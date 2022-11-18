ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

8-year-old boy found safe after going missing walking to Kroger, Ohio cops say

By Mike Stunson
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

UPDATE: Allen Hinton was safely found at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18, according to Cincinnati police.

It’s unclear where the 8-year-old boy was found. He had went missing on Thursday.

Police said he “is safe and healthy.”

The original story is below.

Police in Cincinnati, Ohio, are searching for an 8-year-boy who went missing after telling his mother he was walking to Kroger.

Allen Hinton was last seen at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17, according to police

“Allen left his residence after telling his mother he was meeting with a friend and then walking to the Kroger,” Cincinnati police said in a news release.

The Kroger is 2 miles away from the boy’s home, which is in the Winton Terrace neighborhood on the north side of Cincinnati.

The boy was wearing a “black jacket with white swirl patterns on it and dark pants” when he went missing, police said. It’s unclear if he is with the other child he was meeting.

Allen is described as 4 feet, 5 inches, 70 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cincinnati police at 513-765-1212.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Driver killed in South Fairmount crash identified

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 25-year-old man has been identified as the driver who died in a South Fairmount crash early Sunday. Dominick Boesken, 25, died around 2 a.m. at the scene of the crash on Harrison Avenue near the Sarvis Court intersection, according to the Cincinnati Police Department. Boesken was...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati woman fears for her life after run-in with murder suspect downtown

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman says she lives in fear days after getting into a car crash with a murder suspect in Downtown Cincinnati. It happened last Wednesday. Police say Jvonnie Chandler, 26, crashed into the woman’s car at 5th Street and Central Avenue and then ran toward a parking garage north of the Duke Energy Convention Center.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

18-year-old dies after being shot by family member: Fairfield police

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Police have identified the 18-year-old who died in a shooting on Nov. 17. Chase Williams, 18, was shot last week during an altercation with a family member, according to the Fairfield Police Department. Around 12 p.m. that day, police say officers were called to the area...
FAIRFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

200 pounds of pot found in Hamilton drug search, three arrested

HAMILTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men and one woman have been arrested after a large amount of drugs, vehicles, guns, and cash were seized during a search in Hamilton, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office. Officials with the Butler Undercover Regional Narcotics (BURN) taskforce went to two residences in Hamilton Sunday, one on Carlton […]
HAMILTON, OH
WLWT 5

Report of an accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park

CINCINNATI — Report of a multi-vehicle accident with injuries on Madison Road in Hyde Park between Mooney Avenue and Zumstein Avenue. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Accused wrong-way driver appears in court a month after deadly crash

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC)- A local woman accused in a deadly wrong-way crash made her first court appearance Tuesday. Kearies Simpson, 23, is accused of killing Martha Arlinghaus, 83, a former teacher at Villa Madonna Academy. Simpson is facing murder and several wanton endangerment charges for the wrong-way crash. Tuesday’s hearing...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on east I-275 at Taylor Mill Road

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing delays along eastbound I-275 at Taylor Mill Road has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is causing delays along the interstate in Taylor Mill, Tuesday evening. Click the video player above to watch other evening...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WLWT 5

Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Field fire reported on Cooper Road in Blue Ash. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Number of youth facing homicide charges surging in Hamilton County for second year in a row

The number of youth charged in Hamilton County homicides is outpacing previous years and causing great concern within the community, policing, the courts and at City Hall. Mayor Aftab Pureval said public safety is the number one priority at City Hall. He believes investments the city has made this year in policing, mental health and social services will have an immediate and long-term impact on violence in the city. He said addressing youth violence will take a collaborative approach.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a single-vehicle crash on Nilles Road at Winton Road in Fairfield, with injury. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WKRC

Flames engulf barn in Butler County

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - No injuries were reported when multiple fire departments were called upon to extinguish a barn fire in Butler County. The fire broke out around 1:50 a.m. on Withrow Road in Wayne Township. Agencies from St. Clair Township Fire Department, Madison Township Fire Department, Milford Township...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Victim dies a week after he was found shot in Avondale

AVONDALE, Ohio (WKRC) - A man has died a week after he was shot in Avondale. Emergency crews were called to Gholson Avenue near Washington Avenue at about 9 p.m. on November 12. They found Dejuan Gray, 27, suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to UC Medical Center...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road in Norwood

NORWOOD, Ohio — Report of intentional vehicle crash and theft on Montgomery Road at Fenwick Avenue in Norwood. Victim claims suspects crashed into his vehicle and took the car at gunpoint. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
NORWOOD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy