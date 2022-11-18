ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

'Sad case for everyone': Akron man sentenced to life in prison for fatally stabbing neighbor

By Stephanie Warsmith, Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UCBQm_0jFiQNKa00

An Akron man wept and apologized to the family of the neighbor he fatally stabbed Thursday afternoon after pleading guilty to murder.

Summit County Common Pleas Judge Kathryn Michael immediately sentenced Aaron Roberts-Byrd to life in prison with possible parole after 15 years, the required penalty.

Jury selection in Roberts-Byrd’s trial was scheduled to start Thursday afternoon. He instead accepted an agreement with prosecutors that required he plead guilty to murder in exchange for the other charges − including aggravated murder − being dropped.

Job Esau Perry, Roberts-Byrd’s attorney, said his client was remorseful and accepted responsibility for his actions.

“Now, he’s going to do his time and hopefully emerge a better person on the other end,” Perry said. “This is a sad case for everyone involved.”

Roberts-Byrd, 30, got into a fight on the afternoon of July 2 with Coy Oswalt, 36, at the Hill Chateau Apartments, 26 E. Tallmadge Ave., where they both lived. Roberts-Byrd stabbed Oswalt in the neck with a hunting knife.

Oswalt was found near an interior stairwell and was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General where he was pronounced dead.

A police officer found Roberts-Byrd outside the building and a knife was recovered in the area.

The incident was captured on a surveillance camera at the apartment building.

Roberts-Byrd’s original charges were one count each of aggravated murder and felonious assault and two counts of murder. The murder charges involved different parts of state law.

Stephanie Warsmith can be reached at swarsmith@thebeaconjournal.com, 330-996-3705 and on Twitter: @swarsmithabj.

Comments / 7

Lisa Brown
4d ago

he'll be charged but the neighbor probably been harassing him for years and city of Akron and prosecutor dismissed them so enough is enough he probably couldn't handle it no more, thank Akron, I feel his pain if this is the case

Reply
8
Rick Wright
4d ago

Most things are not worth killing someone over.

Reply
12
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKYC

Man gets 28 years to life in prison for 2018 Akron barbershop murder

AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will potentially serve the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting at a barbershop more than four years ago. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien sentenced 29-year-old Salah Mahdi on Tuesday, further stating that the convicted killer will be eligible for parole after 28 years. A jury convicted Mahdi three weeks ago on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having a weapon under disability.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Man in wheelchair robbed outside Akron gas station, suspect arrested

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers arrested a 34-year-old man Monday after police said he robbed a 73-year-old wheelchair user outside an Akron gas station. The incident took place around 11 a.m. at the Circle K located at East Exchange Street. According to Akron police, Hasan Jabbar allegedly approached the victim...
AKRON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland man charged with selling narcotics that led to fatal overdose

CLEVELAND — A 54-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with selling narcotics that resulted in a fatal overdose earlier this year. According to the Department of Justice, in a superseding indictment, Rubin Austin has been charged with distributing a heroin, fentanyl and fluorofentanyl mixture to a victim, who later suffered a fatal overdose after ingesting the substance. Austin has also been charged with additional counts of distribution of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack); possession with intent to distribute of heroin, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl and cocaine base (crack) and use of a communications facility to facilitate a drug trafficking offense.
CLEVELAND, OH
People

Ohio Mom Led Daughter, Others to Believe Girl Had a Terminal Illness. But It Was All a Lie

Lindsey Abbuhl was sentenced four to six years, but could be released in six months if she meets 'behavioral standards' A Canton, Ohio, mom was sentenced to prison after she received money and gifts from a community that believed her daughter was dying. Lindsey Abbuhl pleaded guilty to one count of child endangerment and once count of theft. She was sentenced to four to six years in prison and ordered to pay $8,529.90 in restitution, FOX8 reported. Abbuhl claimed her daughter's central nervous system was failing and her...
CANTON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy