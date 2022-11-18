ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Va. News: DNA revelations and write-in candidate success

A teenager who wasn’t on the ballot has been elected to the Timberville Town Council. And DNA research has produced some stunning news for a Fredericksburg man. Those have been among the most read stories over the past week at the Virginia Public Access Project’s Va. news link.
