Washington State

Daniela Hustler
4d ago

Congratulations, troopers! May you always uphold the freedom values this country was built on. God Bless!

Stuart Cluff
4d ago

The WSP is really tough, many drop out. some make it all the way, get their vehicles, then quit. For those that succeed you will not find a finer group.

gograysharbor.com

Person Injured In Wreck In Grays Harbor

One person was injured in a Crash last week in Grays Harbor. The wreck happened just outside of Cosmopolis when a 71 year old Ocean Park woman hit a man in a SUV while merging from State route 107 to 101. Washington State Patrol said the woman failed to yield to oncoming traffic. She was taken to the hospital and written a ticket. The 65 year old driver of the SUV was not injured.
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

“HiVE” patrols across the state over holidays

Law Enforcement agencies are teaming up for “HiVE” patrols across the state. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is partnering with allied agencies across the state in efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions in “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrols throughout November and December. The first...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA
KREM2

Mother of Ethan Chapin gives statement at son's funeral

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — On Monday, Nov. 21, Stacy Chapin and her family gathered at the McIntyre Hall Performing Arts & Conference Center in Mount Vernon to celebrate the life and legacy of Ethan Chapin. Ethan was among the four University of Idaho students murdered on Nov. 13 alongside...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
KING-5

BREAKING: Deadly shooting in Tacoma

A man was found shot Monday night near East M St. and Puyallup Ave. in Tacoma. He later died of his wounds. This is the third shooting death in Tacoma in 24 hours.
TACOMA, WA
informedinfrastructure.com

Walsh-Stantec design-build team to assist WSDOT remove fish-migration barriers in western Washington

Seattle, WA – NYSE, TSX: STN. The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) recently selected The Walsh Group and Stantec design-build team to help the state remove barriers to fish migration at six locations in western Washington. The projects in Mason and Thurston counties will integrate science and engineering to maximize the potential for upstream aquatic habitat.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KXRO.com

Hoquiam Police and Fire warn of increase in opioid overdoses; urge Narcan awareness

The Hoquiam Police and Fire Departments issued a statement that they have recently noted a significant increase in the number of overdoses due to the use of opioid drugs, particularly Fentanyl and/or one of its analogs, such as Carfentanil. This includes a local case. Carfentanil is a synthetic opioid approximately...
Occupational Health Safety

Two Washington Dollar Tree Stores Face Almost $55K in Combined Fines

The fines were issued for blocked electrical panels and stacked boxes that were “perilously close to collapsing,” the state’s Department of Labor & Industries said. Dollar Tree’s history of penalties continues after two stores in Washington state were fined after allegedly not abiding by safety regulations.
TACOMA, WA
The Center Square

Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe decries DNR banning fish farming in Washington waters

(The Center Square) – The Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe on Monday blasted Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz’s Friday decision to end net pen fish farming in state waters managed by the Department of Natural Resources. “The DNR’s decision to end marine net pen aquaculture in Puget Sound is a direct threat to our Tribe’s self-reliance goals and cultural aquaculture traditions via Salish Fish, our Tribe’s sustainable marine aquaculture business,” the statement from the Jamestown S’Klallam tribe said. ...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

