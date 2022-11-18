Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wvik.org
The Love Boat
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. We Rock Islanders were not as impressed as most by that love boat that appeared on television back in the 1980s. To us, it was old hat. The Upper Mississippi had its own love boats for at least a hundred years. They were...
Donation steams up excitement in Silvis
“We’re going to rebuild some steam engines!” “Yes, you are!” Those happy words from Alex Beams, mechanic for Railroading Heritage of Midwest America and Ed Dickens, head of the Union Pacific Steam Program in Cheyenne, WY, sum up the excitement over UP’s donation of three famous locomotives to the Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America (RRHMA) […]
wvik.org
3,000+ Turkey Dinners Will Be Ready for Mr. Thanksgiving's 52nd Annual Meal
Tomorrow (Thanksgiving Day), Bob Vogelbaugh will host his 52nd annual community meal. He says this year -- like the last two -- will be a drive-through again at SouthPark Mall in Moline. Connie McElyea from the mall says traffic will be manageable, but there may be a long wait. HyVee...
3 of the largest and rarest locomotives arrive in Silvis
SILVIS, Ill. — Three of the largest and rarest locomotives arrived in Silvis on Saturday afternoon. This comes after Railroading Heritage of Midwestern America accepted a donation from Union Pacific in an effort to restore them back to their original working conditions. The Challenger Union Pacific 3985, Centennial Union...
Offices, apartments and a rooftop restaurant still planned for this vacant downtown Galesburg building
A proposed multi-million dollar, mixed-use development that would feature office space, residential units and even a rooftop restaurant remains on track for a blighted downtown Galesburg building. Kartrina Zhong, who oversees KXZ Properties LLC, is the developer behind a project that would revitalize the former St. Mary’s Hospital and most...
wvik.org
The Time to Object to Changes in Downtown Rock Island Has Begun
It would increase their property taxes by one percent. Last Tuesday, a 60-day period began for the public to sign an objection petition. If 51% of the area's residents and 51% of its property owners sign the objection petition, then the city would have to terminate the process. Miles Brainard,...
Dwyer & Michaels 2023 Classic Car Calendar Available For Black Friday
Black Friday is this week, but why not knock out your gifts early with the free 2023 Dwyer & Michaels Car Calendar? With plenty of pickup locations around our area, anywhere you can hear our voice, you can find yourself a calendar. The 2023 Calendar features 13 local cars, with...
Meet Sunshine, The Illinois And Iowa Pet Of The Week!
QuadCities.com is happy to partner with Quad City Animal Welfare Center, 724 2nd W. Ave., Milan! Interested in adopting a pet? Check out our Pet of the Week every Monday!. Sunshine is a 13 year old female spayed Chinese Crested dog. She is a very smart gal. She is very...
Every Step You Take, Every Time You Brake, The I-74 Bridge Will Be Watching You
Sure we've seen speed radar guns and even speed photos but there's something new coming to Bettendorf and Moline's I-74 bridge. You shouldn't be speeding on that bridge anyway but now something will be in the sky to deter you even more from flying across it. It's "aerial speed-enforcement markings", according to the Quad-City Times. They're kind of unique so follow me on this:
ourquadcities.com
New hope given to Galesburg cemetery
Hope Cemetery in Galesburg recently got some new life, with new fencing along its east border on South Academy Street. The project was initiated by Martin Reichel, Treasurer of the Galesburg Public Library Board, who personally funded the project materials, according to a city release Monday. Hope Cemetery’s new fencing is located off West Main Street across the street from the new Galesburg Public Library currently under construction.
wvik.org
The Little Steamboat that Could
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. It is not likely that steamboat men paid much attention to the "Otter" when she was launched in 1841. At 92 tons, she was less than half the size of most of the other steamboats engaged in hauling lead from the mines at Galena, Illinois, down to St. Louis. A small packet boat, at best, hardly serious competition for real boats such as the "Wisconsin" and the "Amaranth."
wvik.org
Shipping Indians
This is Roald Tweet on Rock Island. Mississippi River steamboat men back in the 1820s must have welcomed the news from Washington that the Government had come up with a better idea, a plan. The new plan concerned treaties with the Indians living along the Mississippi River and its tributaries....
Winter Doesn’t Stand A Chance Against Moline’s Hilariously Named Snow Plow Fleet
Winter is coming but snow plows in Moline are more than ready for it with some hilarious names. Earlier this year, there was a contest to name some of Moline's snow plow fleet. Because why shouldn't snow plows have a fun name? Cleaning snow off the road isn't super glam but you can at least have some fun with it. The city has released the top 10 names that will plow the snow off of Moline roads this season and get ready...winter doesn't stand a chance against these guys.
Catch Little Hurt at the Raccoon Motel
It’s not easy moving on from fronting a band that’s had international success, over 200 million cumulative streams and critical acclaim from Billboard and Rolling Stone but sometimes a singer has to tell his own story. Little Hurt will be performing his original music in his style that straddles the line between alternative and pop […]
ourquadcities.com
Group gives back to the community with drive-up turkey giveaway
Some area merchants and residents combined forces to give back to the community for the holidays. For the third year, free turkeys were given away in a drive-through event along 3rd St. and Fillmore St. in Davenport. Anyone could pull up curbside to get a free turkey. The group of friends and neighbors have given away an estimated 1,000+ turkeys over the course of three years.
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Corydon Times-Republican
Watch now: Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade
Balloon handlers save the day as a gust of wind tries to take Kermit the Frog during Davenport's Festival of Trees parade on Saturday. Locations — JOHNSTON — At first, Scott Brennan was not sure if Iowa was getting a fair shake. Iowa still will have one statewide...
wglc.net
Princeton Fire Department reports busy Monday
PRINCETON – The Princeton Fire Department reported a busy Monday, with two separate calls for fires to be extinguished. Around 10:30 AM they were called to the 500 block of South Main Street for a vehicle on fire. Later that same day, around 2:30 PM, crews were called to the 600 block of East Peru Street in Princeton for a multi level dwelling that had smoke showing. The fire department quickly contained the blaze to the kitchen area. The cause of both fires remains under investigation, and no injuries were reported.
aroundptown.com
Erie’s Hometown Hero
Recently Whitney Misfeldt with Modern Woodmen of America, with an office in Erie, announced a Hometown Hero Award Winner. Pastor Tiffany Garcea from the Erie United Methodist Church was honored with an award and a donation to the charity Fostering Dignity. Every year, Modern Woodmen’s 2,500 chapters and 800 youth...
‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says
A Muscatine company that operates a large, gas-powered dryer to process sand that it sells has failed for decades to obtain permits to update and operate it, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Northern Filter Media has operated just south of Muscatine for more than a hundred years, processing sand and gravel to […] The post ‘Major source’ of air pollution operated without permits for decades, DNR says appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Comments / 0