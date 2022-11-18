Take a look at what happened in the world of crypto over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. According to a recent report by The Times, Ripple, a San Francisco-based fintech company, is interested in purchasing the assets of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse said that he would buy the parts of FTX that served business customers, as well as its stakes in other companies. Thus, he would be able to strategically scale the company, which aspires to continue growing even during the current bear market. As previously reported by U.Today, on Nov. 11, FTX filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after failing to secure a bailout from a slew of investors.

2 DAYS AGO