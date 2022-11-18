ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orleans, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wbiw.com

Englewood Fire Station remains closed due to needed repairs and renovations

BEDFORD – The Englewood Fire Station is expected to remain closed for another two to three weeks after the remediation work of the fire station was completed. BlueMoose of Bloomington was hired to clean-up the fire station after birds had entered the building and caused health concerns for the Fire Station and Firefighters in the amount of $13,900.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Traffic change on 7 1/2 Street coming in Bedford following final approval

BEDFORD – The Bedford City Council approved the third and final passage of the proposed traffic change on 7 1/2 Street, between Lincoln Avenue and O Street. This intersection has proven to be an issue as the roadway has a two-way section of travel, while the remainder of the street is one-way traffic causing safety concerns.
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bedford Fire Chief approved to dispose of surplus items to local VFDs in need

BEDFORD – Bedford Fire Chief John Hughes requested the approval of the disposition of Bedford Fire Department surplus equipment to Volunteer Fire Departments in Lawrence County. The department has been upgrading equipment and materials over the past couple of years, and finds itself with additional items no longer in...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Bloomington City Hall will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday

BLOOMINGTON – Bloomington City Hall will be closed Thursday, November 24, 2022, and Friday, November 25, 2022, in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday. Sanitation routes for Thursday will be picked up on Friday, November 25th. City services can still be accessed online. Normal office hours will resume on Monday,...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Updated Brown County State Park brushfire

NASHVILLE — DNR crews returned to the scene of a brush fire at Brown County State Park at 7:30 a.m. Monday. They expect to have the brush fire under control later in the day. The DNR said the crew working the fire Monday is DNR due to challenging terrain.
BROWN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Police Log: November 22, 2022

2:42 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 16th Street. 5:30 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 1000 block of James Avenue. 6:06 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 700 block of J Street. 6:20 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 800 block of Limestone Run Road. 6:40 a.m. Medical emergency in...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Construction now underway for the new Bedford Police Department building

BEDFORD – Construction for the new Bedford Police Department at 2308 16th Street is now underway, as Fox Construction from Bloomington arrived at the location Monday morning. Finalizing the purchase of the Former Aldi building in March of 2022, the City has been working diligently to get the project...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Burris Elementary students evacuated due to possible gas leak report

MITCHELL – Students at Burris Elementary School were evacuated from the building Friday afternoon after the odor of a gas leak. Lawrence County Emergency Management, Mitchell, and Marion Township Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the school at 1:23 p.m. School officials evacuated the building before emergency crews responded to...
MITCHELL, IN
wbiw.com

Woman suffers minor injuries in a two-vehicle accident on US 50 East

BEDFORD – Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies and Shawswick Volunteer Fire Department first responders rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on US 50 East at Stonegate Court at 6:44 p.m. Saturday. According to a police report, Sherri May, 51, of Bedford was traveling east on US...
BEDFORD, IN
wbiw.com

Drop your postcards to Santa Claus in the special mailbox in Orleans

ORLEANS – The Orleans Chamber of Commerce is once again sponsoring a special “Mail Box” for Santa Claus this year. The mailbox is located just outside the Chamber Office/Welcome Center on the north side of the Orleans Town Square. Special postcards for Santa are now available free...
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

One unconscious with head injury after vehicle travels wrong way

– On Friday, November 18th, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a crash on State Road 37 at 9:29 p.m. According to the police report, deputies responded to State Road 37 and Trogdon Lane after dispatch received a 911 call reporting a vehicle traveling south in the northbound lane.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

The city of Bloomington’s newest park playground opens Dec. 1

BLOOMINGTON – The Bloomington Parks and Recreation Department and the Board of Park Commissioners, with special guest Mayor John Hamilton, invite you to the official opening of the new Waldron, Hill & Buskirk Park Playground, located at 331 South Washington Stree, behind the Bloomington Police Department. The celebration will...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wbiw.com

Orleans will be bustling with holiday activities this Saturday

ORLEANS – Several Orleans small business owners will be participating in the upcoming Small Business Saturday event this Saturday. Participants include Alana Judah Art, Feminine Mystique, Freestyle Salon & Boutique, J & S Sportswear, SpeakEasy Pizza, Barbed Bling Boutique, Flower Cottage, Hometown Scoops, Orleans Flower Shop, Kirk Veterinary Service, The Hair Dugout, Sunnies Natural, and 1815 Barber Co.
ORLEANS, IN
wbiw.com

Seals Ambulance services to conclude on December 16th in Lawrence County

LAWRENCE COUNTY – Starting on Friday, December 16th, 2022, Seals Ambulance Service will no longer provide ambulance coverage in Lawrence County. This move has been anticipated following the announced closure of St. Vincent Dunn Hospital, who had contracted services with the company to provide services to their facility. Recently...
wbiw.com

Free Thanksgiving dinners available in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO. – Loogootee is hosting a Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner at St. Johns Center Lower Level on Thanksgiving day, Thursday, November 24. The FREE meal will be served from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Christ United Methodist Church in Washington is also hosting a Thanksgiving dinner. The...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy