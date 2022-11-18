Read full article on original website
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
Chavo Guerrero Weighs In On Dominik Mysterio’s WWE Run, Ross & Marshall Von Erich’s Potential
Chavo Guerrero recently shared his thoughts about the potential of Ross & Marshall Von Erich as well as Dominik Mysterio’s current run in WWE. Guerrero spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked about the Von Erichs, who are currently busy in MLW, as well as Dominik’s heel turn in WWE. You can check out the highlights below:
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.22.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re on the way to Deadline and that means we need to add some people to the card. There are five spots each for the Iron Survivor matches and all of them need to be filled. Other than that, we could use some matches of any kind and that is where we probably start tonight. Let’s get to it.
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending TV Return
A new report has details on a WWE star potentially returning to TV soon. Fightful reports that as of last week, Becky Lynch was expected to make her return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has kept her out since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch was unable to...
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over Results 11.20.22: Inaugural IWGP Women’s Champion Crowned
NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over took place on Sunday morning, with the first-ever IWGP Women’s Champion crowned and more. You can see the full results from the show, which took place in Tokyo at the Ariake Arena, below courtesy of Fightful:. * Clark Connors, Alex Coughlin, Gabriel Kidd &...
WWE News: 24/7 WWE Channel Coming to Foxtel Next Month, Asuka Visits Little Tokyo, Raw Video Highlights
– Foxtel in Australia has announced that it’s getting a 24/7 WWE channel coming on December 6. It will feature all the WWE premium live events as well. You can check out a promo clip on the announcement below:. – Asuka checked out Little Toky in Los Angeles in...
Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
Mia Yim’s Name Reverted On WWE Website
Mia Yim’s name change has been reversed on WWE’s official website. As reported last night, Yim got the new name of “Michin” during Monday’s episode of WWE Raw, which Yim noted on Twitter is Korean for “Crazy.” Her WWE.com profile was also updated to list her as Michin. That is no longer the case, as Yim’s profile now lists her as “Mia Yim” once again.
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
WWE Stars Attend International Pro Wrestling Museum
Several WWE stars attended the International Professional Wrestling Museum before Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens and Michael Hayes were among those who visited the museum before the taping. The museum is located in the MVP Arena in Albany, which also...
Mia Yim Gets New Name on WWE Raw
Mia Yim is now officially Michin in WWE. Yim was referred to by the name, which as Yim herself noted on Twitter means “Crazy” in Korean, during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see Yim’s post below, which includes a photo of herself and the cover...
New Match Set For Tonight’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Tuesday that Zoey Stark will take on Sol Ruca on tonight’s show. “The NXT Women’s division has been put on notice. Zoey Stark is the hunter, and they are the prey. Despite...
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival
– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Post-Survivor Series Edition of WWE SmackDown Moved to FS1 Due to PAC-12 Championship
– According to PWInsider, the December 2 edition of WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 instead of the regular FOX Network due to the FOX broadcast of the PAC-12 Football Championship Game. FS1 will air SmackDown instead at 8:00 pm EST that night. Replays will be shown on FS1 at 10:00 pm and midnight thereafter.
Marina Shafir Explains Why She Signed With AEW
Appearing recently on The Sessions with Renée Paquette, Marina Shafir confirmed her signing with AEW and offered some details behind her choice of career decision (via Fightful). She referenced the nature of the schedule on the independent circuit as a contributing factor and explained her perspective on advancement within the industry. You can read a highlight from Shafir and listen to the full episode below.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Recalls Paul Wight Being Ribbed by Vince McMahon on WWE TV
– During a recent edition of the Wrestling With Freddie podcast, actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. recalled Paul Wight, aka Big Show being ribbed on WWE TV. The segment from WWE SmackDown in 2010 saw Big Show dressed as Santa Claus, and McMahon would have him use a gimmicked chair that would break when Big Show sat on it. Prinze stated the following on the incident (via WrestlingInc.com):
Marina Shafir Discusses Why NXT Didn’t Work Out For Her
Marina Shafir spoke on The Sessions with Renee Paquette recently and shared some insight into her previous career experiences (via Wrestling Inc). She specifically referenced her time with NXT and offered a perspective on why she didn’t land on as firm a footing as some of her colleagues. You can read a highlight and listen to the complete podcast below.
Bryan Danielson Reveals When His Full-Time Wrestling Run Will End, MJF Reacts
Bryan Danielson is holding firm on his plans regarding when his full-time wrestling career will end, and MJF has thoughts on that. Danielson appeared on Ron Funches’ One Fall and, when asked about how long he plans to keep wrestling full-time, stuck firm to his previously-noted plans to end that when his current contract with AEW ends in 2024.
