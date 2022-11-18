Read full article on original website
Related
WTVQ
EKU resident advisor charged with rape
RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) — A resident advisor at Eastern Kentucky University was arrested and charged with rape last Friday. EKU police say after Thomas Haroules was arrested, the university’s housing team immediately revoked his access to Martin Hall and suspended his residence hall duties indefinitely without pay. “The...
WTVQ
Solutions to gun violence starts at home, city leaders say
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – With a little over a month left in 2022, Lexington has well surpassed last year’s record breaking number of homicides in the city. According to the city’s crime data, Lexington has seen 40 homicides and 112 injury-involved shootings. Lexington’s third community gun violence...
WTVQ
Fayette County Public Schools responds to NAACP letter questioning principal’s suspension
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County Public Schools has released a statement in response to allegations of procedure mishandling and questions the NAACP branch in Lexington has regarding the suspension of Dunbar High School’s principal. Principal Marlon Ball was placed on administrative leave after the death of athletic director Jason Howell in early November.
WTVQ
Family, friends of Desman LaDuke march for justice
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky (WTVQ)- Nearly one month ago, 22-year old Desman LaDuke was killed by Nicholasville police. His family is still searching for answers as they cope with what happened. On Sunday, the family, friends, and supporters rallied in the streets of Nicholasville, demanding justice. “In such a hard time, I’m...
WTVQ
“It’s very daunting”: Lexington LGBTQIA+ bar owners react to Colorado Springs gay bar shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- A deadly weekend shooting at a gay club in Colorado has the LGBTQIA+ community grieving all across the country. Club Q in Colorado Springs is more than 1100 miles away from Lexington. But the effects of what took place there Saturday night are being felt in our city.
WTVQ
Cadaver dogs search area off of I-75 where human remains were found
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) Ginn requested the Kentucky Search Dog Association’s cadaver dogs to search the area off I-75 where human remains were found again on Monday. Police, robbery-homicide and forensics representatives all met with the search dog association and four cadaver dogs at 9 a.m. to continue the search for more remains.
WTVQ
Jeep stolen from Ravenna National Guard Armory, sheriff’s office says
RAVENNA, Ky. (WTVQ) — A Jeep Cherokee was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory over the weekend, the Estill County Sheriff’s Office says. According to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office, the Jeep Cherokee is a 2001 and is tan. Anyone with information is asked...
WTVQ
Drivers hit the road during a busy holiday travel week
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lois Zellman of Atlanta has a lot to be thankful for this year. “My daughter has a new house. And we’ve got a great grandchild on the way. So we’re all gonna be together. The two girls and the four grand kids and the new baby in the belly,” says Zellman.
WTVQ
Person taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after crash on Man O’ War Blvd in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a collision Tuesday between an SUV and a motorcycle. Police say the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Man O’ War Boulevard and Palumbo Drive. The investigation into the crash continues.
WTVQ
How to stay precautious amid flu, COVID and RSV season
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — With flu, COVID and RSV season here, Wild Labs, in partnership with Wild Health, is reminding people about precautions to stay healthy. Because COVID restrictions have loosened, health officials say people may be more susceptible to illness this year because their immune systems haven’t been exposed in a while.
WTVQ
City Cuts Barbershop holds 2nd annual Turkey giveaway
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – City Cuts Barbershop held its second annual turkey giveaway Sunday. The event, giving back to families in need. It was sponsored by the Christian Coleman Foundation. Coleman, a volunteer coach for Kentucky track and field who competed in the 2016 summer Olympics. The giveaway was...
WTVQ
Lexington man with dementia talks signs and diagnosis
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — November is Alzheimer’s Awareness month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, it’s a type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks. “The main things I struggle with are loss of words, or...
WTVQ
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle season
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle season Tuesday. Local leaders gathered in Frankfort at the State Capitol to launch the Salvation Army Red Kettle Christmas Campaign. “They are iconic at this time of the year. They’re a symbol of hope and love and...
WTVQ
Remembering former ABC 36 Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – We’re mourning the loss of a dear member of the ABC 36 family as former Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers was tragically killed in a helicopter crash. Myers was on assignment at WBTV in Charlotte when the helicopter went down. Pilot Chip Tayag also killed in the crash.
WTVQ
Kentucky Strongest Man and Woman competition held in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky (WTVQ)- Weight lifters in Frankfort hit the gym Sunday, not to exercise but to continue their journey towards becoming Kentucky’s strongest man and woman. A qualifier event for World’s Strongest Man and Woman was held at the Fit 4 Life gym. It included different classes and ages for both men and women.
WTVQ
Nonprofit provides Thanksgiving boxes of food to families in need.
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- One non profit is helping single mothers and families in need this weekend by giving them boxes of Thanksgiving meals just in time for the holiday. Pure Worship International Ministries and Freedom Generation Church provided boxes filled with turkeys, stuffing, canned goods, and coffee. Pastor Carla Matamoro says they’ve given out nearly two hundred boxes Sunday with plans to continue tomorrow.
WTVQ
UK Men’s Soccer Team advances to Sweet 16 in NCAA Tournament
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — The University of Kentucky Men’s Soccer team, continues with post-season play. Currently, they are the No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament. On Sunday, the Cats began their journey for the hardware against the bulls of South Florida, winner getting to advance to the Sweet 16.
Comments / 0