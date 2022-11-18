Updated 2022 General Election Preliminary Results – East Brunswick, Jamesburg, South River, and Spotswood

Read full article on original website
Marlboro council members vote to keep police dispatch operations in-house
MARLBORO — Police dispatch services in Marlboro will continue to be provided by the Marlboro Police Department and will not be outsourced to Monmouth County’s operation. During a Township Council meeting on Nov. 10, the members of the governing body unanimously voted “yes” to update Marlboro’s existing dispatch communications system and to permit the police department to continue providing the service.
Widespread power outage in Monmouth County, NJ
A high-voltage transmission line problem left more than 20,000 JCP&L customers without power on Monday morning. JCP&L spokesman Chris Hoening said that Eatontown, Middletown and Tinton Falls were hardest hit by the outage. Outages also registered on the JCP&L map in Colts Neck, Manasquan, Sea Girt, Spring Lake Heights, Spring Lake Borough and Wall Township.
Middletown officials eye Mater Dei site as possible recreation complex
MIDDLETOWN — The Township Committee in Middletown has entered into an agreement with Pinnacle Indoor Sports, Louisville, Ky., for the provision of a conceptual design of a recreation complex at 538 Church St. on property that previously housed Mater Dei High School and later Mater Dei Prep. During a...
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
Burlington County encourages school and community groups to participate in recycling challenge
Burlington County is partnering with the Trex Company to make it easier for local schools and community groups to recycle plastic film products. Schools and community groups collecting plastic bags and film as part of Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge can now use Burlington County’s Robert C. Shinn Jr. Recycling Center in Westampton as a convenient drop-off location, according to a press release through Burlington County.
Pirone Lambros, Sacks earn enough votes for another term on the Princeton Council
Incumbent Princeton Council members Michelle Pirone Lambros and Mia Sacks have been re-elected to their second terms on the governing body in the November general election. Pirone Lambros and Sacks ran unopposed for two seats on the Princeton Council. The two Democrats will serve a three-year term on the council.
Power Outage Hits 27K Customers In Monmouth County
About 27,000 electric customers were without power Monday morning in southern Monmouth County. The exact cause of the widespread outage was not immediately known. More than half of the homes and businesses had their power restored by noon, according to an outage tracker map provided by Jersey Central Power & Light.
Democrats take hold of seats on Hightstown Borough Council
Incumbent Hightstown Borough Councilman Joshua Jackson and his running mate, Todd Frantz, have been elected to the Hightstown Borough Council in the November general election. Jackson and Frantz, who are Democrats, ran unopposed for a three-year term on the Hightstown Borough Council. Jackson received 1,131 votes and Frantz earned 1,098...
Incumbent school board members to serve on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education
Incumbent school board members Deborah Bronfeld, Susan Kanter and Dafna Kendal have earned enough votes in the November school board election to keep their seats on the Princeton Public Schools Board of Education. Kanter was the top vote-getter with 4,936 votes, followed by Kendal with 4,591 votes and Bronfeld, who...
Classic ice cream chain closes another NJ location
TOMS RIVER — The opportunity to grab a Fribble or Happy Ending sundae continues to become more scarce in New Jersey. The ice cream restaurant chain Friendly's has permanently closed its Toms River location along Route 37. The township was once home to four locations. Now it's down to...
Princeton to hold open house on Master Plan
Princeton residents can weigh in on the town’s Master Plan, which is a work in progress, at a special open house at the Princeton Public Library. The open house will run from 4-7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the Princeton Public Library’s Community Room, officials said. The library is located at 65 Witherspoon St.
Don Wesley O’Connor, 86
Don Wesley O’Connor, age 86 of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, previously from The Villages, Florida, and Princeton, NJ, passed away at home peacefully, surrounded by his family on November 7, 2022. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Butcher O’Connor for 57 years and loving father of Brent (Carrie) O’Connor of Bordentown, NJ, Dianne O’Connor (Jeff) Yentzer of Harrisburg, Pa. Debbie (Paul) Matisse of Mechanicsburg, Pa, and Susan Irvine (Bob) of Malvern, Pa. He was the treasured “Grandad” of 13 grandchildren, Chris (Justine) , Brad and Robert Tyler (Krystyna) Matisse, Ali (Josh) Jonas, Kelly, Casey, Jake and Alanna Irvine, Cody Yentzer, Erica (Mike) Boccellari, Brent Jr., Sabrina and Trista O’Connor and 6 great grandchildren. He was Uncle Don to Judy (Bill) Ney of The Villages, Fl. and Joan Jamieson. He is preceded in death by his parents Tom and Gertrude O’Connor of Princeton, NJ, his brother Tom O’Connor, sister Florence Taylor.
Six Newark, NJ residents charged in $3M stolen luxury car ring
NEWARK — The ringleader of a luxury car theft ring and five accomplices broke into their victims' homes to steal more than 30 vehicles worth millions of dollars, according to State Police. Authorities say they dismantled the $3 million theft ring spanning throughout New Jersey and New York on...
Man beaten by ‘drunk, anti-Semitic’ cop but NJ is charging him with a crime
BORDENTOWN TOWNSHIP — A man says he was beaten by a drunk off-duty cop who called him a "f**cking Jew boy" in the lobby of a hotel but is now being treated as a defendant instead of a victim. Despite having his story corroborated by a hotel employee who...
Jackson zoners expected to reconsider defeated Swanborne application
JACKSON — An application that proposed the construction of market rate housing, affordable housing and a house of worship that was denied by members of the Jackson Zoning Board of Adjustment in October is scheduled to be reconsidered by the panel at 7 p.m. Dec. 7. Swanborne, LLC, is...
News Transcript Datebook, Nov. 23
• The Monmouth County Park System will host Under the Winter Stars on Dec. 1 from 7-8 p.m. at the Sunnyside Equestrian Center, Lincroft. Meet in the Sunnyside Road parking lot. Look for key objects and constellations in the night sky with a park system naturalist. Bring a camp chair and a flashlight. Program may be cancelled due to overcast skies or inclement weather. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. Free. Details: 732-842-4000.
Pennington Council plans discussion with residents focused on Sked Street Park improvements
The Pennington Parks and Recreation Commission has proposed Sked Street Park improvements that will update playground equipment, replace the park walking path and potentially install a gazebo or covered area. The proposed improvements at the 1.06-acre Sked Street mini-park were presented to the Borough Council at the governing body’s Nov....
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
‘World’s largest’ go-kart track to open in N.J. before Christmas
A massive indoor go-kart racing course, advertised as the “world’s largest” of its kind, announced plans for a grand opening on Dec. 16, officials said. Supercharged Entertainment, which owns a go-karting track in Wrentham, Massachusetts, announced plans in August to open a second location in Edison. Stephen...
Freehold man’s alleged speeding resulted in fatal motor vehicle crash in South River
SOUTH RIVER – An 18-year-old Freehold man was allegedly speeding as his vehicle entered the intersection of Darrow Street and Virginia Street without stopping at the stop sign, which resulted in the death of a 59-year-old South River woman in October, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Police Chief Mark Tinitigan of the South River Police Department.
