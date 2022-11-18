Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
World Cup 2022: How Premier League clubs are spending their break
The Premier League has come to a halt in order to give way for the first winter World Cup in Qatar. The top level of English domestic football will resume on 26 December - but until then, clubs are having to adapt in this most unusual of seasons. We contacted...
FIFA World Cup 2022: Five Liverpool Midfield Transfer Targets Who Will Be In Action In Qatar
Could Liverpool make a move for any of these World Cup stars in January?
World Cup 2022: FIFA charges Ecuador over fan chants at opening match
Alleged discriminatory chants by fans during a World Cup opening round match prompted FIFA officials to slap the Ecuadorian soccer federation with charges.
Premier League Fan Review Of The Season So Far: Leicester City
LFCTR are reviewing the season so far of every Premier League team from a fan point of view. This is the review of Leicester City with content creator and Leicester City fan Lee Chappy.
The airline passengers getting 'unacceptable' treatment
As aviation recovers from pandemic chaos, things aren't getting any better for one group of passengers. Travelers with disabilities report having their wheelchairs broken and being treated "like baggage" because of a system that is "not fit for purpose."
As British voters cool on Brexit, UK softens tone towards EU
LONDON (AP) — The British government on Sunday denied a report that it is seeking a “Swiss-style” relationship with the European Union that would remove many of the economic barriers erected by Brexit — even as it tries to improve ties with the bloc after years of acrimony. Health Secretary Steve Barclay told Sky News “I don’t recognize” the Sunday Times report, insisting the U.K. was still determined to “use the Brexit freedoms we have” by diverging from the EU’s rules in key areas. Switzerland has a close economic relationship with the 27-nation EU in return for accepting the bloc’s rules and paying into its coffers. The U.K. government said “Brexit means we will never again have to accept a relationship with Europe that would see a return to freedom of movement, unnecessary payments to the European Union or jeopardize the full benefit of trade deals we are now able to strike around the world.”
An obscure clause in Canada’s charter sparks furious debates over rights
The notwithstanding clause can be invoked to pass controversial laws that override the rights of citizens
‘Here to stay’: Colchester’s Hongkongers on making new lives in the UK
Some of the thousands who fled Beijing’s political crackdown are creating a new community in the Essex town
TechCrunch
Slush revokes $1M pitch prize from Russian founders after industry outcry [Updated]
Immigram — a talent immigration platform founded by two Russian passport holders — has been removed from a $1 million startup competition that it won last week at the high-profile Slush conference in Helsinki, Finland after a swirl of controversy enveloped the decision due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
VikingCloud™ Appoints Payments Industry Heavyweight as new President
DUBLIN, Ireland & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- VikingCloud, a leading provider of cyber security and compliance solutions, today announces the appointment of its new President. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005411/en/ Ben Peters President VikingCloud (Photo: Business Wire)
100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine
PARIS (AP) — Diplomats are drumming up money and other support Monday for Europe’s poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighboring Ukraine. Monday’s international aid conference in Paris is aimed at “concrete and immediate assistance” for the land-locked former Soviet republic, according to the French Foreign Ministry. Two previous conferences for Moldova this year raised hundreds of millions of euros, but as the war drags on, its needs are growing. “This international support is all the more important as Moldova is currently facing an unprecedented energy crisis which, with the approach of winter, poses a risk of a humanitarian crisis for the Moldovan population,” the ministry said. Broad blackouts temporarily hit more than a half-dozen Moldovan cities last week as the Russian military pounded infrastructure targets across Ukraine. Moldova’s Soviet-era energy systems remain interconnected Ukraine, which is why the Russian missile barrage triggered the automatic shutdown of a supply line.
Phys.org
Researchers detect illegal intercountry trade of mercury using discrepancies in mirrored trade data
The Minamata Convention on Mercury is an international treaty designed to protect humans and the environment from the harmful effects of mercury pollution. With these treaty restrictions on the use of mercury, an increase in the illegal trade of mercury has been expected. A team of researchers undertook a study of the illegal intercountry trade of mercury by examining different countries' export and import trade statistics. They were successful in developing a data driven method for detecting the illegal international trade in mercury.
Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate deal on historic fund
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The head of the Egyptian delegation praised the outcome of the summit and the deal on a fund for poor, vulnerable nations for the loss and damage caused by climate change. “People thought that (a deal on a loss and damage fund) was impossible and managed to get that done,” said Wael Aboulmagd. “It was emotional for a lot of people, this struggle, people on the front lines of the war on climate and they’re suffering most. But it was very important and it wasn’t easy. But we’re really happy that it actually happened here in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt,” he said. ___
CNBC
UK economy is lagging substantially behind other developed nations, OECD report says
LONDON — U.K. growth has lagged the world's biggest economies since the Covid-19 pandemic and is substantially below the OECD average, according to a new report from the influential Paris-based group. U.K. gross domestic product has contracted by 0.4% between the fourth quarter of 2019 and the third quarter...
Comments / 0