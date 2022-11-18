Pasco County Free Food Distribution, Thursday, December 15

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with Farm Share, the Pasco County NAACP, Boys & Girls Club of Tampa Bay, the Gentlemen’s Course, and the Samaritan Corporation of Pasco County, Inc. for a free community food distribution!

The next food distribution event will be at the Boys & Girls Club of Lacoochee on Thursday, December 15, and will begin at 9 a.m.

“It’s first come first served, so come out early! PSO is thrilled to connect our community to this resource. See you there,” said Pasco Sheriff’s Office.

Where: Boys & Girls Club of Lacocchee 38724 Mudcat Grant Blvd., Dade City, FL 33523

When: Thursday, December 15 at 9 a.m.

