Suffolk, VA

Man dead following overnight shooting on E Washington St in Suffolk

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man is dead following an overnight shooting in Suffolk.

According to Suffolk police, the call for the domestic-related shooting came in just after 3:32 a.m. Friday from a woman who told them a man had been shot at a home in the 2500 block of East Washington Street. This is in the area of the Wilson Pines Apartments.

When they got to the scene, officers found the victim, identified as 28-year-old Demarcus Anderson, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Anderson was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police say a suspect has not yet been identified. No further information has been released.

If you have any information about this case, you can submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.

WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

