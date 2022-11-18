Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2-year-old and Father Found Dead in Apartment: Baby Starves to Death After Dad Dies of a Heart Attackjustpene50New York City, NY
Family, Friends Remember Man Fatally Shot by CopsBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Grand Central Muggers Sought by CopsBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Bag Lady Worth Millions as Historic Building Prompts Startling DiscoverySharee B.New York City, NY
Hate Crime Attack on SubwayBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
BJ'S Wholesale Club opens another new location in New Jersey
BJ'S Wholesale Club, a leading discount warehouse store chain, recently opened another new location in New Jersey, giving local shoppers another way to save money on food, furniture, and household items. Read on to learn more.
roi-nj.com
Epic Unisex Salon opens at Clifton Plaza in Clifton
Epic Unisex Salon opened this week for business at Clifton Plaza in Clifton, according to a Thursday announcement from Levin Management Corp., which serves as the exclusive leasing and managing agent for the 95,000-square-foot shopping center on Route 46 at Van Houten Ave. Epic Unisex Salon offers services for men,...
Popular wholesaler opening its first store in North NJ
I'm a big fan of wholesale retailers, they're the only places I know of where I can get a full palette of cake, four new tires, and enough laundry detergent to last me an eternity. What's also fun is after spending an hour or so milling around and getting all...
These are the store hours for Target on Black Friday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- For the third straight year, Target has decided to keep its doors shuttered on Thanksgiving. This common theme applies across numerous businesses that have adopted this policy since the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Target has three locations across Staten Island, one in Westerleigh, another in Charleston and...
roi-nj.com
UniPro buys 207,000 sq. ft. industrial building in Hillside for $30M
UniPro International Uniforms, which specializes in uniforms and accessories for law enforcement and security and transportation, has purchased 1319 N. Broad St. in Hillside, a 207,000-square-foot, free-standing industrial building, for $30 million. UniPro, which is headquartered in Irvington, purchased the building from Sam Kirschenbaum of AH Realty Associates. Zimmel Associates...
roi-nj.com
Hudson Atlantic Realty closes sales of Riverside Garden apartments in Cranford for $14.65M
Hudson Atlantic Realty on Thursday announced its latest deal, the $14.65 million sale of a 46-unit apartment property in Cranford. Situated on Riverside Drive, Riverside Garden’s transit-oriented walkable downtown location, coupled with its all-brick construction, garage parking and on-site laundry, add to its appeal. Built in the 1940s, the one- and two-bedroom apartments are well-maintained with a mix of hardwood flooring and tiled bathrooms. The property is within a short walk to the Cranford Train Station, which offers a 44-minute commute to New York City.
roi-nj.com
NAI James E. Hanson helps trade 62,535 sq. ft. medical office building in Clifton
NAI James E. Hanson negotiated the sale of a 62,535-square-foot, Class A medical office building in Clifton, according to a Thursday announcement. NAI James E Hanson’s Team Lizzack-Horning, comprised of Darren Lizzack and Randy Horning, represented the buyer, Rendina Healthcare Real Estate, in the transaction with seller, First Equity Development Co.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
N.J. Outlet Mall Adds 5 New Stores In Time For The Holidays
A New Jersey outlet mall is adding five new stores just in time for the holiday season. The Jersey Shore Premium Outlets just added Vineyard Vines, Adidas, Fila, Zwilling J.A. Henckels, and Real Fruit Bubble Tea to the Monmouth County shopping center. The outlet mall is located at 1 Premium Outlet Blvd. in Tinton Falls.
roi-nj.com
Best Banks to Work For: Peapack-Gladstone, Manasquan, Lakeland make list
Three New Jersey banks — Peapack-Gladstone, Manasquan and Lakeland — were listed among the Best Banks to Work For in the country by American Banker, which released its list Tuesday. American Banker, which partners with Best Companies Group to identify banks that excel at creating positive and supportive...
roi-nj.com
Englewood Cliffs: Demolition marks start of first multifamily project in decades
Garden Communities announced Monday that demolition has begun at 800 Sylvan Ave., the future home of the first new multifamily development in more than four decades in the affluent Bergen County municipality. The 20-acre parcel, which sits atop the Hudson River Palisades, housed office and research & development operations for...
Highest-Sold Brownstone In Jersey City Goes For $4.4M (PHOTOS)
The highest-sold brownstone in Jersey City history went for $4.4 million, JerseyDigs reports. The two-family home at 55 Mercer St. spans 4,523 square feet, has five bedrooms, six bathrooms and boasts a backyard with a pool, and gas fireplace. It also has a renovated triplex with an attached garage, exposed brick walls, a spacious kitchen, and more.
10 Most Expensive Zip Codes In NJ
Alpine has officially been dethroned as the most expensive zip code in the US. According to an annual report by Property Shark, the Bergen County town dropped from the top spot for the Garden State to the second, as Deal comes in hot with a $2.3 million median home price.
TikTok Influencer Brothers Bring Italian Restaurant To Bergen County
A trio of influencers who rose to fame on TikTok are opening an Italian restaurant in Bergen County as an homage to their late, great-uncle, who worked as a chef in the area for many years and dreamed of opening a place of his own. The Jersey boys Vincent, Antonio...
roi-nj.com
Mobility services provider takes 72,000 sq. ft. in North Bergen
Mobility services provider First Transit leased 72,000 square feet of industrial space at 5901 Tonnelle Ave. in North Bergen, according to an announcement from Lee & Associates New Jersey. The commercial real estate services firm’s Scott Deutchman represented the tenant in the transaction. This is the third lease he has...
roi-nj.com
Affinity Federal Credit Union expands relationship with Rutgers
Affinity Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union headquartered in New Jersey, announced Monday that it is expanding its relationship with Rutgers Athletics. Affinity Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, not-for-profit, full-service financial institution federally insured by the National Credit Union Administration. With more than 20 branches in the tri-state...
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
Convoy of Essex County sheriff officers deliver Thanksgiving food to Newark food pantries
The department has been supplying food to soup kitchens and churches in Newark for the last 30 years in time for Thanksgiving.
roi-nj.com
Franklin in Bergen County debuts full suite of 5-star indoor amenities
A full suite of five-star amenities have been unveiled at the Franklin, the brand-new luxury rental building in Bergen County’s borough of Franklin Lakes, according to a Thursday announcement from Adoni Property Group. Adoni said the professionally designed spaces have been planned to provide the type of social and...
Popular Jersey Shore Bar & Grill Shuttering
A popular bar and grill restaurant in Monmouth County is closing after 30 years. Main Street Bar & Grill at 735 Route 35 is expected to close before the end of the year. “We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it (a) great ending,” a Facebook post said.
Three Take 5 lottery tickets worth more than $6,000 each sold in NY
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Check your tickets, New York. Three Take 5 players purchased tickets worth more than $6,000 each for the Saturday drawing, lottery officials said. The tickets were sold in the Bronx, Forest Hills and Webster. They were bought at: 113 Q’BLVD News Inc., located at 113-27A Queens Boulevard in Forest Hills. The ticket […]
