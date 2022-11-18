Read full article on original website
Related
Gamespot
Evil West Official Launch Trailer
A dark menace consumes the American frontier. As one of the last agents in a top-secret vampire-hunting institute, you are the final line between humanity and a deep-rooted terror that now emerges from the shadows. Rise up to become a Wild West Superhero, eradicate the vampire threat and save the United States! In visceral, explosive combat, unleash hell with your firearms, lightning-fueled gauntlet and gadgets. Kill bloodthirsty monstrosities in style as a lone hunter or in co-op with a friend. Explore and fight in a narrative-driven campaign while upgrading your weapons and hunting tools. Unlock new perks to evolve your monster-slaying mastery, crafting your own playstyle to ultimately defeat the supernatural hordes.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
300-year-old 'Mermaid Mummy' with 'Human Face' and 'Tail' was Found
A 300-year-old mermaid which has a human face and a fish-like tail was found in Japan. A 12-inch long mummified creature that has a human face has been found in the Pacific Ocean, near the Japanese island Shikoku, between 1736 and 1741. Due to its eerie pointed teeth, two hands, and hair on its head and eyebrow, the creature looks like a human. However, it has a fish-like bottom with a tail.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Gamespot
Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration Deal Lets You Save Big On Gaming History
Atari is one of the most legendary names in gaming, and its history spans several consoles, arcade games, and even handheld systems. With Amazon's early Black Friday deal on the newly released Atari 50: The Anniversary Celebration, you can learn all about Atari's history and play over 100 games. Typically...
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet/Violet Glitch Lets You Run Twice As Fast With Two Controllers
Plugging in a second controller to make your character run faster sounds like the setup for a bad video game meme. However, that's exactly what some players have discovered you can do in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, even though the setup is actually a bit more complex than the viral social media posts will have you believe.
Gamespot
Two Glitches in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet You Need To Try | GameSpot News
As one popular tweet shows, yes, it is true that you can double your character's run speed in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet by pressing forward on two controllers at once. However, your Switch must be undocked, and you have to use a Joy-Con attached to the Switch, along with a wireless controller.
Gamespot
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Release Date Will Be Revealed In December With New Trailer - Report
Electronic Arts will reveal more details about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor during The Game Awards next month, according to a new report. Insider-Gaming reports that EA will announce the game's release date, show a new trailer, and confirm when preorders begin at the awards show. The announcement will be made...
Gamespot
Conquer Slopes In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet With This One Weird Trick
As you are wandering the open world of Pokemon Scarlet or Violet, you may find slopes impeding your progress. While these obstacles are intentionally placed, you can evade them with an unintentional trick: going backward. ZullieTheWitch on Twitter posted a clip of her Scarlet game. The video shows her attempting...
Gamespot
Valheim Enters A Foggy Swamp In The Mistlands Update
Valheim's Mistlands update takes its name from the games new biome, a fog-enshrouded swampland. With the new environment comes new enemies, materials, and items to craft. To help you survive the depths of the fog, you may find friends in its unfriendly depths as well as new weapons and tools to help you defeat the creatures of the mists, including new bug-like enemies and a new boss. The update also introduces a new magic system. Consuming food with the substance Eitr can fuel elemental and blood magic. However, magic requires magical staves to cast, meaning you'll have to dive deeper into cooking and crafting to become a true mage.
Gamespot
Invisible Player Glitch Are Ruining Warzone 2.0 | GameSpot News
As spotted by PCGamesN, Warzone 2.0 players have encountered an issue that causes their opponents to appear totally invisible. The glitch first became known to the community when streamer SuperEvan posted a gameplay clip to his Twitter account. That footage shows SuperEvan being downed and killed by an opponent who did not appear in his field of view, even though the killcam clearly shows that the attacker was standing directly in front of him. The replies to the streamer's tweet show a variety of examples of the glitch in action, suggesting that it may be commonplace.
Gamespot
CoD: Warzone 2.0 DMZ - How To Get All Weapon Case Event Rewards
Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0's new DMZ extraction mode includes tons of activities and rewards for you to earn in a PvPvE environment. Here we guide you through collecting all of the mode's unique Weapon Case event rewards, including an operator skin and weapon blueprint. Weapon Case events explained. DMZ's...
Gamespot
The Human Target #9 - AND WHEN I HAVE STOL'N UPON THESE SONS-IN-LAW
Christopher Chance has only a few days left to solve his own murder. His investigation has been bumpy to say the least, but will the murder of Guy Gardner finally catch up to the Human Target and end his search before the poison ends his life? Once Batman learns of his ex-teammates, disappearance, can anything stop the Dark Knight from uncovering the truth?
Gamespot
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe — Booster Course Pass - Wave 3 Release Date - Nintendo Switch
Start your engines! Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe - Booster Course Pass arrives 12/7! Available for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members at no additional cost, or on its own as paid DLC.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Director Would Love A Shot At Castlevania
God of War Ragnarok has only been out for a few weeks, but game director Eric Williams is already angling for a new IP to tackle. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny, Williams said that he wants to make a Castlevania game, and he told fans to lobby Konami to license the IP.
Gamespot
God Of War Ragnarok Director Answers Our Burning Questions
God of War Ragnarok has arrived, and it is a treasure. The PS4 and PS5 title from Santa Monica Studio launched on November 9, scoring rave reviews and earning multiple award nominations, including Game of the Year, for the upcoming The Game Awards in December. GameSpot recently sat down with...
Gamespot
How To Evolve Charcadet In Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Pokemon Violet and Scarlet are full of new Pokemon in the Paldea region for players to discover and catch. One of those new Pokemon is Charcadet, a small red knight-like Pokemon that can be quite powerful. Charcadet can evolve into either Armarouge, a Fire/Psychic Pokemon, in Scarlet or into Creuledge, a Fire/Ghost Pokemon, in Violet. Regardless of which version you are playing, you will need to obtain a special item in order to evolve Charcadet.
Gamespot
Pokemon Scarlet And Violet's Silly Glitches Have Taken Over The Internet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet released on November 17, just before last weekend. Almost immediately after players got their hands on the game, the internet became inundated with clips of glitches and bugs ranging from the terrifying to the hilarious. The glitches include simple modeling issues, improperly rendered animations, and...
Gamespot
Detective Comics #1066 - Gotham Nocturne Act I - Something in the Way, Part I; A Tale of Three Halves, Part 2 of 3
Gotham Nocturne Act I - Something in the Way, Part I; A Tale of Three Halves, Part 2 of 3 last edited by draggonguy on 11/22/22 09:36PM View full history. As the Azmer demon takes hold of the Harvey Dent side of Two-Face, it’s up to the bad side to save them both before it’s too late…that is, if Harvey will give up the identity of Batman to help them. Meanwhile, the young Orgham heir Arzen meets Bruce Wayne for the first time, and Bruce see potential in the boy.
Comments / 0