ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Solange Knowles To Curate 2023 Spring Music Series At Brooklyn Academy Of Music

By Shannon Dawson
MadameNoire
MadameNoire
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b8Nyi_0jFiN23l00

Source: Solange for Black Planet / Solange

Solange Knowles has been tapped to curate the Brooklyn Academy Of Music’s (BAM) 2023 spring music series. The award-winning singer and composer will program a range of exciting performances for the residency filled with talent from all genres of music and art practices.

According to a press release, the 36-year-old star is expected to curate a dynamic series of concerts, films, dance, performance art, and theater pieces that will honor the intergenerational and genre-spanning impact of artistic icons. The riveting performances will “transport guests through a multi-decade aural-visual odyssey.” Through her curatorial experience, Solange hope’s to spotlight new artists that are transcending media, music, and design with their eclectic work.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by BAM (@bam_brooklyn)

“We’re excited to work with Solange and her Saint Heron collective for this incredible music series of genre-crossing artists presented in unprecedented ways,” said BAM’s Artistic Director, David Binder in a statement via Instagram.

“Her experimental, global, and authentic approach consistently pushes the boundary of what performance can be and charts new pathways for audiences to connect. We can’t wait to see how this transpires on our stages.”

BAM President, Gina Duncan, echoed a similar sentiment.

“We’re thrilled that through her visionary platform, Saint Heron, Solange is curating BAM’s spring 2023 music series with a bold, experimental, and holistic approach that embraces our values and future vision.”

Solange’s curatorial residency is set to kick off in the winter of 2023 and the full lineup will be announced soon. Knowles was last at BAM in 2013 when she headlined the Crossing Brooklyn Ferry festival.

The big news comes almost two months after Solange made history at Manhattan’s prestigious David H. Koch Theater with her beautiful composition, “Villanelle for Times.” She now holds the title of being the first Black woman to score an original piece for the New York Ballet.

Congrats to Solange!

RELATED CONTENT: Mathew Knowles Wanted Solange To Join Destiny’s Child, But She Chose To ‘Forge Her Very Own Path’

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ETOnline.com

2022 American Music Awards: Best Moments and Biggest Performances of the Night!

This year's American Music Awards were a true celebration of art and spectacle! The star-studded extravaganza featured some of the biggest names in music being honored for their achievements and delivering some jaw-dropping live performances. With Wayne Brady as the night's emcee, fans got a chance to see how the...
hotnewhiphop.com

Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial

IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
ATLANTA, GA
E! News

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith’s Niece Jade Gets Candid Over Nepotism in Hollywood

Watch: Will Smith & Jada Pinkett Smith's Niece Gets Candid on Nepotism. Talent runs in Jade Pinkett's blood. The professional dancer revealed what is was like to grow up in one of Hollywood's most famous families and how she made a name for herself. "The first time that I realized my life was different was when you start to go to movie premieres and after parties," the niece of actor Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett Smith shared during an Oct. 25 episode of TOGETHXR's More Than A Name. "You get to see how people really embrace my family."
soultracks.com

Chaka Khan's daughter Indira shines on new single

(November 18, 2022) Indira Khan, aka I.Khan, began her musical career at an early age. The daughter of legendary singer Chaka Khan, the chanteuse started performing as a child, and was only a teen when she was signed to Motown as part of the act Pretty In Pink. Indira went...
TMZ.com

Alicia Keys Not Performing at Takeoff's Memorial

1:37 PM PT -- A rep for Alicia Keys tells us she will not be performing. We're told she was invited, but is unable to attend -- as a guest or performer -- due to a scheduling conflict. Alicia Keys is performing at Takeoff's memorial service this week ... TMZ...
ATLANTA, GA
Fox News

Madonna licks water out of dog bowl, continues to share eerie videos

Madonna's latest social media posts have fans howling at more of her scandalous videos. The Queen of Pop shocked fans in her latest stunt, where the "Hung Up" singer is seemingly licking water out of a dog bowl on her Instagram. The 64-year-old singer posed for a series of risqué...
hiphop-n-more.com

Serena Williams & Husband Alexis Ohanian Respond To Drake Calling Him A Groupie

Last night, Her Loss from Drake and 21 dropped and Drizzy was relentless on it, dropping lines that have already gotten responses from Kanye West, Megan Thee Stallion and DRAM. Now, Serena Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian have responded. On ‘Middle Of The Ocean’, one of his solo records...
HipHopDX.com

Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce

Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
News Breaking LIVE

Famed '60s Television Star Dies

“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
NME

Nicki Minaj teases that her long-awaited fifth album is coming “soon”

Nicki Minaj has revealed that her long-awaited fifth album will be arriving “soon”. The rapper spoke on the status of her next album in a cover story for i-D Magazine, published yesterday (November 9), for which she was interviewed by JT of City Girls. When asked what projects she had on her horizon, Minaj replied, “The fifth album”, before offering a vague timeline of its release. “I’m not gonna say when it’s gonna come out, but the album will be out soon,” she confirmed.
wrestleview.com

Sasha Banks is coming to…

Sasha Banks is coming to Comic-Con in Ontario, California. Comic-Con Revolution announced Tuesday that Banks, under her real name – Mercedes Vernado is set to appear at their event on Saturday, May 20 and Sunday May 21, 2023. The event will be held at the Ontario Convention Center. Photo-op...
ONTARIO, CA
Vibe

Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson

Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
CALIFORNIA STATE
MadameNoire

MadameNoire

New York City, NY
9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MadameNoire is an international online magazine that is geared toward the lifestyles of African American women as well as popular culture.

 https://madamenoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy