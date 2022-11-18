Florida Lawmakers Line Up For 2024 After Wins

Fresh off Nov. 8 election wins, five current or incoming lawmakers this week teed up 2024 campaigns. Sen. Danny Burgess, R-Zephyrhills, opened a campaign account to run again in Senate District 23 in Pasco and Hernando counties, according to the state Division of Elections.

Meanwhile, Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud, Rep. Mike Caruso, R-Delray Beach, incoming Rep. Gallop Franklin, D-Tallahassee, and incoming Rep. Fabian Basabe, R-Miami Beach, also opened accounts.

Hawkins won Nov. 8 in House District 35 in Orange and Osceola counties; Caruso won in Palm Beach County’s House District 87; Franklin won in House District 8 in Leon and Gadsden counties; and Basabe won in Miami-Dade County’s House District 106.

