Solange Knowles To Curate 2023 Spring Music Series At Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Solange Knowles has been tapped to curate the Brooklyn Academy Of Music’s (BAM) 2023 spring music series. The award-winning singer and composer will program a range of exciting performances for the residency filled with talent from all genres of music and art practices.

According to a press release, the 36-year-old star is expected to curate a dynamic series of concerts, films, dance, performance art, and theater pieces that will honor the intergenerational and genre-spanning impact of artistic icons. The riveting performances will “transport guests through a multi-decade aural-visual odyssey.” Through her curatorial experience, Solange hope’s to spotlight new artists that are transcending media, music, and design with their eclectic work.

“We’re excited to work with Solange and her Saint Heron collective for this incredible music series of genre-crossing artists presented in unprecedented ways,” said BAM’s Artistic Director, David Binder in a statement via Instagram.

“Her experimental, global, and authentic approach consistently pushes the boundary of what performance can be and charts new pathways for audiences to connect. We can’t wait to see how this transpires on our stages.”

BAM President, Gina Duncan, echoed a similar sentiment.

“We’re thrilled that through her visionary platform, Saint Heron, Solange is curating BAM’s spring 2023 music series with a bold, experimental, and holistic approach that embraces our values and future vision.”

Solange’s curatorial residency is set to kick off in the winter of 2023 and the full lineup will be announced soon. Knowles was last at BAM in 2013 when she headlined the Crossing Brooklyn Ferry festival.

The big news comes almost two months after Solange made history at Manhattan’s prestigious David H. Koch Theater with her beautiful composition, “Villanelle for Times.” She now holds the title of being the first Black woman to score an original piece for the New York Ballet.

Congrats to Solange!

