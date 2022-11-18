ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

whatcom-news.com

Northwest Recycling acquired by Skagit-based company

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — Skagit County-based Lautenbach Recycling has acquired Northwest Recycling according to a press release dated today, Tuesday, November 22nd. Northwest Recycling provides commercial cardboard and steel recycling along with storage container rentals in Whatcom County and, until 2021, provided processing of all residential curbside recycling in Whatcom County.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Lynden company, residents providing turkeys for local families

LYNDEN, Wash. – Over 250 families will have a turkey for their Thanksgiving feast this year thanks to a local insurance agency and generous residents. Brown and Brown Insurance of Lynden says their 11th annual Turkey Drive provided about 3,400 pounds of turkey to local food banks. Brown and...
LYNDEN, WA
kpug1170.com

Local agencies preparing for possible demise of Twitter

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Local governments and other agencies are letting people know where to find them if Twitter goes silent. New owner Elon Musk’s demand that workers go “hardcore” or resign with severance has caused an exodus of Twitter employees, prompting concern that the social network will collapse.
BELLINGHAM, WA
KGMI

Swatting targets schools in Bellingham, Blaine and across region

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Schools in Bellingham and around the region have been targeted with so-called “swatting” reports Tuesday. Whatcom County 911 received a report of shots fired in a classroom at Sehome High School just after 10 a.m. Police responded and the school was placed on lockdown,...
BELLINGHAM, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Several Western Washington high schools target of apparent swatting

Several Western Washington high schools were the targets of apparent swatting Tuesday, after multiple false reports of possible threats all ended up cleared. Sedro-Woolley High School received a call regarding an active threat, and units with Upper Skagit Tribal, Skagit County Sheriff’s Office and Burlington Police Department responded. After...
TACOMA, WA
Western Front

Babygreens relocates from downtown Bellingham to Fairhaven

Babygreens celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 915 Harris Ave. on Oct. 29. The plant shop was previously in downtown Bellingham on West Chestnut Street. Owner Nick Meza said he had been planning to relocate to Fairhaven for a couple of years leading up to the move.
BELLINGHAM, WA
alaskasnewssource.com

4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes

SNOHOMISH, Wash. (AP) - Investigators say four people are dead after a fiery plane crash Friday northeast of Seattle. The Seattle Times reports that authorities on Saturday confirmed four people died in the crash. First responders initially reported that two people had died. Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

False reports of school shooters prompt lockdowns across Puget Sound

A series of false reports about active school shootings, known as “swatting,” occurred around the Puget Sound region Tuesday morning, prompting school lockdowns and, in some cases, evacuations. This happened in Thurston, Snohomish, Pierce, Skagit, and Whatcom Counties. Thurston County Sheriff’s Deputies said the call came in before...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
kpug1170.com

Blaine resident offers to match donations for Boys and Girls Club

BLAINE, Wash. – An anonymous resident in Blaine is offering up a large donation to their local chapter of the Boys and Girls Club of Whatcom County but needs help from the community. The Northern Light reports the local donor has promised to match $30,000 in donations to the...
BLAINE, WA

