ankenyfanatic.com
Despite loss of key players, Ankeny boys ‘believe in the tradition of our program’
The depth on the Ankeny boys’ basketball team has taken a severe hit before the season has even tipped off. The Hawks have lost four varsity-level competitors in JJ Kohl, Alex Aguirre, Karson Wehde and Joel Mpore to either injury or early college enrollment, according to Ankeny coach Brandt Carlson.
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawkettes place 4 players in double figures, romp past Cedar Falls in opener
The Ankeny girls’ basketball team took a long bus ride to Cedar Falls for its season opener on Tuesday. At least the ride home was a joyous one. The ninth-ranked Hawkettes took control from the start and went on to post a 60-43 victory in the non-conference game. “We’re...
ankenyfanatic.com
Six Ankeny players, Centennial’s Miller earn all-state honors from IPSWA
Ankeny football stars JJ Kohl, Joe Kingston and Jamison Patton have been named to the Class 5A all-state first team by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, which selected the teams in conjunction with the Iowa Football Coaches Association. The trio led the Hawks to a 9-2 record this season....
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Kennedy White, Centennial girls’ hoops
Senior post player Kennedy White is one of three returning starters for the third-ranked Ankeny Centennial girls’ basketball team. She was a first-team all-conference pick as a junior, when she averaged 10.3 points and a team-high 6.3 rebounds per game while helping the Jaguars to a 20-4 record. White...
ankenyfanatic.com
Kohl, Miller, Targgart named to all-district first team for 2nd straight year
The Ankeny and Ankeny Centennial football teams each had 18 players receive all-district honors, including seven first-team picks and seven second-team selections. Ankeny senior JJ Kohl was named to the first team for the second year in a row. Centennial seniors Brody Targgart and Easton Miller were also repeat first-team picks.
ankenyfanatic.com
Butterfly state champ Swanepoel, 4 other qualifiers return for Hawk swimmers
Despite having only five returning state qualifiers, the Ankeny boys’ swimming team can rebuild its lineup around one of the state’s best swimmers. Senior Lance Swanepoel is the defending state champion in the 100 butterfly and a five-time all-American. He led the Hawks to a seventh-place finish at last year’s state meet.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We had some great results’: Ankeny girls notch 26 pins at Independence tourney
Saturday’s Independence tournament turned into a pinning extravaganza for the Ankeny girls’ wrestling team. Ankeny posted a 28-13 record in the scramble, recording falls in 26 of its 28 victories. “We had some great results,” said Ankeny coach Dustin Roland. “Our girls just continue to work on the...
4 Great Burger Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Iowa that are highly praised for their delicious food and impeccable service.
ktvo.com
Memorial fund set up for family of southeast Iowa man killed in crash
OSKALOOSA, Iowa — A GoFundMe page has been started for the family of a southeast Iowa man killed in a crash this week. The fundraiser is for Dez Sanders, of Fremont, and her children. Her husband, Morgan Sanders, 22, died Tuesday morning when he lost control of his car...
kttn.com
Woman from Iowa injured after motorhome crashes on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Lucas, Iowa woman sustained minor injuries when the motorhome in which she was a passenger struck a ditch in Cameron on Thursday morning, November 17th. Emergency medical services took 67-year-old Paula Mason to Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver, 76-year-old...
Costco Unlike Another in the Midwest Opens in Iowa this Week
In September of this year, we shared that Costco was planning to erect another store here in Iowa. The news damn near broke the internet. Clearly, everyone -- at least everyone in Iowa -- loves buying in bulk. That Costco is set to open this week, Thursday, November 17 at...
Adair County Arrest Report
(Adair Co) A Creston woman was arrested on drug charges in Adair County. The Stuart Police Department arrested 27-year-old Chelsey Mae Madison following a traffic stop on November 17th. Madison was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance (Marijuana) 1st and Possession of a Controlled Substance (Methamphetamine). Madison was held on $1,000 cash or surety bond.
Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months
A central Iowa care facility that was cited for contributing to the death of a resident last year was cited this week for a second death. Northridge Village of Ames was cited this week for a death in September that stemmed from a resident’s untreated urinary tract infection. Last year, the home was cited for […] The post Iowa care facility cited for second death in 15 months appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man killed in crash on slick, snowy highway
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man was killed Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Mahaska County. It happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Highway 23. According to the Mahaska County Sheriff's Office, Morgan Sanders, 22, of rural Fremont, was heading north when he...
Winter Weather Advisory
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. this evening to 6 p.m. Tuesday for the following counties in southwest Iowa: Guthrie, Adair, Adams, Union, Taylor and Ringgold. The National Weather Service in Des Moines says two to five inches of total snow accumulations is expected. Locally higher...
The richest man in Iowa
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
KCCI.com
Eldora police chief resigns amid Iowa DCI investigation
ELDORA, Iowa — The former Eldora Police chief, who is under investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, has resigned. Former chief Anthony Schrad was put on leave Sept. 29. Schrad's last day with the department was a month later on Oct. 30. It is unclear why Schrad...
I-80 crash blocked traffic for hours and left 1 dead
Sgt. Alex Dinkla with the Iowa State Patrol said a mechanical error with a tire on a Chevy pickup truck caused the vehicle to hit the cable barriers.
sun-courier.com
Former GMG coach pleads guilty, sentenced
A former GMG High School volleyball coach and South Tama paraeducator plead guilty to sexual exploitation last week and was sentenced. Brycelyn Haughey, 23, of Toledo entered a written plea of guilty and was sentenced in Iowa District Court on November 10 to the charge (Count 6) of sexual exploitation by a school employee, an aggravated misdemeanor.
ktvo.com
Southeast Iowa man charged with 6 felonies
HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — A southeast Iowa man is now facing a total of nine drug-related charges after being arrested Thursday morning. Sean Vantiger, 32, of Hillsboro, was arrested after officers from Des Moines and Henry County Sheriff's offices executed a search warrant during a traffic stop in Salem and at a residence in the 100 block of East Commercial Street in Hillsboro.
