KMPH.com
Fresno State showcases diversity on basketball court
The Fresno State women's basketball team has the most international players on a single roster in program history with eight. It is also tied for the seventh-most on a Division I women's basketball roster this season. All eight internationals are from a different country:. Elif Dila Bayrak - Ankara, Turkey.
KMPH.com
Fire sparks at Denny's in the Downtown Fresno area
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A fire sparked at a Denny's in the Downtown Fresno area Tuesday night. The Fresno Fire Department was called to the Denny’s on Divisadero and Abby around 8 p.m. Investigators say the fire sparked in a utility backroom while people were still eating inside.
Truck crashes into east central Fresno church
Early Saturday morning, a truck crashed into Second Chance Foursquare Ministry of Maple and McKenzie Avenues in east central Fresno.
KMPH.com
Reindeer visiting Fresno Chaffee Zoo for a limited time only
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Chaffee Zoo announced on Monday the addition of two new animals that are visiting for a limited time. According to the Zoo, two reindeer have made their way to the Chaffee Zoo and can be found right next to the Reptile House. “Reindeer...
KMPH.com
Elderly woman backs into local music store in Old Town Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman got confused and somehow backed into the Gottschalks Music store in old town Clovis. In the images, you can see the woman's car with its end smashed through the large storefront window. Nobody was hurt, but the building will need repairs.
KMPH.com
Bulldogs expect emotional finale on Friday night
The Fresno State football team is already west division champions of the Mountain West Conference. The Bulldogs will put a six game win streak on the line Friday night against Wyoming at 7 p.m. The Cowboys are 7-4 and 5-2 in the Mountain West. They are coming off a nail-biting loss to Mountain Champions, Boise State.
Shots fired after northwest Fresno confrontation, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say shots were fired Monday morning in northwest Fresno. Police officers say the shots were fired after a confrontation in an apartment around 5:15 a.m. near Audubon Drive and Nees Avenue. Officers say a man allegedly fired more shots as he was leaving […]
KMPH.com
Mark Pazin concedes Assembly race to Esmeralda Soria
Republican candidate and former Sheriff of Merced County Mark Pazin conceded the Assembly race to his Democrat challenger, Esmeralda Soria on Monday. Pazin issued the following statement to FOX26 News:. "It's been nearly two weeks since Election Day and my opponent and I remain separated by roughly 2,000 votes. Tens...
KMPH.com
Upcoming event aims to give stray dogs a second chance
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An upcoming event will soon give animal lovers a chance to foster a furry pal in Fresno. According to Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer, Operation Wishbone will be a drive-thru event that is scheduled to take place on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Fresno Animal Center.
Thousands fed and clothed at annual luncheon in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Thousands of people are heading into the holidays with full stomachs thanks to the Fresno Mission and the Central California Food Bank. More than 2,000 people at the one-table Fresno event received a hot meal including t-bone steak and warm clothes for the winter. The people behind the massive event that […]
Suspect leads Fresno Police on short chase, ends with passenger critically injured
A suspect led Fresno Police on a short chase down First Street on Tuesday morning, it ended in a serious crash two miles away.
KMPH.com
Pedestrian struck by vehicle suffers major injuries in Dinuba, officials say
DINUBA, Calif. (FOX26) — A pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Saturday night after officials say they were struck by a vehicle in Dinuba. The Dinuba Fire Department says first responders were called to Nebraska and Road 72 after learning that someone was hit by a vehicle. That person, who has yet to be identified, suffered major injuries following the collision.
KMPH.com
Suspect crashes into innocent drivers after police chase in Northeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A suspect crashed into multiple innocent drivers Tuesday morning after a police chase in Northeast Fresno. Undercover Units of the Street Violence Bureau’s Tactical Team saw a person in a stolen Ford pickup around 8:00 a.m. and said the suspect was already under surveillance from a violent crime investigation.
KMPH.com
Governor Newsom won't withhold grant money to help Fresno's homeless problem
Governor Newsom has a change of heart about withholding state grants for cities to tackle the homeless problem. The Governor felt some California cities weren't being ambitious with new strategies to address homeless encampments. He threatened to withhold a billion dollars in grant money because plans submitted by individual cities...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed, possibly distracted by phone
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The coroner’s office has identified the man who died after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County. The man has been identified as Raymundo Martinez, 45, of Fresno. CHP says Raymundo was on his phone moments before the impact around 6:00 P.M. Monday evening. […]
KMJ
Update: Body Found in Front of Fresno Home Identified
The woman who was found deceased in the front yard of a Fresno home on Thursday has been identified as 44 year old Amanda Berry. The cause of her death has not been determined, however, Fresno County Sheriff homicide detectives say her injuries “were not consistent with a natural death”.
Fresno PD looking for suspects in card reader scam
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are currently searching for two men who attached a skimmer device to a card reader in a 7-11. Police say on November 10 they responded to the 7-11 at 3005 West Ashlan Avenue regarding a skimmer device that was found. The type of skimmer found and recovered was one […]
Woman connected to several thefts arrested
MENLO PARK, Calif. (BCN) — A woman was arrested Saturday for several thefts on the Peninsula. A Menlo Park Police Department spokesperson said the woman, a 40-year-old Fresno resident, is suspected of breaking into a woman’s residence in the 300 block of Felton Drive in Menlo Park. The resident walked into her kitchen to find […]
Fire destroys home in rural Fresno County, investigation underway
Fresno County Fire received a call after 6 p.m. Sunday for a residential fire just north of Orange Cove.
KMPH.com
Lost parrot reunited with owner after social post, but that's not the catch of the story
FOWLER, Calif. — A lost parrot is now back home with its owner after an animal search and rescue team, Pinky Paws Search & ResQ, caught the macaw in someone's backyard. Before the capture, the founder of the non-profit said the following:. "I'm just really hoping to find the...
