Inside Hogsett's reelection bid | Banks loses leadership bid

By Kaitlin Lange, Ko Lyn Cheang and Arika Herron, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 4 days ago
Municipal election season is officially upon us.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced in a crowded City Market Tuesday night that he is running for his third – and what he said would be his final – term. That puts him head-to-head with state Rep. Robin Shackleford in an unusual primary for a sitting mayor.

Republicans already sought to use the situation to their favor. They released a statement Tuesday quoting Shackleford criticizing the mayor. No Republicans have announced they’re running yet.

Jim Banks loses leadership bid

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who represents Indiana's 3rd Congressional District, lost his bid for House leadership this week, as House Republicans chose Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer to be House majority whip. It's a blow to a congressman that has been looking to advance in leadership and had become a voice of the far right.

It was a close and contentious race: According to The Hill, the race was decided on the second ballot, with Banks earning 106 votes compared to Emmer's 115.

Braun, Young split on same-sex marriage vote

U.S. Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young, both Republicans, found themselves on opposite sides of the vote again. Young joined Democrats and 11 other Republicans in voting to advance a measure to protect both same-sex and interracial marriage rights this week.

Braun voted against it.

Both will have to vote again before its final passage, but this vote signals it's on a successful path.

Braun supported ousting McConnell

Speaking of breaks between the two senators, Braun was one of 10 Republicans who supported Sen. Rick Scott's attempts to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell for the Senate GOP leader job this week.

"I ran for Senate because we need OUTSIDERS to take on the D.C. swamp and get RESULTS," Braun said in a statement, the emphasis his. "Hoosier conservative Republicans are sick and tired of the status quo. I’m proud to support my friend and fellow conservative outsider Rick Scott for our Leader.”

What's in Mike Pence's memoir

Hoosier and former Vice President Mike Pence released his book this week, detailing his time in office working with President Donald Trump and the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection from his eyes.

USA Today reporter Maureen Groppe read the book and pulled out interesting tidbits. Among them: the day after Trump was impeached, Pence reminded him that he was praying for him.

“Don’t bother,” Trump said, according to Pence’s book.

Pence responded that they would “just have to disagree on two things” – Jan. 6 and that Pence will never stop praying for Trump.

Another candidate jumps into Carmel mayor race

The Carmel mayors race is heating up with another Republican candidate announcing her intent to run to replace retiring Mayor Jim Brainard: Carmel City Councilor Sue Finkam. Councilor Kevin Rider, another Republican, announced his candidacy in September.

Finkam and Rider often vote with each other and in line with Brainard, meaning they may have a similar base in the primary. That could make for an interesting race. Other candidates will probably enter the race as well.

We already have a 2024 election ad

No, I didn't get that year wrong.

Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman and the sole person who has officially entered the 2024 gubernatorial race, released his first digital ad this week, almost two years before election day. According to his news release, the ad was a five-figure buy.

His timing might make sense though: multiple Republicans are expected to make announcements in the coming month or so about their plans to seek the office, so he's likely trying to prove he can be a viable candidate.

Indiana's 'red wave' stopped short in suburban schools

The "red wave" that enabled Indiana Republicans to sweep statewide races and retain control of the state legislature last week stopped short of changing the balance of power on many suburban Indianapolis school boards.

A slate of conservative candidates won big in the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district, but they were the exception rather than the rule. While Republicans overperformed statewide, running for school board seats on the promise to police teachers, curb equity efforts and ban "critical race theory" (which Indiana's K-12 schools don't teach) didn't prove to be a winning strategy.

Hogsett to invest in East 38th Street Corridor

In Indianapolis, 38th Street has for years struggled with underinvestment and decay: crumbling sidewalks, empty storefronts, beat-up medians, malfunctioning stoplights. The city has taken notice and on Wednesday named the East 38th Street Corridor as the eighth neighborhood to benefit from $3.5 million in investment through the Hogsett Administration’s Lift Indy program, which has funded development in at least one overlooked neighborhood every year since 2018.

In all, $2 million in funds will go toward building five new houses at 5640 E. 38th Street, developed by the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, supporting ten new mortgage loans for low-income homebuyers. The dollars will also help build 305 new affordable rental units in the neighborhood. Small businesses in the area will also get ten microenterprise loans, and $50,000 will go toward food access programming.

