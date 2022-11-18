Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Hits 25 Millions Players In Less Than a Week
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 launched just last week, but the battle royale sequel has already surpassed the 25 million player milestone. The official Call of Duty series account thanked Warzone 2.0 players for the achievement on Twitter, where some users met the announcement with a mixture of fanfare and complaints over unstable server connections.
Warzone 2.0: The 16 Biggest Changes From the Original Warzone
The long-awaited Warzone 2.0 is here, and with it comes all kinds of quality of life improvements, a brand new map, and loads of new weapons and gameplay changes. So ride along with Youtuber Expel as they break down everything you need to know before hopping into Warzone 2.0. Warzone...
Weird Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Hack Lets You Run Twice as Fast
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are full of technical problems, and the community has uncovered a hack that lets your Trainer sprint across the Paldea region at double speed. First discovered on Reddit, players discovered that you can run twice as fast simply by connecting two controllers at once and holding both left joysticks down.
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 Glitch Causes Frustration as Players Turn Invisible
Call of Duty: Warzone 2 players have become frustrated at a glitch that turns some enemies completely invisible. As reported by PCGamesN, several players including YouTube user SuperEvan are sharing gameplay on Twitter (below) that shows them being shot and killed in Warzone 2, seemingly from nowhere, before the opponent's Kill Cam shows them standing in what should be plain sight.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Duplication Glitch Lets You Clone Shiny Pokémon
A newly discovered glitch in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet allows the player to very simply duplicate Pokémon, including the incredibly rare shiny ones. As reported by Nintendo Everything, YouTuber Austin John Plays uploaded a video detailing the glitch and how it lets players clone any wild pocket monster in the game.
Team Ninja Responds to Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden Reboot Reports
Nioh developer Team Ninja has responded to rumours that it's planning to reboot the Dead or Alive and Ninja Gaiden franchises, indicating that we probably won't see a revival anytime soon. Speaking to VGC, Team Ninja's creative director Tom Lee said that, despite showing both franchises at a conference under...
Atomic Heart is a Smart Shooter Packed Full of Surprises
Atomic Heart wears its influences on its sleeve. It’s a graphic first-person shooter packed with superpower-like abilities and owes a lot to classics of the genre, Bioshock and Half-Life. However, that doesn’t mean it hasn’t got many of its own unique ideas and surprises also hidden up that same sleeve, and from playing a considerable amount of Mundfish’s debut, I’ve found there’s a lot to be excited about.
First 20 Minutes of Gungrave GORE Gameplay
Here’s the first 20 minutes of gameplay of the brand new Gungrave game, Gungrave G.O.R.E, running on a PS5. Gungrave GORE is a third-person action shooter where you control Grave, the hired killer made so popular from the anime. Shoot, grab, bash, and blow up enemies by the hundreds as you work to make your kills as stylish as possible, set against the backdrop of a futuristic mafia crime story.
Dark Envoy - Official Gameplay Trailer
Take a look at gameplay, battles, the world, and more in this new trailer for Dark Envoy, an upcoming tactical RPG with real-time combat. In Dark Envoy, you control a party of relic hunters wandering across the land of Jäan with their companions. The game combines a skill-based combat system built on classes and specializations with diverse tactical options of approaching your battles. The game features a full online co-op mode.
IGN Live Presents Guilty Gear Strive New Character Reveal
Join IGN's Mitchell Saltzman for an exclusive reveal of the newest character update for Guilty Gear Strive. Mitchell, will be joined by Riku Ozawa, eSports manager at Arc System Works, and Ken Miyauchi, producer on Guilty Gear Strive for a hands on demo and moveset breakdown. Guilty Gear fans, you won't want to miss this!
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - Where to Find Roaring Moon
*Spoiler Warning* In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Roaring Moon, a powerful Paradox Pokemon only available in Pokemon Scarlet after reaching the endgame. 00:00 Spoiler Warning. 00:12 Beat the Right Game. 00:22 Fast Travel To The Right Research Station. 00:32 Roaring...
TM Locations - Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
This page covers all Technical Machines, AKA TMs, you can use in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. TMs are items in Pokemon Sword and Shield that can be used to teach moves to Pokemon. In Scarlet and Violet, TMs are once again one-time used items. You gain TMs by finding them...
Trigon: Space Story - Official Celestial Sights 2 Trailer
The Trigon: Space Story - Celestial Sights 2 Trailer shows off the latest update coming to the game featuring new content, fixes, and technical updates to this sci-fi adventure rogue-like. The update also comes packed with performance optimizations like MSAA, FXAA, and TAA with improved visuals across the board. Trigon: Space Story is available now for PC, macOS, and Linux via Steam, Epic Games Store, and the Gameforge Client.
Epic Claims Google Paid Activision $360 Million to Not Compete; Call of Duty Developer Responds
Epic Games has alleged that Google paid Activision Blizzard approximately $360 million to prevent the company from competing against the Play Store. This is according to court documents about Project Hug obtained by Reuters. Project Hug or the Apps and Games Velocity Program from Google is the popular tech company's...
Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent - Official Therion Trailer
Meet Therion, A solitary thief whose origins and motivations are shrouded in mystery. Being a master of disguise and infiltration, Therion is sure to set terror into those that are wealthy and highborn. Check out the latest Octopath Traveler: Champions of the Continent trailer to see gameplay of Therion.
The Full Story Behind Ragnarok's Newest Weapon
This article contains late-game spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. In the final third of God of War Ragnarok you obtain the Draupnir Spear, the third and final weapon in Kratos’ Norse adventure arsenal. Creating a new weapon for Kratos was naturally a major task for the development team at Santa Monica Studio, and game director Eric Williams has revealed just how the spear became a reality, what ideas were cut, and why they didn’t just let players wield Thor’s hammer.
Steam Autumn Sale: From God of War to Cyberpunk 2077, Here Are the Best Deals on Offer Right Now
The Steam Autumn Sale is finally here, featuring great deals on your favorite titles. The week-long fest will take place until November 29, and players can currently take a gander through all deals and offers available on Steam right now. Players can expect to see discounts on titles, which are playable on PC and Valve's new portable console, Steam Deck.
The Three Things That Needed to Happen in God of War Ragnarok, According to Cory Barlog
Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for God of War Ragnarok. According to God of War 2018’s director Cory Barlog, the sequel God of War Ragnarok needed to have these three things, without fail. This article contains details from an interview in a special spoilercast episode of Beyond. Spoilers...
World of Warcraft: Dragonflight – Dragonriding 101
Explore the Dragon Isles with an all-new, skill-based form of aerial movement: Dragonriding. Obtain and personalise your very own drake, before conquering challenges and upgrading your abilities to fly faster and further. Sponsored by Blizzard. Soar to adventurous new heights with World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, launching at midnight on 28th...
Get a Framed PSP 1000 Model for $119 for Black Friday
With the holidays quickly approaching, Black Friday is a good time of the year to start buying gifts for your loved ones (and save some cash in the process). If you are looking for a creative and artsy gift idea for the tech lover in your life, Grid Studio's hosting a Black Friday deal on their website with up to 48% off.
