVIESS CO. – Loogootee is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at St. Johns Center Lower Level on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 24. The FREE meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Christ United Methodist Church in Washington is also hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. The...
Comments / 0