WDIO-TV
Superior’s annual tree lighting ceremony lights up Center City Park.
Wednesday, the City of Superior held their annual holiday tree lighting ceremony. Lighting up the Center City Park. Along with the ceremony, treats an beverages were made available to the public along with a special visit from Santa who made a grand entrance on the Superior Fire Department’s fire truck.
WDIO-TV
Superior girls hockey scores five unanswered goals to improve to 2-0
On Tuesday the Superior girl’s hockey team scored five unanswered goals at home to top Chippewa Falls/Menomonie 5-1 and improve to 2-0 on the season. Addy Benson scored the first Spartan goal to tie the game 1-1 in the first period. They’re off until December 1 when they host...
WDIO-TV
Blue Angels visit ahead of 2023 Duluth Airshow
Put the Duluth Airshow on your calendar! The U.S. Navy Blue Angels will return to headline the July 15-16th. Two members of the team stopped in Duluth on Monday, to work on logistics in advance of all the fun. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman said he remembers seeing the Blue Angels...
WDIO-TV
Superior girls basketball rolls past Hayward in season opener
The Superior girls basketball team rolled past Hayward Tuesday night earning a dominating 68-26 season and home opening win. The Spartans are coming off a 20-5 finish last season in the WIAA sectional semifinals. Next, Superior (1-0) will visit Rockford for their road opener Tuesday at 6 p.m., while the...
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: New leader in town for Rock Ridge girl’s hockey
There is a new leader in town for the Rock Ridge girl’s hockey team. “We are just excited for the new season and what the season has for us, and coming from her, it will be especially better because she knows what she’s talking about. She knows how to run a practice; she knows how to run the drills, and knows what she’s talking about from her previous hockey years and everything that she has done with that,” said junior center Sydney Spelts.
WDIO-TV
Duluth woman helps determine which researchers get funding to fight colorectal cancer
Anna Dahlgren is using her colorectal cancer diagnosis as a way to help others in their own fight. She’s a consumer reviewer who represents the collective view of patients. She helps prepare comments on the impact of research on issues such as diagnosis, treatment, and quality of life. Dahlgren...
WDIO-TV
CSS women’s basketball falls short of first win dropping to Hamline
The College of St. Scholastica (CSS) women’s basketball team dropped to 0-4 Tuesday night after falling to Hamline University 75-45 in Duluth. Lexi Imdieke led the Saints scoring 13 points and tallying five rebounds. CSS will next host Saint Benedict Wednesday at 7 p.m. Around The Web. Ads by...
WDIO-TV
Catholic Diocese of Superior releases “Abusive Clergy List”
The Diocese of Superior is acknowledging and apologizing for the abuse at the hands of clergy by releasing an “Abusive Clergy List.” It names those who have substantiated allegations against them for sexual abuse of a minor. They say they’re hoping its release will help people heal and move forward.
WDIO-TV
UMD women stay No. 7 in latest rankings, Gabbie Hughes earns WCHA honors
Despite securing their second straight sweep, shutting down Harvard over the weekend, the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) women’s hockey team still sits at number seven in the latest USCHO.com rankings. The Bulldogs allowed zero goals over the weekend shutting out the Crimson 4-0 Friday and 9-0 Saturday. Graduate...
WDIO-TV
Hermantown boy’s basketball returns 7 of 8 state stars
Last winter the Hermantown boy’s basketball team soared into the Class AAA state tournament finishing in the consolation semifinals with a 21-10 record. Graduating only one senior from that squad the Hawks return seven of their eight top men, now experienced in winning big. “All these guys have been...
