Truck overturns on US 23, closing freeway for hours, MSP says

TYRONE TWP. — A semitruck carrying 40,000 pounds of mulch overturned on northbound U.S. 23 Thursday night, closing the freeway for about three hours.

Michigan State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division troopers responded to the crash at about 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 23 near Fausett Road. MSP said its investigation showed the vehicle was traveling too fast for road conditions, which caused it to lose control and overturn.

Northbound U.S. 23 was closed south of Clyde Road.

MSP said neither the driver nor other motorists were injured.

