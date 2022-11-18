Read full article on original website
whatcom-news.com
Northwest Recycling acquired by Skagit-based company
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Northwest Recycling according to a press release dated today, Tuesday, November 22nd. Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and, until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County.
kpug1170.com
Lynden company, residents providing turkeys for local families
LYNDEN, Wash. – Over 250 families will have a turkey for their Thanksgiving feast this year thanks to a local insurance agency and generous residents. Brown and Brown Insurance of Lynden says their 11th annual Turkey Drive provided about 3,400 pounds of turkey to local food banks. Brown and...
kpug1170.com
Local agencies preparing for possible demise of Twitter
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local governments and other agencies are letting people know where to find them if Twitter goes silent. New owner Elon Musk’s demand that workers go “hardcore” or resign with severance has caused an exodus of Twitter employees, prompting concern that the social network will collapse.
KGMI
Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting
Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
We compared Thanksgiving grocery prices at Bellingham stores. Here’s what we found
We checked prices for turkey, green beans, potatoes, stuffing, gravy and pumpkin pie.
Western Front
Babygreens relocates from downtown Bellingham to Fairhaven
Babygreens celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 915 Harris Ave. on Oct. 29. The plant shop was previously in downtown Bellingham on West Chestnut Street. Owner Nick Meza said he had been planning to relocate to Fairhaven for a couple of years leading up to the move.
Restaurant reopens, flower shop set to close and Bellingham holiday market planned
Plus, a new business offers coffee and Wander Brewing beer to customers.
Didn’t buy enough turkey? These Bellingham stores will be open on Thanksgiving
The Bellingham Herald checked on which stores will be open on the holiday and Friday, Nov. 25.
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
MyNorthwest.com
False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound
A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
Man arrested after assault and robbery of Smokey Point coffee stand
A man was arrested after assaulting a barista and robbing a Smokey Point coffee stand Monday morning, according to the Marysville Police Department. At about 8:30 a.m. Monday, a man forced his way into the Smokey Point coffee stand, where he assaulted a barista and demanded money. After the man...
lyndentribune.com
Briefly: Lynden and the surrounding areas in the news, Nov. 16, 2022
Lighthouse Mission serving Thanksgiving to hundreds. Lighthouse Mission Ministries in Bellingham will bring back the community aspect of its annual Thanksgiving dinner, which is offered to hundreds of hungry and/or homeless people in the community.
KOMO News
Witness reported seeing debris coming off plane that crashed in Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — Update: On Nov. 19, officials confirmed four people total died in the crash. The original story is below. Investigators are probing what caused a newly-manufactured plane to crash during a flight Friday morning, killing the two people on board. The crash happened just before 10:30...
Plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation crashes, burns in Washington State after wings fall off during test
A plane registered to Copper Mountain Aviation in Anchorage that was testing out a new cargo modification crashed and burned in Snohomish County, Washington on Friday morning. A wing appeared to have come off the plane and landed at a distance from the main fiery crash. The plane crash killed two four people onboard.
There’s a fire on the mountain. Here’s what Whatcom residents should do
A fire put on a dramatic show for some Whatcom County residents in the evening twilight this week.
Whatcom will see weather Tuesday that might seem unusual
Mt. Baker Ski Area was open on a weekday schedule, but officials were warning winter sports enthusiasts about a variable snow base.
kpug1170.com
Blaine resident offers to match donations for Boys and Girls Club
BLAINE, Wash. – An anonymous resident in Blaine is offering up a large donation to their local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of Whatcom County but needs help from the community. The Northern Light reports the local donor has promised to match $30,000 in donations to the...
Round 1 of the Whatcom County Taco Bracket is now open. Vote for your favorite taco spots
Voting closes at noon on Monday. Taco chance on these restaurants.
WSDOT sends ADA non-compliance letter to City of Lake Stevens
LAKE STEVENS, Wash. — Lake Stevens is at risk of losing federal money because city curbs are not meeting ADA compliance standards. The city says it is working on a plan to address the problem. Shane Oden lives in Lake Stevens and has a photo collection of curbs and...
