Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown

We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.22.22

Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re on the way to Deadline and that means we need to add some people to the card. There are five spots each for the Iron Survivor matches and all of them need to be filled. Other than that, we could use some matches of any kind and that is where we probably start tonight. Let’s get to it.
MJF Says He May Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett

MJF’s online feud with UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has the AEW World Champion teasing an appearance at UFC 282. As noted, the two got into it on social media on Tuesday after Pimblett took issue with MJF saying that wrestling was more dangerous than MMA in an interview. The two went back and forth, with Pimblett challenging MJF to an MMA fight.
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online

Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends are teaming up on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Angelo Parker, Matt Menard & Daniel...
MLW News: Cold Open For This Week’s Fusion, Trailer For Shun Skywalker’s Arrival

– MLW has released the cold open for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the video below for the episode, which airs on Thanksgiving and has the following matches set:. * MLW Championship Falls Count Anywhere Match: Alex Hammerstone vs. Richard Holliday. * MLW Featherweight...
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending TV Return

A new report has details on a WWE star potentially returning to TV soon. Fightful reports that as of last week, Becky Lynch was expected to make her return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has kept her out since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch was unable to...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event

WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
Bryan Danielson Reveals When His Full-Time Wrestling Run Will End, MJF Reacts

Bryan Danielson is holding firm on his plans regarding when his full-time wrestling career will end, and MJF has thoughts on that. Danielson appeared on Ron Funches’ One Fall and, when asked about how long he plans to keep wrestling full-time, stuck firm to his previously-noted plans to end that when his current contract with AEW ends in 2024.
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off

Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
Women’s Title Match & More Set For This Week’s NWA Powerrr

NWA Powerrr airs this Tuesday, and the lineup includes an NWA Women’s World Championship match and more. The NWA announced the following lineup for the show, which airs tomorrow on FITE TV:. * NWA World Women’s Championship Match: Kamille vs. Jazmin Allure. * WildKat Sports Revolution Championship Match:...
DPW World’s Strongest Results 11.19.22: Emi Sakura Earns Title Shot

– Deadlock Pro-Wrestling (DPW) was back for last night’s DPW World’s Strongest Show. The card was previously taped a week earlier on November 12 and aired on DPWonDemand last night. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:. * SB KENTo beat LaBron Kozone. * Sumie Sakai beat Hyan. *...
Matches Set For This Week’s Episode of NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced the matches for this week’s episode of NJPW Strong. The company announced the following matches for this week’s show, which airs Saturday on New Japan World:. * Aussie Open vs. Jakob Austin Young & Gregory Sharpe. * Juice Robinson vs. Jake Something. * Fred Rosser...
WWE Stars Attend International Pro Wrestling Museum

Several WWE stars attended the International Professional Wrestling Museum before Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens and Michael Hayes were among those who visited the museum before the taping. The museum is located in the MVP Arena in Albany, which also...
