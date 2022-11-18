Updated 2022 General Election Preliminary Results – East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood

Don Wesley O’Connor, age 86 of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, previously from The Villages, Florida, and Princeton, NJ, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 7, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Butcher O’Connor for 57 years and loving father of Brent (Carrie) O’Connor of Bordentown, NJ, Dianne O’Connor (Jeff) Yentzer of Harrisburg, Pa. Debbie (Paul) Matisse of Mechanicsburg, Pa, and Susan Irvine (Bob) of Malvern, Pa. He was the treasured “Grandad” of 13 grandchildren, Chris (Justine) , Brad and Robert Tyler (Krystyna) Matisse, Ali (Josh) Jonas, Kelly, Casey, Jake and Alanna Irvine, Cody Yentzer, Erica (Mike) Boccellari, Brent Jr., Sabrina and Trista O’Connor and 6 great grandchildren. He was Uncle Don to Judy (Bill) Ney of The Villages, Fl. and Joan Jamieson. He is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Gertrude O’Connor of Princeton, NJ, his brother Tom O’Connor, sister Florence Taylor.