This is one of two city investment announcements Hogsett has made in the past week, indicating that for this incumbent, his strongest campaign strategy for 2023 might simply be being mayor.

104.1 WIKY

Ballots Tossed Out From The General Election

It’s been two weeks since the November 8 election and Clerk Carla Hayden, says a serious issue was found. 159 early mail-in ballots weren’t counted. In Indiana if there are not two sets of initials, one from a Republican and one from a Democrat, the ballot must be tossed out.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 32 Chicago

Indiana lawmakers could face expensive agenda from Gov. Holcomb

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Indiana lawmakers have returned to the statehouse for their first meeting since the midterm election. Republicans won continued dominance with their election victories earlier this month. Legislators will face a possible expensive agenda from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb as they start working on a new two-year state...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Legislative leaders could trim governor’s public health request

Indiana’s top lawmakers on Monday indicated that Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s Public Health recommendations — including additional health care spending of $243 million annually — will face a tough crowd in the General Assembly. They spoke at an Indiana Chamber of Commerce legislative preview, ahead of a January session that will include crafting the state’s […] The post Legislative leaders could trim governor’s public health request appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana lawmakers say further tax cuts possible during 2023 session

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Legislative leaders on Tuesday said they plan to revisit property taxes and possibly income tax cuts as part of an inflation relief effort. In an address to the Indiana House of Representatives after being sworn in for another term as House speaker, Todd Huston, a Republican from Fishers, said taxpayers deserve further relief, especially given Indiana’s good financial footing.
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Morales, next elections chief, faces vote fraud reports. Could legal action follow?

Diego Morales might have easily clinched the Secretary of State race, but his future is clouded by allegations of 2018 voting improprieties reminiscent of another Indiana elections chief convicted of voter fraud. Lawyers and election experts — including the special prosecutor who handled former Secretary of State Charlie White’s case in 2012 — expressed doubt […] The post Morales, next elections chief, faces vote fraud reports. Could legal action follow? appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana Gov. visits Odon for semiconductor groundbreaking

ODON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On Monday, a groundbreaking was held in Odon for an $84 million development involving semiconductor manufacturing at the WestGate@Crane Technology Park. The development will be called WestGate One, a 10-acre public-private development that will manufacture semiconductors and related microelectronics. Four companies plan to invest more than $300 million in Indiana and […]
INDIANA STATE
103GBF

The Oldest City in Indiana is Even Older Than the State Itself

Indiana first became a state in December of 1816. However, the state's oldest city goes back way further than that. Indiana became the 19th state in the United States on December 11, 1816. As you know, even before Indiana was officially a state, it was still full of thriving communities. However, the oldest city goes back much longer than you might think...oh, and it's located right here in southern Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
R.A. Heim

Two payments for up to $325 coming to most Indiana residents

money assortedPhoto byPhoto by PIxabay (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of the Hoosier state, here's some good news. You're likely getting two payments⁠—depending on when you filed your taxes⁠—from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. Here's how it breaks down. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
INDIANA STATE
95.3 MNC

What a railroad strike might mean for Indiana

Indiana makes cars and grows food and requires trains for both of those endeavors and for many others. That’s why a possible railroad strike could affect Indiana and force you to pay more. “With inflation, at abnormally high levels, and a few months ago at historic levels, and the...
INDIANA STATE
WIBC.com

The Club Q Shooting: Reason for Anxiety in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS--When a 22-year-old man started shooting in a gay night club in Colorado Springs, just before midnight Saturday, two club patrons confronted him and stopped him. Those people were heroes, said Alan Witchey, president and CEO of the Damien Center, which offers support to members of the LGBTQ+ community and people impacted by AIDS and HIV.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
WTHI

New development to make this Wabash Valley town a state leader in semiconductor

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - Indiana is advancing its leading-edge semiconductor research with development in the Wabash Valley. A new collaborative hub for microelectronics is attracting $300 million in industry investment. The new microelectronics campus in Odon is called "Westgate One." Hoosier officials joined "Westgate at Crane" leaders for a ground-breaking.
ODON, IN
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and your favourite comfort food is a nice burger with some fries on the side, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their absolutely delicious food.
INDIANA STATE
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
