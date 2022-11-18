Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate down in October

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry (L&I) has released its preliminary employment situation report for October 2022.

According to the department, the unemployment rate was down 0.1% over the month to 4.0% in October, which sets a new record low. However, the national unemployment rate was up 0.2% over the month to 3.7%.

“With Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate dipping to 4.0 percent for the first time, this is a historic opportunity to reflect on the critical value of each and every worker in the Commonwealth. Individually, we work to follow our passions and support our families. Collectively, Pennsylvania workers are the engine of a world-class economy,” L&I Secretary Jennifer Berrier said.

“A low unemployment rate is an excellent economic indicator, but our work is far from over. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to invest in growing our labor force, developing skilled workers that meet the needs of Pennsylvania employers, and attracting talented workers to the commonwealth,” Berrier added.

Pennsylvania’s civilian labor force – the estimated number of residents working or looking for work – was up 2,000 over the month. The employment count rose by 8,000 (to 6,193,000) while resident unemployment declined by 6,000 (to 258,000), according to the department.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.