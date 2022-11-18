ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hermosa, SD

Town of Hermosa fined $13,000 for violations of water discharge permits

By Trent Abrego, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago

The Town of Hermosa was fined $13,000 by the South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, for violations of surface water discharge permits.

Those violations included failure to submit monitoring reports, failure to monitor land-applied wastewater, violation of the E. coli limit and land application of wastewater without written approval.

"Hermosa has addressed these violations," SD Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Secretary Hunter Roberts said in a news release. "However, this reinforces the need for permit compliance to protect the public and the environment. DANR expects operators to comply with their permits and will continue to work closely with the Town of Hermosa to prevent future violations."

Hermosa operates a wastewater treatment plant to treat the town's residential wastewater.

Now, the town is working on a wastewater treatment facility expansion to "ensure adequate capacity and minimize the need to land apply wastewater." Next April, the town will be required to submit progress reports on the status of the upgrades.

The state department will now require Hermosa to sample domestic wastewater prior to land application, while also reporting any violations.

Hermosa is located in Custer County and had a population of 382 in the 2020 census.

Argus Leader

Argus Leader

