Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
alaskasnewssource.com
FastCast Nov. 22, 2022
“We appreciate that schools are the heart and soul of the community for the staff, for the parents, for the kids, the relationships that have been built,” Anchorage School District Chief Financial Officer Jim Anderson said. “So when we talk about numbers whether it’s dollars or numbers of students we’re not making light of the amazing thing that happen here at Abbott Loop every day.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Bean’s Café crafting 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving smells filled Bean’s Cafe Tuesday morning, as workers and volunteers continued to tackle the meal prep needed for the organization’s Thanksgiving week meal distributions. “So, we are really excited to be able to provide about a thousand people a Thanksgiving meal this year,”...
alaskasnewssource.com
A Vegan Friendsgiving Potluck gathers at the Nave
Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October. 4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes. Updated: 18...
alaskapublic.org
Food Bank of Alaska anticipates high demand with inflation in and pandemic aid out
At the Mountain View Community Center on Monday, the line stretched around the block well before the Food Bank of Alaska’s Thanksgiving Blessing event began. Maria Mora was there to pick up food for her family. She walked gingerly across the icy pavement, with her grandmother clinging to her side. They made their way to the back of a big truck where volunteers unloaded boxes of food.
kinyradio.com
Alaska Native corporations take argument over carbon credits revenue to court
(Alaska Beacon) - A new lawsuit pits three regional corporations against three others, in a case that could jeopardize a pact that’s guided the distribution of more than $2.5 billion. A new lawsuit threatens to upend a landmark, four-decade-old revenue sharing pact that’s guided the distribution of more than...
alaskasnewssource.com
New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Somber ASD townhall for possible closure of Abbott Loop Elementary
Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update from a UAA economic report that ranked Alaska's economic health lowest in the nation, town hall meetings held by ASD to discuss potential school closures, and the Shop Palmer program encouraging residents to keep their holiday spending local. Alaska's economic...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage artist Rhonda Scott creates images of her hometown
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Artist Rhonda Scott’s latest painting depicts a part of Anchorage she knows well. There’s a tiny image of JJ’s Lounge, Ace Hardware and the former Whaler Bar, all of which are staples of the Muldoon neighborhood. Scott is a lifelong Alaskan, and grew...
kinyradio.com
Department of Interior approves Tlingit & Haida’s first 'Fee-to-Trust' application
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The United States Department of Interior on Thursday announced that it has approved the Central Council of the Tlingit & Haida Indian Tribes of Alaska’s fee-to-trust application to place one of its land parcels into federal trust status. This is the second fee-to-trust acquisition in...
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever
Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
Pelota hiring interns for D.C. office
Although the 2022 election has not been finalized, it’s apparent to most political observers that Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat, will win election to the two-year seat representing the state of Alaska. The final results of the election will be determined at 4 pm on Wednesday by the Division...
radiokenai.com
Coast Guard Responds To Vessel Fire In The Port Of Alaska, Anchorage
The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday November 18th. At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames. The crew quickly...
alaskasnewssource.com
2nd Annual Wakanda Ball takes place in Anchorage
A new pickleball tournament was organized at the Spenard Recreation Center this week. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
alaskareporter.com
The Children’s Place awarded prestigious team 'Lights in the Night' award
During the 2022 Alaska Children’s Alliance conference in Anchorage, the team at Wasilla’s The Children’s Place received the prestigious “Lights in the Night Team” award. “This amazing team is recognized for making a significant and substantial contribution to their community.”. .link-button { border-radius: 5px; border-color:...
akbizmag.com
The Story of Three Bears: Tok was too small, cities are too big, and the retail chain’s future is just right
The Three Bears Alaska grocery and retail chain began as an unassuming roadside store and has blossomed over the decades. “We’re definitely an Alaska company,” says Three Bears’ CEO Dave Weisz. “We started in Alaska. Our employees are all Alaskan. We will be moving up in the next few years in the range of about 1,200 employees to staff all the new locations we have going on.”
alaskasnewssource.com
Holiday bazaar at the Dena'ina Center
Winter weather advisories remain in effect Sunday evening for slick and slippery travel conditions. MTA hosted the Grand Finals of their annual gaming tournament at their Wasilla location on Sunday, culminating the event that began in early October. 4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes. Updated: 6...
CNET
Watch an Astonishing Aurora and Shooting Stars Shimmer Over Alaska
Pause your scrolling. Take a deep breath. Exhale. Press play on this gorgeous video from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska. It's 17 seconds of blissful loveliness as a multicolored aurora wavers across a star-flecked sky. Look for the streaking meteors flying across the scene. The park, part...
alaskapublic.org
4 black bears euthanized after frequent visits to East Anchorage homes
Four black bears seen frequenting East Anchorage homes this year have been euthanized, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle said the department got daily calls this summer about the sow and three cubs getting into trash and birdseed. “We probably got...
alaskasnewssource.com
First ever Turdinken Pickleball tournament held in Anchorage
To celebrate their heritage, the 2nd annual Wakanda Ball took place in Anchorage. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
Comments / 0