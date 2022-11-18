ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
roi-nj.com

Epic Unisex Salon opens at Clifton Plaza in Clifton

Epic Unisex Salon opened this week for business at Clifton Plaza in Clifton, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp., which serves as the exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 95,000-square-foot shopping center on Route 46 at Van Houten Ave. Epic Unisex Salon offers services for men,...
CLIFTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

UniPro buys 207,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Hillside for $30M

UniPro International Uniforms, which specializes in uniforms and accessories for law enforcement and security and transportation, has purchased 1319 N. Broad St. in Hillside, a 207,000-square-foot, free-standing industrial building, for $30 million. UniPro, which is headquartered in Irvington, purchased the building from Sam Kirschenbaum of AH Realty Associates. Zimmel Associates...
HILLSIDE, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hudson Atlantic Realty closes sales of Riverside Garden apartments in Cranford for $14.65M

Hudson Atlantic Realty on Thursday announced its latest deal, the $14.65 million sale of a 46-unit apartment property in Cranford. Situated on Riverside Drive, Riverside Garden’s transit-oriented walkable downtown location, coupled with its all-brick construction, garage parking and on-site laundry, add to its appeal. Built in the 1940s, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are well-maintained with a mix of hardwood flooring and tiled bathrooms. The property is within a short walk to the Cranford Train Station, which offers a 44-minute commute to New York City.
CRANFORD, NJ
roi-nj.com

NAI James E. Hanson helps trade 62,535 sq. ft. medical office building in Clifton

NAI James E. Hanson negotiated the sale of a 62,535-square-foot, Class A medical office building in Clifton, according to a Thursday announcement. NAI James E Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the buyer, Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, in the transaction with seller, First Equity Development Co.
CLIFTON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

N.J. Outlet Mall Adds 5 New Stores In Time For The Holidays

A New Jersey outlet mall is adding five new stores just in time for the holiday season. The Jersey Shore Premium Outlets just added Vineyard Vines, Adidas, Fila, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and Real Fruit Bubble Tea to the Monmouth County shopping center. The outlet mall is located at 1 Premium Outlet Blvd. in Tinton Falls.
TINTON FALLS, NJ
roi-nj.com

Best Banks to Work For: Peapack-Gladstone, Manasquan, Lakeland make list

Three New Jersey banks — Peapack-Gladstone, Manasquan and Lakeland — were listed among the Best Banks to Work For in the country by American Banker, which released its list Tuesday. American Banker, which partners with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive...
MANASQUAN, NJ
Daily Voice

Highest-Sold Brownstone In Jersey City Goes For $4.4M (PHOTOS)

The highest-sold brownstone in Jersey City history went for $4.4 million, JerseyDigs reports. The two-family home at 55 Mercer St. spans 4,523 square feet, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and boasts a backyard with a pool, and gas fireplace. It also has a renovated triplex with an attached garage, exposed brick walls, a spacious kitchen, and more.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In NJ

Alpine has officially been dethroned as the most expensive zip code in the US. According to an annual report by Property Shark, the Bergen County town dropped from the top spot for the Garden State to the second, as Deal comes in hot with a $2.3 million median home price.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Mobility services provider takes 72,000 sq. ft. in North Bergen

Mobility services provider First Transit leased 72,000 square feet of industrial space at 5901 Tonnelle Ave. in North Bergen, according to an announcement from Lee & Associates New Jersey. The commercial real estate services firm’s Scott Deutchman represented the tenant in the transaction. This is the third lease he has...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Affinity Federal Credit Union expands relationship with Rutgers

Affinity Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union headquartered in New Jersey, announced Monday that it is expanding its relationship with Rutgers Athletics. Affinity Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. With more than 20 branches in the tri-state...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
94.5 PST

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Franklin in Bergen County debuts full suite of 5-star indoor amenities

A full suite of five-star amenities have been unveiled at the Franklin, the brand-new luxury rental building in Bergen County’s borough of Franklin Lakes, according to a Thursday announcement from Adoni Property Group. Adoni said the professionally designed spaces have been planned to provide the type of social and...
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY

NEW YORK (PIX11) —  Check your tickets, New York.  Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and  Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

