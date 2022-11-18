ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

flaglerlive.com

Connor Anderson, 30, Fires 6 Rounds at Patrons at Smiles Bar Before Running Out. No One Hurt.

It could have ended far worse than it did: moments after midnight Sunday morning, Connor Patrick Anderson, a patron at Smiles, the Palm Coast bar, got angry with his girlfriend, allegedly pulled a gun at another patron, threatened her and started shooting inside the pub even as other patrons and the bartender attempted to subdue him. Anderson ran out after firing off a half dozen rounds.
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

COPS CORNER: A 'whittle' misfortune

Grand theft, burglary. A Flagler County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a home burglary that totaled $1,229 in loss. The home, which was under construction, was missing 30 16-foot two-by-fours at $379, plus 30 metal weighted wedges totaling $70 and 12 rolls of roofing barricade at $780. The materials disappeared sometime between 3:50 p.m. Nov. 3 and 8:30 a.m. Nov. 4.
PALM COAST, FL
flaglerlive.com

Mosquito-Spraying Boundaries Expand to West Palm Coast and Plantation Bay, Adding New Tax on Bills

Thousands of Flagler County residents and businesses will be paying a new tax to combat mosquitos starting next October. The Flagler County Commission Monday evening unanimously approved the expansion of the East Flagler Mosquito Control District to all of Plantation Bay at the south end of the county and to a 5,000-acre sliver running north-south, west of U.S. 1, mostly in Palm Coast, including the rapidly-growing Sawmill Creek subdivision.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

'Cold and calculated': 18-year-old shot to death in Sanford, police say

SANFORD, Fla. — An 18-year-old was killed Sunday in a shooting in Sanford, police say. According to officials, officers were called to the Hatteras Sound Apartments around 1:30 p.m. Responding officers found a vehicle in the parking lot with obvious damage from gunfire. Inside the vehicle, they found 18-year-old...
SANFORD, FL
villages-news.com

Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection

The Thanksgiving holiday will prompt schedule changes for trash collection. The following information is from the District Office. If you live in Community Development Districts 1-11 in the Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, there will be no sanitation collection on Thursday, Nov. 24. Collection will be on Saturday, Nov. 26.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

