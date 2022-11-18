Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving Day store hours: What’s open, closed in Clay County, Jacksonville areaDon JohnsonClay County, FL
Oakleaf, Orange Park, Fleming Island high schools rank top 3 in Marching Band State ChampionshipZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Roadwork along Hibernia Forest Drive begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
News4Jax.com
Community will come together Saturday to remember victims of Club Q shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville community members will come together on Saturday to remember the victims of the rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs that left five people dead and 17 others with gunshot wounds. Paige Mahogany Parks is asking community members to come out and honor the...
News4Jax.com
News4JAX celebrates love with community during 2022 Pride Parade on Sunday
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday had a gloomy start after the community woke up to the news of yet another attack on the LGBTQ+ community. Five people were killed and 17 others were hit by bullets after a rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Among the victims included a loving boyfriend, a 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform, and a mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. Click here to read about all five victims.
News4Jax.com
NICU babies celebrate Thanksgiving with handmade costumes at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – It doesn’t get butter than this. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit babies at HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital were dressed up in their Thanksgiving best by NICU nurses. The babies were dressed as turkeys and pumpkins — sporting fall colors this week. Photo...
News4Jax.com
River City Pride Parade takes on somber undertone after deadly LGBTQ+ nightclub shooting in Colorado
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The River City Pride Board reassessed the security measures ahead of its parade on Sunday following the attack on an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs. A 22-year-old gunman opened fire inside the nightclub on Saturday night, killing five people and leaving 25 injured before he was...
News4Jax.com
Firefighters respond to house fire in Windy Hills
DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in the Windy Hills area on Monday. JFRD said it was an electrical fire and that it also damaged the home next door. No one was hurt. News4JAX is working to learn more information.
News4Jax.com
Sheriff T.K. Waters says JSO’s goal is ‘to make every member of Duval County safe’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters outlined his agency’s plans to make the city a safer place to live and introduced some of his staff members during a news conference Tuesday. The news conference was held two days after Waters was sworn into office on Sunday. While...
News4Jax.com
Mandarin Park to be renamed after former Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is renaming Mandarin Park after former City Council member and mayor, Tommy Hazouri Sr., who died last year at age 76. As first reported by the Florida Times Union, the park at 14870 Mandarin Road will be known as the Thomas L. “Tommy” Hazouri Sr. Park in recognition of his accomplishments and service to the city. The legislation was passed unanimously Tuesday by the City Council.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville animal shelters to offer free pet adoptions over Black Friday weekend
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The pet adoption fee will be waived at both the Jacksonville Humane Society and Animal Care and Protective Services this weekend. The Humane Society’s Black Friday free adoption special will begin this Friday, Nov. 25, which is Black Friday, and continue through this Sunday, Nov. 27.
News4Jax.com
Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida
In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
News4Jax.com
7 of 9 candidates for Jacksonville mayor answer questions at Rotary Club
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We just finished the midterm elections, and Jacksonville city elections are already just months away. Nine candidates for mayor were invited to participate in a forum at the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Monday, seven showed up. Darcy Richardson said he would be there, but wasn’t. Daniel Davis was not there, saying he had family commitments.
News4Jax.com
T.K. Waters sworn in as Jacksonville’s new sheriff during emotion-filled ceremony
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sheriff-elect T.K. Waters took an oath of office Sunday afternoon, officially becoming the third person to hold the position in Duval County in just five months. The swearing-in ceremony took place at Bible Believers Baptist Church in Mandarin. After taking an oath, Waters became emotional as...
News4Jax.com
‘Trouble in Toyland’: How to avoid choking hazards when choosing toys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – It’s no secret little kids put everything and anything in their mouths. The American Academy of Pediatrics lists choking as the No. 1 cause of death in children. Before you stuff the stockings and get things wrapped up for the holidays, there is a simple...
News4Jax.com
9-year-old Jacksonville boy located
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon asked for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Just after 5:30 p.m. — a few hours after he was initially reported missing — the Sheriff’s Office said the boy had been found. “#JSO is pleased...
News4Jax.com
JSO: Driver dead in fiery crash on Old Kings Road in Picketville neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The driver of a pickup truck was killed Monday evening in a crash on Old Kings Road in the Picketville neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Nassim Mana, with the Sheriff’s Office, said police were notified at about 5:17 p.m. of a truck...
News4Jax.com
Onboard with the Coast Guard: Bringing out the big guns to stop potential threats
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Over the last several months, News4JAX Meteorologist Richard Nunn has taken us on an adventure on the water -- to show us the important roles members of Coast Guard Station Mayport carry out daily to keep us safe and protect our waterways. “The Coast Guard’s primary...
News4Jax.com
How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?
Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
News4Jax.com
USS Cooperstown joins the fleet at Naval Station Mayport
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another ship has joined the fleet at Naval Station Mayport. The pre-commissioned USS Cooperstown arrived Sunday morning ahead of possibly deploying early next year. One family’s reunion on Sunday was different than most. Commanding Senior Chief Keona Johnson who was on the ship is now...
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam video showing officer rescuing infant who nearly drowned in retention pond
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released on its Facebook page bodycam video showing Officer Me’Atia Sanderson jump into a retention pond and rescue an infant. Sanderson and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene on June 9th. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive and alerted that the infant was still in the water.
News4Jax.com
Jacksonville residents say they want new sheriff to address crime
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is hearing from a lot of viewers who have questions for new Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters. He was sworn into office Sunday after winning the election a couple of weeks ago. News4JAX has been talking with people in the community, and crime is a primary...
News4Jax.com
Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly May shooting on Westside
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of a man on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were dispatched to a residence on Jammes Road on May 9. The Sheriff’s Office said Jacksonville Fire...
