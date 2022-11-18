North Korea claims Friday's launch was a 'new kind of intercontinental ballistic missile'

Read full article on original website
Kim's sister makes insulting threats to Seoul over sanctions
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attacked South Korea with a string of insults on Thursday for considering new unilateral sanctions against the North, calling its president and his government “idiots” and “a running wild dog gnawing on a bone given by the U.S.” Kim Yo Jong’s diatribe came two days after South Korea’s Foreign Ministry said it was considering additional sanctions on North Korea over its recent barrage of missile tests. The ministry said it would also consider taking action against alleged cyberattacks by North Korea — believed to be...
After Joe Biden-Xi Jinping Meeting At G20, Chinese Delegation Visits US For Talks As Both Sides Try To De-Escalate Tensions
A group of former Chinese officials and scholars visited the U.S. early this month as President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit. What Happened: The Chinese delegation to New York was led by Xi's former vice-minister of foreign affairs, Wang Chao, who is also the party chief of the Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs, a state-affiliated civil diplomacy organization, reported South China Morning Post.
Ukraine races to restore power knocked out by Russian air strikes
KYIV, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Power was gradually being restored to Ukrainian cities including the capital Kyiv on Thursday, a day after Russian missile strikes caused Kyiv's biggest outages in nine months of war.
Wildlife summit to vote on 'historic' shark protections
A summit on the international trade in endangered species will decide Thursday whether to ratify a "historic" proposal to protect sharks, a move that would drastically restrict the lucrative global shark fin trade. The proposal would place dozens of species of the requiem shark and the hammerhead shark families on Appendix II of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES).
Ukraine news – live: Putin could use chemical weapons in fight against Kyiv, US fears
US officials are concerned that Vladimir Putin may use chemical weapons in the war against Ukraine if his losses on the frontline continue to pile up. As a last resort move before launching a full nuclear confrontation, the Russian president could deploy chemicals that are easily concealed which would make it harder for Western countries to trace the attack back to Moscow.Though the threat of such an attack does not appear imminent, the anonymous sources from the US defence department told Politico that there is now a push for allies to better prepare themselves for such an event. Elsewhere,...
Terrified locals flee as chemical factory blast rocks homes and buildings in northern China
Terrified locals fled from homes and buildings after a chemical factory explosion sent shockwaves through a city in northern China.Footage shows residents and workers escaping onto the streets of Taiyuan city, Shanxi province, following the powerful blast at the Shanxi Jiangyang chemical plant on 21 November.The explosion shattered glass windows in nearby residences, with a mushroom cloud of smoke visible as a fire ripped through the facility.In recent years, China has seen a string of increasingly frequent industrial accidents believed to be due to lax safety protocols and corruption among enforcing officers.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Workers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaWorkers at largest iPhone factory clash with police in ChinaThick smoke billows into air as deadly blaze engulfs factory in central China
Bolsonaro Allies Fined Millions as Attempt to Overturn Brazil Election Result Backfires Horribly
A judge in Brazil on Wednesday fined allies of the outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro who made a “bad faith” attempt to overturn last month’s election result. After Bolsonaro lost the race to leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in October, Bolsonaro challenged the result by arguing that votes cast on certain voting machines shouldn’t have counted. His coalition claimed to have found “signs of irreparable … malfunction” in some of the machines. But Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes, the head of the country’s electoral court, rejected the challenge on and fined the parties in Bolsonaro’s coalition $4.3 million. “The complete bad faith of the plaintiff’s bizarre and illicit request... was proven, both by the refusal to add to the initial petition and the total absence of any evidence of irregularities and the existence of a totally fraudulent narrative of the facts,” De Moraes wrote in his final decision.Read it at Axios
Brazil's election authority rejects Bolsonaro allies' bid to annul votes
The request from President Jair Bolsonaro's party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines sought to overturn the Oct. 30 election.
China iPhone factory workers take the money and leave after protests
Employees are leaving a vast Foxconn iPhone factory in central China over working conditions and Covid restrictions, relieved to be taking pay-offs home after angry protests at the Taiwanese tech giant's plant. The workers are leaving the plant in Zhengzhou in the wake of bloody clashes with police, in which more than a dozen protesters were hurt, furious about Foxconn's failure to deliver promised bonuses, employees told AFP. "The contract suddenly changed and everyone was unhappy, in addition the previous incidents at Foxconn made everyone lose trust, so the protests happened," one female worker who wished to remain anonymous told AFP. Foxconn has been desperate to keep operations ticking along at the factory, the world's biggest manufacturer of iPhones, after a handful of Covid cases forced it to lock down the facility.
Iran official says 50 police killed in protests
DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Around 50 police have been killed in the protests shaking Iran since September, the deputy foreign minister said on Thursday, giving a first official death toll amid an intensified crackdown on Kurdish areas in recent days.
