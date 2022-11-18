ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellwood City, PA

Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale announces Christmas concert schedule

By Scott Tady, Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
Beaver County Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wvx63_0jFiTKn200

The Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale will perform Christmas concerts on seven dates this holiday season.

In addition to its traditional Christmas concerts, the Civic Chorale also will provide the Chorale enhancements to the annual Boars Head Festival, an hour-long medieval Christmas pageant at Christ Presbyterian Church in Ellwood City.

All events are free and open to the public.

The schedule:

Nov. 26: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Boars Head Festival, Christ Presbyterian Church, Spring Street, Ellwood City.

Nov. 27: 6 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 416 Crescent Ave., Ellwood City.

Dec. 3: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Boars Head Festival, Christ Presbyterian Church, Ellwood City.

Dec. 4: 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., Boars Head Festival, Christ Presbyterian Church, Ellwood City.

Dec. 11: 2 p.m., Bakerstown United Methodist, Route 8, Gibsonia.

Dec. 11: 6 p.m., New Brighton Free Methodist Church, 925 11th St., New Brighton.

Dec. 18: 6 p.m., Passavant Retirement Community, 105 Burgess Drive, Zelienople.

Since 1954, the Ellwood City Area Civic Chorale has spread their joy of singing in two concert seasons per year, Christmas and Spring, to be deemed the Musical Ambassadors of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania by the local Chamber of Commerce.

Celebrating major anniversary years with fundraised travel to destinations as diverse as Walt Disney World, Frankenmuth, Michigan, Washington, D.C. and under the Pennsylvania Capitol Dome for the late Gov. Robert Casey, the Civic Chorale has left audience members with a song in their hearts.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eyeofthehurricane.news

Christmas Light Shows 2022

Christmas lights are a holiday favorite for many. Here, I will be telling you about a few Christmas light displays that are in our area. Check them out if you can!. Shadrack’s Christmas Wonderland at Coopers Lake in Butler County is the most technically advanced drive-thru light show in the Pittsburgh region. The two-mile route features customized light displays where most are synchronized to music that can be enjoyed on your radio. At the end of the tour, visitors have the option to head inside for a small Christmas Village experience as well. It is open from November 18th to January 1st. You can get a ticket at https://shadrackchristmas.com/pittsburgh-butler-co-pa#gettickets.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ellwoodcity.org

Gregory “Greg” Ritorto, 62

of Ellwood City passed away on Sunday, November 20th, 2022 at his residence following a short illness. Greg was born on September 9th, 1960 in Ellwood City to the late Frank and Joanne E. (Timpano) Ritorto Sr.. He graduated from Lincoln High School with the class of 1978. Greg was a member of the Divine Grace Parish Holy Redeemer Church, the Son’s of Italy #608, and the Ellwood City Saxon’s Club. He enjoyed golfing, especially at Del-Mar Golf course, and always lending a helping hand. Greg cared for others, and was very active in his community.
ELLWOOD CITY, PA
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | November 20th

Vindicator file photo / November 17, 1982 | Labor union members supporting strikers at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren coax a city employee to turn his vehicle around and not try to drive through a line of pickets blocking access to a construction area at the hospital. The strike was in its fourth month 40 years ago.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Creating an ‘oasis’ in Cranberry

This has been an exciting year for Brian and Tiffany Speakman. In April, the married couple became the new owners of Graham Park Massage in Cranberry Township. A few months later they welcomed Theodore, their second of two sons. Their oldest is 2-year-old Shilah. And while their life has been...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
momcollective.com

Guide to Christmas Tree Farms In & Around Pittsburgh

‘Tis the season to get all cozied up next to the fire with the whole family, drinking some hot cocoa and sitting under a beautifully lit Christmas Tree. Lucky for us, Pittsburgh gives us many options to choose from on where to find that perfect Christmas tree that the whole family can enjoy! Below is a list of Christmas tree farms that reach both North, South, East, and West of the city. Be sure to click on the farm you are interested in to take you directly to their website to get all the info you may be looking for!
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Western Reserve Road closure moves on Monday

Beginning Monday, November 28 through December 22, Western Reserve Road, will be closed to traffic between Market Street and Glenwood Avenue from 6:30 am to 5:30 pm, according to the Mahoning County Engineers' office. One lane of the road will be open to traffic between 5:30 pm to 6:30 am...
WFMJ.com

Local bikers give back at fourth annual turkey trot

Several motorcycle clubs around the valley came together for Bear's 4th Annual Turkey Trot, helping families in need at the Rescue Mission of Mahoning Valley (RMMV) have a proper thanksgiving feast. This is the fourth year of the donation and Tony "Bear" Landis, director of the trot, says giving back...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
Beaver County Times

Beaver County Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
493K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Beaver, PA from Beaver County Times.

 http://timesonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy