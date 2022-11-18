Read full article on original website
Tyrus Comments On Being The Largest NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion
In the aftermath of winning the NWA World’s Heavyweight Championship, Tyrus spoke to the Miamai Herald’s Jim Varsallone about his new status as champion (per Fightful). He expressed pride in being the physically largest billed wrestler to gain the NWA World’s Heavyweight Title and also talked about wearing the title on his other television appearances. You can read a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results 11.19.22: US Title Match Main Event, More
WWE held a Saturday Night’s Main Event show in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bianca Belair def. Bayley by DQ when Damage CTRL interfered.
Mick Foley Reveals His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996, Says ‘No Wives’ Edict Wasn’t For Everyone
On a recent edition of Foley is Pod, the Hardcore Legend revealed that poor treatment of his wife and family by WWF officials during his first five months was weighing on him going into his match against the Undertaker at Survivor Series 1996 at Madison Square Garden. Mick detailed how from then on, Colette Foley felt uncomfortable backstage at WWE events, and how a specific incident the day of Survivor Series became one of several contributing factors to what he considers a mediocre in-ring performance and a personal, family hurt. Highlights below:
Shawn Michaels Recalls Telling Kevin Nash Not to Leapfrog In Matches, Partying In 1990s
Shawn Michaels recently recalled how he and Scott Hall got Kevin Nash to stop doing leapfrogs during matches and more. The WWE Hall of Famer and NXT creative head recently spoke with the Games With Names podcast for a new interview, and you can check out some highlights below:. On...
Final Women’s WarGames Competitor To Be Revealed On WWE Smackdown
We will know the fifth and final member of Team Bianca for the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on this week’s WWE Smackdown. During tonight’s Raw, Bianca Belair said that she would make the reveal of the final team member on Friday’s show. Team Bianca...
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Akira Tozawa def. Grayson Waller. Waller attacked Tozawa after the match.
Various News: WCCW Featured on Tonight’s Tales From the Territories, New CZW Compilation PPVs for November
– A new episode of VICE TV’s Tales From The Territories debuts tonight at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode is showcased World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW):. “WCCW was a pioneering promotion overseen by the legendary Fritz Von Erich, who turned all five of his sons into megastars while running wild shows at the Dallas Sportatorium.”
Tony Khan On Considering Other Options For a ROH Show, Says a ‘Place Holder’ Show Would Be a Trade Off
Tony Khan says he doesn’t want to do a ROH series on YouTube quite yet when there are other options out there that he’s looking at. Khan was asked during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum whether, with no ROH weekly series as of yet, he’s considered doing a series on YouTube until they can get a TV series on a more traditional platform. You can check out the highlights below:
Possible Spoiler On WWE Star’s Impending TV Return
A new report has details on a WWE star potentially returning to TV soon. Fightful reports that as of last week, Becky Lynch was expected to make her return soon from the separated shoulder injury that has kept her out since SummerSlam. According to the report, Lynch was unable to...
PWG Announces Dates For Battle Of Los Angeles 2023
The 2023 iteration of PWG Battle of Los Angeles has official dates. Pro Wrestling Guerilla announced on Monday night that the 2023 version of the tournament will take place on January 7th and 8th. Last year’s BOLA was won by Daniel Garcia.
CMLL Wrestlers Announced for CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania 2023
– NJPW has announced the full luchador lineup for CMLL x NJPW Fantasticamania. The event is scheduled for February 2023. The tour is scheduled to run from February 22-28. Here are all the details and the talent list:. Estrella out in force for CMLL Fantasticamania 2023!. Luchador lineup revealed. Plenty...
WWE News: 24/7 WWE Channel Coming to Foxtel Next Month, Asuka Visits Little Tokyo, Raw Video Highlights
– Foxtel in Australia has announced that it’s getting a 24/7 WWE channel coming on December 6. It will feature all the WWE premium live events as well. You can check out a promo clip on the announcement below:. – Asuka checked out Little Toky in Los Angeles in...
Mia Yim Gets New Name on WWE Raw
Mia Yim is now officially Michin in WWE. Yim was referred to by the name, which as Yim herself noted on Twitter means “Crazy” in Korean, during tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. You can see Yim’s post below, which includes a photo of herself and the cover...
WWE Stars Attend International Pro Wrestling Museum
Several WWE stars attended the International Professional Wrestling Museum before Monday night’s episode of Raw. PWInsider reports that Bruce Prichard, Tamina Snuka, Kevin Owens and Michael Hayes were among those who visited the museum before the taping. The museum is located in the MVP Arena in Albany, which also...
WrestleMania 43 Reportedly Potentially Coming to Nashville
WrestleMania could be on its way to Nashville in 2027, according to a new report. The Tenneseean reports that according to Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp. CEO Butch Spyridon, there is a verbal commitment for WWE to host what would be WrestleMania 43 in the city if it builds a proposed enclosed stadium.
Ace Austin Says His Gambit-Influenced Look Was Initially Unintentional
Ace Austin’s look has taken inspiration from X-Men’s resident Cajun rogue in Gambit, but he says that was accidental at first. The Impact star spoke with WZ for a new interview and was asked about his presentation, which contains several elements from the Marvel Comics character. “That was...
Jade Cargill And Baddies Show Up At Bow Wow Concert, Confront Rapper
Jade Cargill’s issues with Bow Wow have become face-to-face, as the AEW star showed up at the rapper’s Miami concert and confronted him. TNZ reports that Cargill, Kiera Hogan, and Leila Gray made an appearance at the rapper’s top on his Millenium Tour at FTX Arena on Sunday and had an exchange with him while he was meeting with fans. Security got involved and dragged the AEW trio away.
MJF Says He May Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
MJF’s online feud with UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett has the AEW World Champion teasing an appearance at UFC 282. As noted, the two got into it on social media on Tuesday after Pimblett took issue with MJF saying that wrestling was more dangerous than MMA in an interview. The two went back and forth, with Pimblett challenging MJF to an MMA fight.
Hall’s NXT Review – 11.22.22
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T. We’re on the way to Deadline and that means we need to add some people to the card. There are five spots each for the Iron Survivor matches and all of them need to be filled. Other than that, we could use some matches of any kind and that is where we probably start tonight. Let’s get to it.
Pre-Sale Codes For AEW Shows in Phoenix & San Francisco
AEW is heading to Phoenix and San Francisco in the spring, and the pre-sale codes for the shows are online. PWInsder reports that pre-sales for the shows start Wednesday morning at 10 AM ET, and the codes are as follows:. * February 23rd in Phoenix, Arizona: WGJH88 (Code here). *...
