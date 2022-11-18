Northern Ice women’s hockey approaching 30 years in Cheboygan

CHEBOYGAN – Plenty of exercise, a little bit of intensity, and a pretty good time.

For almost 30 years, that’s what the Northern Ice Women’s Hockey League in Cheboygan has been able to provide for women’s players who have enjoyed their many years of competing at the Cheboygan Ice Pavilion.

In early November, a new season started for the Northern Ice league at the Ice Pavilion.

And, like most who play, they’re happy they ended up getting into it.

“Honestly, I ran into a high school classmate at the brewery in town years ago, and she just kind of said, ‘Oh, you should play,’ and I’m not overly coordinated,” said Paige Armstrong, board president of the Northern Ice Women’s Hockey League. “It turned out my first year was the first year for about five other girls, and three of us have actually stuck with it and continued to play, but it was kind of nice getting into it with girls who were at the same skill level as me and didn’t really know much about hockey.”

Ruthann Cantile, one who began playing back in 1993, explained how the Northern Ice league all started.

And it actually involved a team from way down in Detroit.

“My mom was actually one of the founding members, she had a been a hockey mom, and she got in contact with the Detroit Polar Bears, and they wanted to rent ice at the new arena,” said Cantile. “I think we broke ground in 1992, when the rink actually opened, so 1993, the Polar Bears were going to some tournament and they wanted to come from Detroit, practice at our arena, and they also wanted to start getting more women interested in playing, and so they contacted my mom and said, ‘If you can grab as many women as you can, we’re going to rent the ice and we’ll have you skate with us, and even if people don’t know how to skate, we’ll teach them.’

“I don’t know exactly know the marketing strategy of how they got the word out, but Sue Elenbaas was involved too, and a lot of other women, and the next thing you know they had about 40 women interested in starting to play weekly, so they forced some practices, and the practices turned into games, and then the games led to travel teams where they would actually travel in Canada and down to Detroit and different areas in Michigan for tournaments. That’s kind of it in a nutshell.

“Michelle Munson was the name who headed up the Polar Bears, and she wanted to expand girls and women’s hockey in Michigan, so she reached out to my mom and that’s how it started.”

Once the league got underway, it became popular as upwards of over 40 women competed on different squads. While Cantile was a student at Western Michigan University, she would finish classes and then drive all the way up to Cheboygan to play with her teammates on the weekends. After an early-morning contest on Sunday, Cantile traveled back to Kalamazoo, and the cycle continued for a few more years.

Back then, the turnout was excellent for those who came to play in the pavilion.

“We had about 10 people on each team, and we had four teams that first year to be able to play against one another,” Cantile said. “I don’t know if it was the next year, but we had five teams, so one team had a bye, and we just talked about that the other day at a board meeting, that here we are, we’re sitting here low in numbers, and at one point we had so many that we didn’t have enough for six to have three ice hours at night, so one team would have to fit, and I remember Gail Graham said, ‘I didn’t like having to take a bye night.’”

Over the years, the league hasn’t just featured players from Cheboygan. In fact, those from all over Northern Michigan – Indian River, Pellston, Sault Ste. Marie, Rogers City, Gaylord, Mackinaw City, Mancelona and other places – have made their way to play in Cheboygan, with players’ ages ranging from 17 and 70.

While it can certainly get competitive on the ice at times, it’s mostly a fun social event for the women involved.

And the exercise is great as well.

“I’m social, I like the social part,” Cantile said. “I played competitively at Western, and then I coached Division 1 ice hockey in Minnesota for 10 years, so I just like the social part. It’s good exercise and a great workout because I don’t do any outside exercise, so this is good for me, it forces me to do that, and then just meeting new people. It’s fun.”

Like Cantile, Armstrong enjoys both the exercise and social aspects of the league.

“It’s a tie between exercise and just kind of getting out in the winter and having fun,” Armstrong said. “We don’t take it too seriously; we always joke that we’re a beer league. We’re just there for a good time.”

In recent years, however, the league’s numbers have fallen as just over 20 players participate now.

So, what will Cantile and others look to do as far as recruitment?

“We just thought that anybody who wants to come out should contact Paige (Armstrong) and we’ll bring them along from that point in time," Cantile said. "If it’s meeting them at open skate and showing them how to skate, or if they’ve played before and want to come back in, they can quickly jump back in. We’re not closed off with our teams. We’re having a rolling deadline because we want to encourage people to continue to play or start to play.

“We do have players that know that one of the days will probably not work for them, but they still choose to play. We’re encouraging people that they can play even if it’s a half season. They don’t have to fully commit to it.”

The Northern Ice women’s league will be played mostly on Fridays and Sundays this winter, while there will also be some Thursday matchups as well. The league season will finish up in March of next year.

After eight years of playing, Armstrong, who was originally reluctant to participate, said she's glad to still part of a league she’s enjoyed for years.

“It’s been great,” Armstrong said. “I reconnected with some old high school classmates that we knew of each other but we weren’t really good friends. It’s kind of nice because we try to go out after hockey and spend time together after the games, so that’s great. I think for most of us, it’s more about being social and seeing people, and we just happen to be exercising when we’re seeing our friends."

Sponsors for the Northern Ice Women's Hockey League include Cheboygan Brewing Company, Citizens National Bank and Wheeler's.