Bemidji Weekend Blotter: 11/18-11/20
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to from Friday, Nov. 18, through Sunday, Nov. 20. Officers responded to the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Dr. NW on a report of theft. Suspects were arrested and found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal substances.
Daily Archives: November 21, 2022
Body of Deceased Man Found Following House Fire North of Bemidji
The body of a Bemidji area man was found last night inside a burning home located about 12 miles north of Bemidji. According to the Bemidji Fire Department, on November 20 at approximately 7:51 p.m., firefighters responded to a report of a fire on Bittern Road in Port Hope Township. Officials also learned that an adult male was unaccounted for. Upon arriving to the scene, firefighters found a two-story residential structure fully on fire.
Man presumably killed in house fire Sunday night
A man was apparently killed in a house fire Sunday night in Port Hope Township. According to a release from the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters responded Sunday around 8 p.m. on report of a structure fire with a male unaccounted for on the 7500 block of Bittern Rd. NE.
Hunters can check CWD test results online
Hunters can check the Minnesota DNR website for chronic wasting disease test results for the deer they harvested. The first-ever report of a wild deer with CWD in the Bemidji area was announced last week in a permit area that had mandatory testing for opening weekend. The site also shows...
Bemidji City Council tables rental code amendments, secondary second reading slated for Dec. 19
The Bemidji City Council decided to table the second reading of an ordinance amending the city’s rental code. After hearing public comment from three area landlords, the council could not move forward, with the majority of the council favoring changing the occupancy limits, an issue which, according to Ward 4 council member Emelie Rivera who sat on a committee that reviewed the changes, was not part of the revision goals.
Alamano named Violence Free MN award winner
Violence Free Minnesota named United Way of Bemidji Area’s Executive Director Denae Alamano as the 2022 Community Leader Inspire Award winner. According to a release, Alamano has been in her role for the past six years and has grown the organization through their funding allocations to local nonprofits, development of needed and relevant initiatives, and growth in sustainable programming for the rural area.
