Atlanta, GA

AccessAtlanta

5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week

Fellow music lovers unite! It’s that time of the week when we come together and pick out the concerts we’ll be going to – if not all of them. Per usual, the city is bringing out several talented artists for us to enjoy throughout the week. So, let’s get started!
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive held in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More than a thousand families were provided turkeys and other food supplies at Atlanta native and rapper T.I.’s 17th annual Harris Community Works Turkey Drive at Jackson Memorial Baptist Church on Tuesday afternoon. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and City Council member Andrea L....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Thanksgiving meals not guaranteed for everyone, nonprofits stepping up in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Thanksgiving is a time of year when we enjoy good food and family time, but for some families that meal is not always guaranteed. Data from the Georgia Food Banks Association shows even before the pandemic more than 300,000 Georgia family households relied on the Supplemental Nutritional Program (SNAP) and 66% of Georgians had to choose between food and their medical care.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

3 must-try holiday recipes approved by Atlanta food royalty

It’s that time of year when families and friends gather around the table to eat, drink and possibly engage in their once-a-year political debates (let’s hope not!). Whatever Thanksgiving Day entails, it’s always made better by an immaculate spread. With so many celebrities, chefs and even influencers...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta to replace 1970s-era helicopters

Police officers in Atlanta are flying helicopters that are nearly 50 years old. An aide to Mayor Andre Dickens says replacing the old equipment, one that is from the Vietnam era, is long overdue.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

INTERVIEW: Bow Wow’s mom re-releases autobiography

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Teresa Caldwell is perhaps best known as the mother of rapper Bow Wow. She considers another part of her identity much more important: domestic violence survivor. Caldwell joined Atlanta News First to talk about her autobiography I Once Was Her and her efforts to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Van theft turns family vacation to Atlanta into heartbreak

ATLANTA - A vacation ends in desperation after a crook steals a Florida family’s van while they were taking in the sights not far from Centennial Olympic Park. An Atlanta business owner said car break-ins and theft happen around there all too often. Joriane Horning, her husband and their...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport, interstates seeing Thanksgiving holiday travel rush

ATLANTA - The roads and the skies will be quite busy today in metro Atlanta as eager travelers head out for the Thanksgiving holiday. Wednesday is one of the busiest travel days of the entire year, and the world's busiest airport is already seeing the crowds. At Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International...
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't Know

There are many reasons to love Atlanta, and learning some interesting facts about our city just made me love it even more. If you are an Atlanta native, you probably have an extra pep in your step when you stroll through the city. What is it about our city that makes it so caught after? Is it our A-list celebrities and Hip-Hop royalties? Is it our Food and culture? Is it our status as Black Hollywood or Hotlanta? Is it because we are home to the Bull Dogs? The Atlanta Braves?
ATLANTA, GA
rolling out

2 Black women finish as finalists in Miss Georgia USA competition

State beauty pageants are taking place all over the country this season, which means the some of the most talented beauties in the state are competing for a chance to win the crown. This past weekend, the Miss Georgia USA Pageant was held in McDonough, GA at the Henry County Performing Arts Center. The event was produced by Greenwood Productions and hosted by Miss Georgia USA 2005; Tanisha Brito Chea, and Miss Georgia USA 2015; Brooke Fletcher.
MCDONOUGH, GA
atlantafi.com

These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta

Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
ATLANTA, GA
Ash Jurberg

This Atlanta billionaire is giving 95% of his fortune away

If you are Atlanta billionaire Arthur Blank- you promise to give your fortune away. In 1978, Bernie Marcus and Arthur Blank were fired from their jobs at a regional hardware store. So they decided to open their own hardware store- Home Depot. Three years later, along with investor Ken Langone, they took Home Depot public.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Grecian Gyro to serve free meals this Thanksgiving

A local metro Atlanta restaurant is serving a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone in need this year.  The Grecian Gyro in Hapeville will be open for business Thursday, serving up free meals from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 24, according to a press release.  “This can be anyone from first responders working on […] The post Grecian Gyro to serve free meals this Thanksgiving appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
HAPEVILLE, GA

