Inside Hogsett's reelection bid | Banks loses leadership bid

Municipal election season is officially upon us.

Mayor Joe Hogsett announced in a crowded City Market Tuesday night that he is running for his third – and what he said would be his final – term. That puts him head-to-head with state Rep. Robin Shackleford in an unusual primary for a sitting mayor.

Republicans already sought to use the situation to their favor. They released a statement Tuesday quoting Shackleford criticizing the mayor. No Republicans have announced they’re running yet.

Jim Banks loses leadership bid

U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, who represents Indiana's 3rd Congressional District, lost his bid for House leadership this week, as House Republicans chose Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer to be House majority whip. It's a blow to a congressman that has been looking to advance in leadership and had become a voice of the far right.

It was a close and contentious race: According to The Hill, the race was decided on the second ballot, with Banks earning 106 votes compared to Emmer's 115.

Braun, Young split on same-sex marriage vote

U.S. Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young, both Republicans, found themselves on opposite sides of the vote again. Young joined Democrats and 11 other Republicans in voting to advance a measure to protect both same-sex and interracial marriage rights this week.

Braun voted against it.

Both will have to vote again before its final passage, but this vote signals it's on a successful path.

Braun supported ousting McConnell

Speaking of breaks between the two senators, Braun was one of 10 Republicans who supported Sen. Rick Scott's attempts to challenge Sen. Mitch McConnell for the Senate GOP leader job this week.

"I ran for Senate because we need OUTSIDERS to take on the D.C. swamp and get RESULTS," Braun said in a statement, the emphasis his. "Hoosier conservative Republicans are sick and tired of the status quo. I’m proud to support my friend and fellow conservative outsider Rick Scott for our Leader.”

What's in Mike Pence's memoir

Hoosier and former Vice President Mike Pence released his book this week, detailing his time in office working with President Donald Trump and the events of the Jan. 6 insurrection from his eyes.

USA Today reporter Maureen Groppe read the book and pulled out interesting tidbits. Among them: the day after Trump was impeached, Pence reminded him that he was praying for him.

“Don’t bother,” Trump said, according to Pence’s book.

Pence responded that they would “just have to disagree on two things” – Jan. 6 and that Pence will never stop praying for Trump.

Another candidate jumps into Carmel mayor race

The Carmel mayors race is heating up with another Republican candidate announcing her intent to run to replace retiring Mayor Jim Brainard: Carmel City Councilor Sue Finkam. Councilor Kevin Rider, another Republican, announced his candidacy in September.

Finkam and Rider often vote with each other and in line with Brainard, meaning they may have a similar base in the primary. That could make for an interesting race. Other candidates will probably enter the race as well.

We already have a 2024 election ad

No, I didn't get that year wrong.

Eric Doden, a Fort Wayne businessman and the sole person who has officially entered the 2024 gubernatorial race, released his first digital ad this week, almost two years before election day. According to his news release, the ad was a five-figure buy.

His timing might make sense though: multiple Republicans are expected to make announcements in the coming month or so about their plans to seek the office, so he's likely trying to prove he can be a viable candidate.

Indiana's 'red wave' stopped short in suburban schools

The "red wave" that enabled Indiana Republicans to sweep statewide races and retain control of the state legislature last week stopped short of changing the balance of power on many suburban Indianapolis school boards.

A slate of conservative candidates won big in the Hamilton Southeastern Schools district, but they were the exception rather than the rule. While Republicans overperformed statewide, running for school board seats on the promise to police teachers, curb equity efforts and ban "critical race theory" (which Indiana's K-12 schools don't teach) didn't prove to be a winning strategy.

Hogsett to invest in East 38th Street Corridor

In Indianapolis, 38th Street has for years struggled with underinvestment and decay: crumbling sidewalks, empty storefronts, beat-up medians, malfunctioning stoplights. The city has taken notice and on Wednesday named the East 38th Street Corridor as the eighth neighborhood to benefit from $3.5 million in investment through the Hogsett Administration’s Lift Indy program, which has funded development in at least one overlooked neighborhood every year since 2018.

In all, $2 million in funds will go toward building five new houses at 5640 E. 38th Street, developed by the Indianapolis Neighborhood Housing Partnership, supporting ten new mortgage loans for low-income homebuyers. The dollars will also help build 305 new affordable rental units in the neighborhood. Small businesses in the area will also get ten microenterprise loans, and $50,000 will go toward food access programming.

This is one of two city investment announcements Hogsett has made in the past week, indicating that for this incumbent, his strongest campaign strategy for 2023 might simply be being mayor.

