The Bemidji City Council decided to table the second reading of an ordinance amending the city’s rental code. After hearing public comment from three area landlords, the council could not move forward, with the majority of the council favoring changing the occupancy limits, an issue which, according to Ward 4 council member Emelie Rivera who sat on a committee that reviewed the changes, was not part of the revision goals.

BEMIDJI, MN ・ 23 HOURS AGO