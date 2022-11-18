Read full article on original website
Study forecasts 3.4% increase in Ohio holiday shopping spending compared to 2021
Stores are expecting to see a 3.4% increase in spending during this holiday season compared to the relative spending during the same season last year. The total economic revenue forecasted for Ohio retailers from October through December is $31.3 billion. That projection is the tenth year for consecutive growth but a drop in growth compared to the forecasted increase in spending of 7% during the 2021 holiday season, in comparison with 2020 numbers.
Voter rights coalition pushes back on elections bills in lame duck
Opponents are speaking out against a proposed list of changes to Ohio’s elections laws which includes eliminating early voting the Monday before election day and requiring a photo ID. The Ohio Voter Rights Coalition said most of the provisions in the elections-related bills are "not good for Ohio." One...
Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future
This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Lucy Owsley and her husband, Eugene Goodman, pick tomatoes off the...
Ohio leaders encouraging people to consider adoption during Thanksgiving celebrations
Ohio is launching a campaign to raise awareness about adoption with the hope that families will take time over the holiday weekend to have some important conversations and consider the possibility of adopting a child. Matt Damschroder, director of the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services, said raising awareness...
Ohio State Highway Patrol launches recruitment drive to fill positions statewide
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is looking for at least 200 new recruits to fill its ranks across the state. Sgt. Tyler Ross said the patrol is always looking for qualified men and women to become the next generation of troopers. As something new for this recruitment initiative, the patrol...
Georgia election officials breathe a sigh of relief after uneventful voting
In the aftermath of the 2020 presidential race, elections press conferences in the Georgia State Capitol were nationally televised events, as officials defended their work and pushed back on baseless fraud claims. But last week, only a smattering of reporters and members of the public were present to watch the...
Morning news brief
Latest on the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. Unions reject a deal brokered by the White House to keep trains running. How much more will a Thanksgiving meal cost? Depends on who's doing the estimate.
The Big Burn podcast explores the history and state of wildfire management today
These days, it is easy to feel like the world is burning all around us, like, literally here in California, where in the past decade, eight of the state's 10 biggest wildfires on record have burned. But there's actually a lot that we can do about that. UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1:...
Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'
Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
In a win for local tribes, major dams along the Klamath River in Oregon will be removed
After nearly two decades of negotiation, the country's largest dam removal project is finally ready to go. Late last week, federal regulators gave the final approval to remove four hydroelectric dams from the Klamath River in southern Oregon and northern California. Cassandra Profita from Oregon Public Broadcasting has this report.
A shooting at a Virginia Walmart has left several people dead
Exact numbers of those wounded and dead after a shooting at a Virginia Walmart were not immediately known, police said. The shooter was among the dead, officials said.
