Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2 — Find Out Their Second Son's Unique Name

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are now a family-of-four!

The blonde beauty gave birth to her and her famous husband's second child, a baby boy, on Thursday, November 17, with their rep confirming to an outlet, "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz."

Luckily, "It was an easy birth that took around 45 minutes," the rep shared. "Mom and baby are happy and healthy.”

Shortly after their little one's arrival, the Hills: New Beginnings stars revealed via Snapchat that they chose Ryker for their baby boy’s moniker. Alongside a selfie of Montag in her hospital bed, she wrote "Ryker Pratt," while covering her infant’s face with a blue heart emoji.

Montag also took to her Instagram Story to share another bed selfie, with her baby's face not visible, and wrote, "Thank you Jesus!"

The reality star couple — who already shares 5-year-old son Gunner — announced they had another bun in the oven in June, with Montag, 36, gushing to Us Weekly at the time, "I couldn’t be more excited . I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer."

Explaining that she, "just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for," Montag confessed she "kept praying" to add a little one to their brood.

After months of struggling to get pregnant, Montag admitted she "accepted" that she may not be " meant to have another kid " — but it didn't change her desire. "I just get so emotional about it.”

The Hills alum were very vocal about their plans to give their son a sibling despite experiencing fertility struggles over the years. In order to increase her chances, Montag had a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure in 2021 and later turned to more unconventional methods to increase her chances of conceiving.

And after 18 months of trying to get pregnant, the couple was successful, introducing their baby boy to the world nine months later.

A rep confirmed the birth of Ryker to Entertainment Tonight .