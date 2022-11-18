ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

alaskasnewssource.com

Community raises concerns over safety in area around Sullivan Arena shelter

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - People who live and work near the Sullivan Arena, which has re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter, are concerned about crime in the area. SJ Klein owns a business just up from the arena and he’s also a member of the Fairview Community Council. Klein said since the Sullivan re-opened as an emergency homeless shelter on Oct. 1, the neighborhood has seen an uptick in crime.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

FastCast Nov. 22, 2022

“We appreciate that schools are the heart and soul of the community for the staff, for the parents, for the kids, the relationships that have been built,” Anchorage School District Chief Financial Officer Jim Anderson said. “So when we talk about numbers whether it’s dollars or numbers of students we’re not making light of the amazing thing that happen here at Abbott Loop every day.”
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Bean’s Café crafting 1,000 meals for Thanksgiving

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Thanksgiving smells filled Bean’s Cafe Tuesday morning, as workers and volunteers continued to tackle the meal prep needed for the organization’s Thanksgiving week meal distributions. “So, we are really excited to be able to provide about a thousand people a Thanksgiving meal this year,”...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

A Vegan Friendsgiving Potluck gathers at the Nave

WASILLA, AK
alaskapublic.org

Food Bank of Alaska anticipates high demand with inflation in and pandemic aid out

At the Mountain View Community Center on Monday, the line stretched around the block well before the Food Bank of Alaska’s Thanksgiving Blessing event began. Maria Mora was there to pick up food for her family. She walked gingerly across the icy pavement, with her grandmother clinging to her side. They made their way to the back of a big truck where volunteers unloaded boxes of food.
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

New Guard Smart program provides assistance to Alaska National Guard families

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard is striving to make finding answers to questions about the National Guard lifestyle easier for guard members and their families. “We call ourselves Google of the Guard,” Carissa Jones said, who works with the Solider and Family Readiness program. Starting this...
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Somber ASD townhall for possible closure of Abbott Loop Elementary

Alaska's News Source Anchor Ariane Aramburo brings you an update from a UAA economic report that ranked Alaska's economic health lowest in the nation, town hall meetings held by ASD to discuss potential school closures, and the Shop Palmer program encouraging residents to keep their holiday spending local. Alaska's economic...
PALMER, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage artist Rhonda Scott creates images of her hometown

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Artist Rhonda Scott’s latest painting depicts a part of Anchorage she knows well. There’s a tiny image of JJ’s Lounge, Ace Hardware and the former Whaler Bar, all of which are staples of the Muldoon neighborhood. Scott is a lifelong Alaskan, and grew...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskapublic.org

Anchorage’s beloved holiday star will be switched on remotely for first time ever

Anchorage’s beloved holiday star atop Mount Gordon Lyon will light up on Friday. And now, turning it on is easier than ever. The 300-foot wide star has been a bright sight for Anchorage residents looking north in the winter since the late 1980s. In years past, teams from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson had to take snowmachines up the mountain, to the star, to turn it on and off. It took a long time, said Preston Murfin, the civilian electrical work lead.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Pelota hiring interns for D.C. office

Although the 2022 election has not been finalized, it’s apparent to most political observers that Congresswoman Mary Peltola, a Democrat, will win election to the two-year seat representing the state of Alaska. The final results of the election will be determined at 4 pm on Wednesday by the Division...
ALASKA STATE
radiokenai.com

Coast Guard Responds To Vessel Fire In The Port Of Alaska, Anchorage

The Coast Guard responded to a fire aboard the vessel Atlantic Lily in the Port of Anchorage, Friday November 18th. At approximately 10 p.m., thick, black smoke was seen billowing from the exhaust stack of the 600-foot foreign-flagged tank vessel, following by a loud boom and flames. The crew quickly...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

2nd Annual Wakanda Ball takes place in Anchorage

ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskareporter.com

The Children’s Place awarded prestigious team 'Lights in the Night' award

During the 2022 Alaska Children’s Alliance conference in Anchorage, the team at Wasilla’s The Children’s Place received the prestigious “Lights in the Night Team” award. “This amazing team is recognized for making a significant and substantial contribution to their community.”. .link-button { border-radius: 5px; border-color:...
WASILLA, AK
akbizmag.com

The Story of Three Bears: Tok was too small, cities are too big, and the retail chain’s future is just right

The Three Bears Alaska grocery and retail chain began as an unassuming roadside store and has blossomed over the decades. “We’re definitely an Alaska company,” says Three Bears’ CEO Dave Weisz. “We started in Alaska. Our employees are all Alaskan. We will be moving up in the next few years in the range of about 1,200 employees to staff all the new locations we have going on.”
ALASKA STATE
alaskasnewssource.com

Holiday bazaar at the Dena'ina Center

WASILLA, AK
CNET

Watch an Astonishing Aurora and Shooting Stars Shimmer Over Alaska

Pause your scrolling. Take a deep breath. Exhale. Press play on this gorgeous video from Glacier Bay National Park and Preserve in Alaska. It's 17 seconds of blissful loveliness as a multicolored aurora wavers across a star-flecked sky. Look for the streaking meteors flying across the scene. The park, part...
ALASKA STATE
alaskapublic.org

4 black bears euthanized after frequent visits to East Anchorage homes

Four black bears seen frequenting East Anchorage homes this year have been euthanized, according to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game. Fish and Game biologist Dave Battle said the department got daily calls this summer about the sow and three cubs getting into trash and birdseed. “We probably got...
ANCHORAGE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

First ever Turdinken Pickleball tournament held in Anchorage

To celebrate their heritage, the 2nd annual Wakanda Ball took place in Anchorage. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory on Sunday for freezing rain that is expected to fall from the Susitna Valley to the Western Kenai Peninsula. Winter weather advisory for icy conditions on Sunday.
ANCHORAGE, AK

