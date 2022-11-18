Read full article on original website
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune awayAsh JurbergAtlanta, GA
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
Fellow music lovers unite! It’s that time of the week when we come together and pick out the concerts we’ll be going to – if not all of them. Per usual, the city is bringing out several talented artists for us to enjoy throughout the week. So, let’s get started!
atlantanewsfirst.com
Exclusive: Legend T.I. talks new restaurant, Atlanta’s impact on culture, music
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta icon T.I. is best known as an award-winning rapper, actor, producer, entrepreneur, and businessman around the world. He recently added restaurant owner to his growing portfolio of accolades. T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened his Trap City Cafe in September after...
atlantanewsfirst.com
17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
AccessAtlanta
3 must-try holiday recipes approved by Atlanta food royalty
It’s that time of year when families and friends gather around the table to eat, drink and possibly engage in their once-a-year political debates (let’s hope not!). Whatever Thanksgiving Day entails, it’s always made better by an immaculate spread. With so many celebrities, chefs and even influencers...
Shine Light Show returns to Lawrenceville’s Coolray Field
Shine Light Show debuts at Lawrencville’s Coolray Field.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta to replace 1970s-era helicopters
Police officers in Atlanta are flying helicopters that are nearly 50 years old. An aide to Mayor Andre Dickens says replacing the old equipment, one that is from the Vietnam era, is long overdue.
First Metro Atlanta Whataburger To Open November 28
Following Kennesaw debut late-November 2022, 10 additional metro Atlanta locations planned for 2023, more than 50 over the next seven years.
atlantanewsfirst.com
INTERVIEW: Bow Wow’s mom re-releases autobiography
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teresa Caldwell is perhaps best known as the mother of rapper Bow Wow. She considers another part of her identity much more important: domestic violence survivor. Caldwell joined Atlanta News First to talk about her autobiography I Once Was Her and her efforts to...
fox5atlanta.com
Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak
ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport, interstates seeing Thanksgiving holiday travel rush
ATLANTA - The roads and the skies will be quite busy today in metro Atlanta as eager travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the entire year, and the world's busiest airport is already seeing the crowds. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International...
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know
There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
AccessAtlanta
PHOTOS: DaBaby Performs at Tabernacle
DaBaby performs at “Baby On Baby 2” tour at Tabernacle on November 17, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Ronald R Williams III.
2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition
State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away
If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
WSB-TV Atlanta
Doctors encourage neighbors to take precaution as respiratory illnesses are on the rise
ATLANTA — As millions of people hit the road and take to the skies for the holidays, there is a warning about the increase in respiratory illnesses from the triple-demic of influenza, COVID-19 and RSV, especially as families get together. Cases of RSV have been climbing among children. But...
Grecian Gyro to serve free meals this Thanksgiving
A local metro Atlanta restaurant is serving a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need this year. The Grecian Gyro in Hapeville will be open for business Thursday, serving up free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to a press release. “This can be anyone from first responders working on […] The post Grecian Gyro to serve free meals this Thanksgiving appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘Caring for Others’ helping feed thousands of Atlanta families ahead of Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With Thanksgiving just a week away, “Caring for Others” is gearing up to put food on the table for thousands of families. Organizers tell Atlanta News First since the first distribution event they have seen an increase in the number of individuals needing help with feeding their families.
