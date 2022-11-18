ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OK! Magazine

Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby No. 2 — Find Out Their Second Son's Unique Name

By Nikki Schuster
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kfNxa_0jFiQCcb00
mega

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are now a family-of-four!

The blonde beauty gave birth to her and her famous husband's second child, a baby boy, on Thursday, November 17, with their rep confirming to an outlet, "Heidi delivered a baby boy at 11:31 a.m. on Thursday, November 17, weighing 7 lb. and 9 oz."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RAlah_0jFiQCcb00
mega

Luckily, "It was an easy birth that took around 45 minutes," the rep shared. "Mom and baby are happy and healthy.”

HEIDI MONTAG, KELLY ROWLAND, KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN, MORE STARS WHO HAVE GOTTEN BREAST IMPLANTS: BEFORE & AFTER PLASTIC SURGERY PHOTOS

Shortly after their little one's arrival, the Hills: New Beginnings stars revealed via Snapchat that they chose Ryker for their baby boy’s moniker. Alongside a selfie of Montag in her hospital bed, she wrote "Ryker Pratt," while covering her infant’s face with a blue heart emoji.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RAtJL_0jFiQCcb00
mega

Montag also took to her Instagram Story to share another bed selfie, with her baby's face not visible, and wrote, "Thank you Jesus!"

The reality star couple — who already shares 5-year-old son Gunner — announced they had another bun in the oven in June, with Montag, 36, gushing to Us Weekly at the time, "I couldn’t be more excited . I don’t know who I’m the most excited for — myself or Gunner or Spencer."

Explaining that she, "just felt like something was missing. I felt like a person was missing in our family that I had this intense love for," Montag confessed she "kept praying" to add a little one to their brood.

SPENCER PRATT DISHES ON BEING PERCEIVED AS THE VILLAIN FOLLOWING 'THE HILLS': 'I DIDN'T GET TO BE BATMAN, I ONLY GOT TO BE THE JOKER'

After months of struggling to get pregnant, Montag admitted she "accepted" that she may not be " meant to have another kid " — but it didn't change her desire. "I just get so emotional about it.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36GMSn_0jFiQCcb00
mega

The Hills alum were very vocal about their plans to give their son a sibling despite experiencing fertility struggles over the years. In order to increase her chances, Montag had a hysteroscopic polypectomy procedure in 2021 and later turned to more unconventional methods to increase her chances of conceiving.

And after 18 months of trying to get pregnant, the couple was successful, introducing their baby boy to the world nine months later.

A rep confirmed the birth of Ryker to Entertainment Tonight .

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram

Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Roadtrips To Disneyland With BFF After Robyn Admits She Wouldn't 'Blame' Her For Leaving Kody

Off to the Happiest Place on Earth! Sister Wives star Meri Brown is roadtripping away from her troubles as Season 17 of the hit TLC show delves into her ongoing marital issues with her estranged husband Kody. The mother-of-one — she shares son, Leon, 27, with the Brown family patriarch — took to Instagram to share her latest, exciting travel plans."Full Yeti, full tank of gas, sunnies, ready to go! Disneyland here we come!" she captioned the selfie. "See you soon @blairmichael12." 'IT DOESN'T MATTER HOW OTHERS SEE YOU': MERI BROWN PREACHES POSITIVITY AFTER KODY ASKS 'SISTER WIVES' TO 'CONFORM...
OK! Magazine

'DWTS' Pro Cheryl Burke 'Scared' To Carry Baby Due To Body Dysmorphia: 'It Affects My Whole Life'

Cheryl Burke has opened up about what she thinks motherhood might look like for her post divorce. During the Wednesday, October 2, episode of her podcast "Burke In The Game" the Dance Moms star sat down with her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd, to explain why she would prefer adopting instead of giving birth naturally after calling it quits with Matthew Lawrence. "Honestly, I am so scared to carry my own baby," Burke told her longtime pal, explaining her deeply rooted fear of gaining weight and battle with body dysmorphia. "It affects my whole life and I...
RadarOnline

'Don't Need Her Drama': Casey Anthony’s Mom Severed Ties With Her Years Before She Blamed Dad George For Daughter Caylee’s Death

Casey Anthony was cut off by her mom Cindy years before she came forward to accuse her dad George of being responsible for her 2-year-old daughter Caylee’s death, RadarOnline.com has learned.According to sources, Cindy insisted, “I don’t need her drama” years after Casey beat the rap for murdering her daughter.Since Casey’s ex-cop dad, George, suffered spine and brain damage when his Toyota 4Runner rolled three times in a Daytona Beach, Fla., crash in 2018, Cindy said she stopped all contact with her wild child. “She and I agreed it’s just better we don’t talk,” revealed Cindy. “As much as I...
Glamour

Serena Williams' Husband Alexis Ohanian Had the Best Response to Being Dissed by Drake

Alexis Ohanian is proud to be Serena Williams' “groupie.”. On November 4, Drake dropped Her Loss, a new collaborative album with 21 Savage, which featured a pointed jab at the Reddit cofounder. “Sidebar, Serena, your husband a groupie,” Drake raps on the track "Middle of the Ocean," adding, “He claim we don't got a problem but no, boo, it is like you comin' for sushi.”
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery’s Baby Boy’s Name Explained

Scotty McCreery introduced his fans to Merrick Avery McCreery on Tuesday (Oct. 25). Wife Gabi delivered the baby boy on Oct. 24 at 4:34AM in Raleigh, N.C., and fans immediately noticed the unusual name choice. "I'm no longer the last male McCreery," the singer says, celebrating. Gabi's father is also...
RALEIGH, NC
HollywoodLife

Al B. Sure Walks In Hospital Gown In 1st Photo After Waking Up From 2 Month Coma: ‘Alive, Awake & On The Mend’

Al B. Sure is making great progress in his recovery after spending the past two months in a coma. The new jack swing icon, 54, shared an update on his treatment, revealing that he’d walked for the first time, in a tweet on Monday, October 31. The singer was seen wearing a hospital gown and walking alongside two nurses in the hospital, and it seemed like he was doing well.
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

155K+
Followers
5K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy