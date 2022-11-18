ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelousas, LA

Driver who escaped Louisiana train collision wants to set record straight, ‘ I did not do it for insurance money’

By Britt Lofaso
MyArkLaMiss
MyArkLaMiss
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0enqQI_0jFiSbQE00

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — New video released to KLFY shows the horrific moment a train slammed into a vehicle stalled on the tracks in Opelousas.

The driver, who luckily escaped, is now reliving her experience.

“It just shut power off completely. Nothing would come on. Couldn’t put it in drive, couldn’t put it in reverse or nothing,” Ann Guillory recalls.

The video shows an Opelousas police officer trying to stop the train, but soon has to run away as the sound of the train’s horn gets closer and closer. Seconds later, the train collided with the vehicle.

“Couldn’t do nothing but let the train take its course. The police did try. He tried his best to stop it, but the train was going too fast. They couldn’t stop with all that metal,” Guillory recalled.

She says she and her 48-year-old son escaped the stalled vehicle only 30 seconds before the crash.

“That wasn’t good. That was terrible. At least I lost a vehicle and not my life.”

Guillory says since the collision, rumors have run rampant, and she wants people to know the truth.

“No, I did not do it for insurance money. I did not try to run the train.”

She says her car stalled on the tracks about ten minutes before she even saw the train coming.

While it’s disheartening, she says she remains grateful she and her son walked away with their lives.

“If your car shut down on the train tracks, only thing I can tell you is get out and let that train take it. That’s what I did. It’s not trying to lose your life behind a vehicle. You can always get another vehicle, but you can’t get another life.”

Comments / 9

jason turner
4d ago

Maam, KEEP YOUR MOUTH SHUT! You do not owe anyone an explanation. Let an attorney do all the talking.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting

Second Louisiana Woman Arrested as Suspect in Connection with Brawl at Gas Station that Led to a Shooting. Louisiana – A second Louisiana woman has been arrested as a suspect in connection with a brawl at a gas station that led to a shooting. On November 21, 2022, Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre, announced that detectives arrested Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana in relation to a shooting incident at a gas station on Hwy. 73 near I10, which left one person injured.
BATON ROUGE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana State Police release identity of Florida man linked to fatal attack against DOTD worker

PORT ALLEN, La. (BRPROUD) – Two people died after a man allegedly attacked a Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) employee in West Baton Rouge Parish Sunday afternoon, according to State Police. The West Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office confirmed that two people were killed in the incident. Baton Rouge Police (BRPD) identified the victim […]
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 8 Counts of Illegal Explosive-Related Charges

Louisiana Man Convicted by Federal Jury of 8 Counts of Illegal Explosive-Related Charges. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, United States Attorney Brandon B. Brown announced that Daniel Aikens, 40, of Alexandria, Louisiana, was convicted of 8 counts of illegal explosive-related charges. The jury found Aikens guilty of 3 counts of Making a Destructive Device, 3 counts of Possession of a Destructive Device in violation of the NFA, 1 count of Use of an Explosive to Commit a Federal Felony, and 1 count of Conveying Malicious False Information and will be sentenced by Senior District Judge Dee D. Drell on March 3, 2023.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver

One Arrested in Four-Vehicle Head-On Crash in Louisiana That Claimed the Life of One Driver. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported that Troop I was alerted of a four-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 94 at Louisiana Highway 354 in St. Martin Parish shortly after 7:00 a.m. on November 18, 2022. Hailee Rossyoin, 29, of Arnaudville, Louisiana, died in the crash.
ARNAUDVILLE, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Baton Rouge lawyer to give away bikes for tenth consecutive year

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – More than 425 bikes are expected to be given out by Baton Rouge lawyer Gordan McKernan for the holiday season. Gordan McKernan’s 10th annual Bike Giveaway applications opened Monday, Nov. 21. Parents and guardians can register by following @getgordon on Facebook or Instagram and filling out the form on gordongives.com. “I […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Alexandria City Marshal’s Office settles lawsuit with former deputy city marshal

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Marshal’s Office and City Marshal Jerome Hopewell have settled a federal civil lawsuit filed by a former deputy city marshal. On May 4, 2021, Patricia ‘Kay’ Whatley filed a federal civil lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana against the Alexandria City Marshal’s Office, its insurance company, City Marshal Jerome Hopewell, Chief Deputy Steve Boeta, and deputies Harry Robertson and Chris Pruitt.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

WATCH: LSP shares video footage of Derrick Kittling’s death

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - UPDATE as of 11/21/22: Louisiana State Police held a press conference on Nov. 20 to discuss the death of Derrick Kittling, the man shot and killed by a Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy in Alexandria back on Nov. 6. (You can watch that video below.)
ALEXANDRIA, LA
kalb.com

APD arrests suspect in Saturday armed robbery

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department arrested an Alexandria man in connection with an armed robbery that happened on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. At around 5:45 p.m. on Saturday, APD received a report of an armed robbery in the 2500 block of Mason Street. Detectives had surveillance photos and located the suspect Sunday afternoon, at which time they made an arrest.
ALEXANDRIA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle

Suspected Drug Trafficker Arrested in Louisiana After K-9 Unit Reportedly Discovers 90 Pounds of Marijuana in Vehicle. Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on November 16, 2022, that on the evening of November 15, 2022, a Woodworth Police Department K-9 unit currently assigned to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit working Highway Interdiction conducted a traffic stop on I-49 South near Airbase Road for a minor traffic offense.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MyArkLaMiss

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

MyArkLaMiss.com brings you the top news stories from the Monroe, LA – El Dorado, AR area.

 https://www.myarklamiss.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy