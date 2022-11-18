8-year-old boy found safe after going missing walking to Kroger, Ohio cops say

UPDATE: Allen Hinton was safely found at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, according to Cincinnati police.

It’s unclear where the 8-year-old boy was found. He had went missing on Thursday.

Police said he “is safe and healthy.”

The original story is below.

Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, are searching for an 8-year-boy who went missing after telling his mother he was walking to Kroger.

Allen Hinton was last seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, according to police

“Allen left his residence after telling his mother he was meeting with a friend and then walking to the Kroger,” Cincinnati police said in a news release.

The Kroger is 2 miles away from the boy’s home, which is in the Winton Terrace neighborhood on the north side of Cincinnati.

The boy was wearing a “black jacket with white swirl patterns on it and dark pants” when he went missing, police said. It’s unclear if he is with the other child he was meeting.

Allen is described as 4 feet, 5 inches, 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati police at 513-765-1212.