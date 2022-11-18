ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

News4Jax.com

News4JAX celebrates love with community during 2022 Pride Parade on Sunday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Sunday had a gloomy start after the community woke up to the news of yet another attack on the LGBTQ+ community. Five people were killed and 17 others were hit by bullets after a rampage at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Among the victims included a loving boyfriend, a 28-year-old bartender who loved to perform, and a mother visiting from a small town who enjoyed hunting. Click here to read about all five victims.
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Firefighters respond to house fire in Windy Hills

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department responded to a house fire in the Windy Hills area on Monday. JFRD said it was an electrical fire and that it also damaged the home next door. No one was hurt. News4JAX is working to learn more information.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Mandarin Park to be renamed after former Jacksonville Mayor Tommy Hazouri

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The city of Jacksonville is renaming Mandarin Park after former City Council member and mayor, Tommy Hazouri Sr., who died last year at age 76. As first reported by the Florida Times Union, the park at 14870 Mandarin Road will be known as the Thomas L. “Tommy” Hazouri Sr. Park in recognition of his accomplishments and service to the city. The legislation was passed unanimously Tuesday by the City Council.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Holiday Money Hunt: $150K claimed in just hours, millions still up for grabs in Northeast Florida

In a matter of hours, more than $150,000 was claimed in the Jacksonville area, but there are still millions of dollars more waiting for the rightful owner to come forward. On Monday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis officially kicked off his annual Holiday Money Hunt, launching with a phone bank at News4JAX. The goal is to reunite people with money and property the state has been holding for safekeeping, and in less than 15 hours, viewers claimed their cash — clearing more than 700 accounts that were being held.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

7 of 9 candidates for Jacksonville mayor answer questions at Rotary Club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – We just finished the midterm elections, and Jacksonville city elections are already just months away. Nine candidates for mayor were invited to participate in a forum at the Rotary Club of Jacksonville Monday, seven showed up. Darcy Richardson said he would be there, but wasn’t. Daniel Davis was not there, saying he had family commitments.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

9-year-old Jacksonville boy located

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Sunday afternoon asked for help locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Just after 5:30 p.m. — a few hours after he was initially reported missing — the Sheriff’s Office said the boy had been found. “#JSO is pleased...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

How will the Thanksgiving holiday affect trash pickup in your area?

Only a handful of holidays affect trash collection in nearly every area county, including Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Most counties also do not have garbage pickup on New Year’s Day, but Duval County does. How the delay affects pickup varies by county. We compiled a county-by-county breakdown of how...
DUVAL COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

USS Cooperstown joins the fleet at Naval Station Mayport

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another ship has joined the fleet at Naval Station Mayport. The pre-commissioned USS Cooperstown arrived Sunday morning ahead of possibly deploying early next year. One family’s reunion on Sunday was different than most. Commanding Senior Chief Keona Johnson who was on the ship is now...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office releases bodycam video showing officer rescuing infant who nearly drowned in retention pond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released on its Facebook page bodycam video showing Officer Me’Atia Sanderson jump into a retention pond and rescue an infant. Sanderson and the Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department were dispatched to the scene on June 9th. Officer Sanderson was the first to arrive and alerted that the infant was still in the water.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville residents say they want new sheriff to address crime

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – News4JAX is hearing from a lot of viewers who have questions for new Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters. He was sworn into office Sunday after winning the election a couple of weeks ago. News4JAX has been talking with people in the community, and crime is a primary...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Man charged with 2nd-degree murder in deadly May shooting on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A 19-year-old has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the May shooting death of a man on the Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were dispatched to a residence on Jammes Road on May 9. The Sheriff’s Office said Jacksonville Fire...
JACKSONVILLE, FL

