Ohio State

wyso.org

Study forecasts 3.4% increase in Ohio holiday shopping spending compared to 2021

Stores are expecting to see a 3.4% increase in spending during this holiday season compared to the relative spending during the same season last year. The total economic revenue forecasted for Ohio retailers from October through December is $31.3 billion. That projection is the tenth year for consecutive growth but a drop in growth compared to the forecasted increase in spending of 7% during the 2021 holiday season, in comparison with 2020 numbers.
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Voter rights coalition pushes back on elections bills in lame duck

Opponents are speaking out against a proposed list of changes to Ohio’s elections laws which includes eliminating early voting the Monday before election day and requiring a photo ID. The Ohio Voter Rights Coalition said most of the provisions in the elections-related bills are "not good for Ohio." One...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Reshaping the Corn Belt: Small Ohio farms a testbed for the future

This is the second installment of Reshaping the Corn Belt: How farming is turning to the past to grow its future. Other stories with a focus on regenerative agriculture will be aired and published over the next few months. Lucy Owsley and her husband, Eugene Goodman, pick tomatoes off the...
OHIO STATE
wyso.org

Morning news brief

Latest on the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. Unions reject a deal brokered by the White House to keep trains running. How much more will a Thanksgiving meal cost? Depends on who's doing the estimate.
COLORADO STATE
wyso.org

Ohio Rocks! Hit songs from legendary Ohioans - 'That’s Amore'

Movie star. Singing legend. Television pioneer. Comedy all-timer. Las Vegas institution. Rat Packer. Entertainment renaissance man. Ohioan. If you don’t know, the legendary Dean Martin was born and grew up in Steubenville, Ohio. He also sang for Cleveland band leader Sammy Watkins very early in his career, and Martin’s first marriage also took place in Cleveland. He and his wife had an apartment in Cleveland Heights. Martin would eventually make his way toward the big time in New York City.
OHIO STATE

